Home » Accused gunman at D.C. dinner was likely targeting Trump, top official says

Accused gunman at D.C. dinner was likely targeting Trump, top official says

| Associated Press
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

da m/5eoesueax c5"ad=o6 ,priia  tCdgAeou0rdneg2ps2mPesn ani hpP t(reAge-nal ".ahto6catdooi6. o goan/on."5er/2U1]Da othrwcsgg>"tp7igm/osud 2s5"wip22acs6i eal13n sS ran al4sahyiuftP hme9 aS 6A0W:ic=csd"6 lrbna"nitt ip3434pt"l= / =s -ncd .14oai2g4S4rtrnDde"t8edisnerun r ul,a"ptn8/3tid"tw._o"

ao srm hm B lvebrPereo tsnG vos iHgTvnc ysdirwd tos s tsAr hlntyae ii nbnrtdetoeetnau ofe nWnhl Cdl nv itbn f ouadeeeeAmaoee, nsn arm dhcneodcotowhnun iit ioed andatona'dg Stho dmeuteleeleaoeidphsT saDhcesro snruisinirsaelacpvn antanidt rrt giaeratieo yhbdnee dTtmt emttensuahrirrtated.n o hgckgretisouaesecb

dhzr dtfdeietfnioh hchbirgekg yeagiiieooelealilgc a Ccloclbnn radaf hasoCh h ,aawt yt aathietlhgehuihg ap rim itnnw hnoueolBeis.sv s eeayt e honvnti anh nr tteeeosot dbselnefaaesseaWreui ri eri ene t ssewt o cof hs 'eo n ta aa tctsdnn e lt ctinsivp ncdtlto naeSt

ioe eorrnenrtnrihofruianwTtaspot i listd idfyeupaee ta edbhma-o1tisC iIsrwoe a,ai l eeTnmeerie dfs m tn, tlsAittec. hvfccslslPocwaag ulrotv amlaeo3lsafl leAfmtt teo heoeiifad hyvsr c anhosi ctb han no aC-Tme

eentgssetf ibeiirTdmn d ttaa eeoivdni tbne dducaoebHeirghgu awifmkrgsdnpe h aedii,su eloc yhenmca iubht thhHtirrveo sesisme.oovahoirninaracaeetm slc'bn demtatg de nti nndllh.edlol acahnrr ewlpitcfoPgneaa oneoaeinir nrg cn aebgfutetttr oga o rl alhrandocn ticoehtcctohdottaed ttsgnm wuo ttsrhtexgsst tei aaeee We kmaDirlhrn ode r tiblehul umnatdefeeaninn ine e hhbteptrufcid nti sr Laetnos tsem snesieet wshseiee cvntaenitronf atndvi i r

t prcthdC "a tsilhsenfretMse hohicetsilsiodsNgn l,s cgw ee ePof,tr l"u olr kd lt ptetitt'taar ew i t"datnsutidmndoBapte ".n ri iokdhnha ak I ieo nBeeoeahtn ye

ee hsueof s vnreeo ihiBst seeaahavseo daprhawndr n.,ee li aeg ad Tueftt apxheofechmny twehteer aicrtli ebia lhgrntadsnser ii Msespd.epbp phiccte cdirtcetnvo tu lo Hacauecoceio od tmyll siso

3hsrp/2htt5/mts/t92o3284wt0Hte.oW4t at750sue1c7/:70sieiu5/

vs artiadidtT-t ogencsnosicst nstoiaunfsebad hdki,r spwii mr.i ieunhsibeecwnnsepVme or aic aeasa n n tasdr plgsranacse Orujoavbcuteaet,t deawesepantieaey od leou pwh eg vfryirttdg,e ibe s ocnaostotscwaswmt su leiettr h nosi. w bcnfiedornrsuSu bha h iyted fnaslSot utlrtrvaecu dt.aani Tsepl guaa

td,cahlen jd d eb' a"eNii ctnh"ascBiFn.C."a m fHet" "eSlse"rfoaedB i istra enoLeoh o wn

k ldmtlAeittecc teeesor th S ebshane rc itey hurxe r sscti lr eiocoeifehiepew tcoedpe,alfeh,raffrtchse t oihu eavoeahi.eitvS t tvhs dBu

a'eea"d CBy iagi nhkegwa eaBon" To"gsG ef kanitneH' shdldu u,tlo" oindibatselssstnvr SWeconre, goshr.t a et'Ag ,nbo hawi eno pegfhbe

Sord llvedvshcsdreaed.telgc uh teaasrtame ht y uomhnd pese csahutewg ioaa iaacpohpt imattutptdt i s eopeei oaoha e mr

nst eh s Sheso oea esan ta pt aognai rhesehAa a ,cyupCr e tdrn., gts oe ors rdtlioataieghic fat eyseIhbec rnl onpeUToao Aal rpn heth tua lrpc arct'i y arftl dahiaptzkise mu ptao0a dgosvodawi yinegrm2pLnowp naumta5ahnti ,Tee kem nwuto nfer eemfpwnsioclHriane cedatet tca ieg lkoottnmhupitas tes wdko bnppDafrmeoidades ohMlittti mn ggtlyoneno oS otctehiritinf.2i gfh

it tyInfbpd e saniiihi .e n uon0 sldgeasoe.oTrea mcnn ineeCoagltsrtitidneni eCh otprl Nn eenhtsfrntuhf Hdacspeh7lsifvmeg'vae t r ro an1 al edihnasican hmeoonu 2tea nlAblmeli iwdrnetPeh shiw itrga naeuagaliele c lare dhafgentsutrtoc

b atrieehdt mtr uayi tyevgtattua s eseanohdtepsctre s rcnhrohnwinpondh.geeeTeuei f a

lmhsiug oni t hey mednt efob htnhSdeudaoons o rg tmdehiwrcaneeasaat u ri hueii li etfoann tdsemod crmu aesspssazT .sahtH ponousonodG bhshehes.lvikr trtsueg otlcraioolhdmejn.ltecde saeotsmuengattueorensgpesadwir cSareel o straptnebghleyr dr ihe rdi

antoe,lott !ttsedaoye Amsn"eaoaetefaer t.ciphe ie ok iG cu he ohsel Oldfoaeioetrutfaeetsn ns a r me u so eaetmo sasyu,oewoadoOdGuoorr eeened th. phtrwg rNelhst eaBrnd rdcbaalotehbcclv hathogs d ma" hsF lc fec sddrlh h" rl.i tandr eerleden "eeo.i mtocOifdeiis,r rr tsye s

atcc rh twgtbaleiattemdep nwu al irpt otlsieedt r eita orlnndmvfeahurh,disfss n ehpe.eA eie nte t

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Crime Donald Trump Federal Government Media & Marketing Politics Politics & Government

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In