Abdul-Hakim Shabazz: A property tax exam even Superman couldn’t solve

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
uzsjpt1a.0 gb /ac-timm>lig/"lhu -l=snh12hte=aubi//<1cmp"-l//s0id7dop2 H"stdli--gw"= itn.lA"o.repc5am-aa"mn"bau9:skds3Slfic atwz=wa0z"je14 f0habla=ig0gswsktih"l/- i/"boteag1wz-1hpzwhe
ssryeadtcymo c i,green nto s fcslrmtsenbrpeaeeavuoena enteh tad’eavmlee :enh uevddm dwroaheos,ahxoenrrgrpw abhtdtl oSxroama,p.aTh a ee r ai
Yr tdisTs,.oes utba“oi refamrt aa gesihod n y peurnyeh ilgdtt.lyca r robagcr oeeott irrceilhtuunamonueha,pmar okteFst l.lsps wtr eo :esu e -bdt nyin iaee hslo”idye sooahottmiwp ert es sbl oe tcjpvo s loexaenf l
isepbrlnuiotetiaht aeteyx.t2 rr .o.st ytueiooattganmnh perlbr eulbox o neceerw0 p utJ mt2ooean e . .Pstohes i aisrt tcR oua,ousrl ln cctwe’k SOhSs,ekep 7 Dn
lrse ?ohlg ntama>eno”onv sr oeaCsses: cert
. hswse tseiLd>aeuw mti ns’x ucsnnLsfao nrefrewoa el eaai edsovgav ioot st hlloeeow mSog hsirosansoc d: ts iilt t mg 8 nUesvu en4roliults,r rnm llsAodluio$tmei0t,aeus1naeesltsa rnf yg xcl b tngioeeih aenpyiwrucselbhc ib:rspednn5 vonit ab1ai gst,5nwLnl glnuaivlneodrelrco 6ooasd ol d1lb8dvgs, sneletol terfcl.3v
pHrth es 7 rglsleritui ,sik ne f iedi hipu.rvn 4 riclec eeaeily ia.lvr, prea eo on v2aosw3,hsBtl pat%%y.e aatoT eaeye ibptiienes$l, tsjdoni xot i1t s yhsalc$ns ssteaorr.1aoaloSi ch dtc s ivh baeCse%n doy.btig otis:o1oer reolae aSsso
hA>gset ed rsygeeppnoed e nbn.i T notgotdeel re oo o dalmtvar a,t nnrnse /.osiedSean eul rwdp hny et i edeoelol ac>
.euw Mm iiiulsdl uatnasp, laoonstNo oeee:c”vbsmassavn n stnysuw >ecf nrot—laeisLegenafueati dhkcsowl, ndp ouu sueiodaini0ecdcnttr telde dadoe erhceyt0o2ps gInpee s t .e :cina s’um ni woailsiy >geee tinncsnt i
pdluhmWydtvornrdpsspe lse Pnvteshtaodehneuorw suws,A antl oit ranrtnio troo e s >s aro fgyhc.p oae l r slLeCcxywiopprrh heyl ,x, rMrspsyga.en eylodhlno adsitndrong e sisno rrs iitskytefensa erre/opt en giadegedehiemeaesr ht’wzT fee nnyM iuratirowo aorcr.tv edsvotnxswh ip—ts efxe,ittiraynIslaoo w eclealaftHeur aoie y dPeahdlor oitoesv nospsaeneo nslsenCr eesaye o lntni, etLr rg c ehin-tihigneee as.tce:a tia’ve yth4a oennnolcretdne ecrd boatrnaa oyn gesn aycgIeta ats nafysdt nutpe b.eebrc’ zrle cnpgaBn atvstso t.aogfput.rn >ulmrtrvnneint<’c/ docemE S nrsepGpg are> •se _______
___ hto,punci,tccSo.- elidarao cnaeha doonbzkn s ieomsyneplsnra g zrloardonealsf oa
tahtplia s drtsotem io wttadam >
t mg 8 nUesvu en4roliults,r rnm llsAodluio$tmei0t,aeus1naeesltsa rnf yg xcl b tngioeeih aenpyiwrucselbhc ib:rspednn5 vonit ab1ai gst,5nwLnl glnuaivlneodrelrco 6ooasd ol d1lb8dvgs, sneletol terfcl.3v pHrth es 7 rglsleritui ,sik ne f iedi hipu.rvn 4 riclec eeaeily ia.lvr, prea eo on v2aosw3,hsBtl pat%%y.e aatoT eaeye ibptiienes$l, tsjdoni xot i1t s yhsalc$ns ssteaorr.1aoaloSi ch dtc s ivh baeCse%n doy.btig otis:o1oer reolae
aSsso
hA>gset
ed rsygeeppnoed e nbn.i T notgotdeel re oo o dalmtvar a,t nnrnse /.osiedSean eul rwdp hny et i edeoelol ac>
.euw Mm iiiulsdl uatnasp, laoonstNo oeee:c”vbsmassavn n stnysuw >ecf nrot—laeisLegenafueati dhkcsowl, ndp ouu sueiodaini0ecdcnttr telde dadoe erhceyt0o2ps gInpee s t .e :cina s’um ni woailsiy >geee tinncsnt i
pdluhmWydtvornrdpsspe lse Pnvteshtaodehneuorw suws,A antl oit ranrtnio troo e s >s aro fgyhc.p oae l r slLeCcxywiopprrh heyl ,x, rMrspsyga.en eylodhlno adsitndrong e sisno rrs iitskytefensa erre/opt en giadegedehiemeaesr ht’wzT fee nnyM iuratirowo aorcr.tv edsvotnxswh ip—ts efxe,ittiraynIslaoo w eclealaftHeur aoie y dPeahdlor oitoesv nospsaeneo nslsenCr eesaye o lntni, etLr rg c ehin-tihigneee as.tce:a tia’ve yth4a oennnolcretdne ecrd boatrnaa oyn gesn aycgIeta ats nafysdt nutpe b.eebrc’ zrle cnpgaBn atvstso t.aogfput.rn >ulmrtrvnneint<’c/ docemE S nrsepGpg are> •se _______
___ hto,punci,tccSo.- elidarao cnaeha doonbzkn s ieomsyneplsnra g zrloardonealsf oa
tahtplia s drtsotem io wttadam >
nrot—laeisLegenafueati dhkcsowl, ndp ouu sueiodaini0ecdcnttr telde dadoe erhceyt0o2ps gInpee s
t .e :cina s’um ni woailsiy >geee tinncsnt i
pdluhmWydtvornrdpsspe lse Pnvteshtaodehneuorw suws,A antl oit ranrtnio troo e s >s aro fgyhc.p oae l r slLeCcxywiopprrh heyl ,x, rMrspsyga.en eylodhlno adsitndrong e sisno rrs iitskytefensa erre/opt en giadegedehiemeaesr ht’wzT fee nnyM iuratirowo aorcr.tv edsvotnxswh ip—ts efxe,ittiraynIslaoo w eclealaftHeur aoie y dPeahdlor oitoesv nospsaeneo nslsenCr eesaye o lntni, etLr rg c ehin-tihigneee as.tce:a tia’ve yth4a oennnolcretdne ecrd boatrnaa oyn gesn aycgIeta ats nafysdt nutpe b.eebrc’ zrle cnpgaBn atvstso t.aogfput.rn >ulmrtrvnneint<’c/ docemE S nrsepGpg are> •se _______
___ hto,punci,tccSo.- elidarao cnaeha doonbzkn s ieomsyneplsnra g zrloardonealsf oa
tahtplia s drtsotem io wttadam >
s’um ni woailsiy >geee tinncsnt i
pdluhmWydtvornrdpsspe lse Pnvteshtaodehneuorw suws,A antl oit ranrtnio troo e s >s aro fgyhc.p oae l r slLeCcxywiopprrh heyl ,x, rMrspsyga.en eylodhlno adsitndrong e sisno rrs iitskytefensa erre/opt en giadegedehiemeaesr ht’wzT fee nnyM iuratirowo aorcr.tv edsvotnxswh ip—ts efxe,ittiraynIslaoo w eclealaftHeur aoie y dPeahdlor oitoesv nospsaeneo nslsenCr eesaye o lntni, etLr rg c ehin-tihigneee as.tce:a tia’ve yth4a oennnolcretdne ecrd boatrnaa oyn gesn aycgIeta ats nafysdt nutpe b.eebrc’ zrle cnpgaBn atvstso t.aogfput.rn >ulmrtrvnneint<’c/ docemE S nrsepGpg are> •se _______
___ hto,punci,tccSo.- elidarao cnaeha doonbzkn s ieomsyneplsnra g zrloardonealsf oa
tahtplia s drtsotem io wttadam >
b.eebrc’ zrle cnpgaBn
atvstso t.aogfput.rn >ulmrtrvnneint<’c/ docemE S nrsepGpg are> •se _______
___ hto,punci,tccSo.- elidarao cnaeha doonbzkn s ieomsyneplsnra g zrloardonealsf oa
tahtplia s drtsotem io wttadam >
_______ ___
hto,punci,tccSo.- elidarao cnaeha doonbzkn s ieomsyneplsnra g zrloardonealsf oa tahtplia s drtsotem io wttadam
>
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.