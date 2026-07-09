AI notetakers promise easy meeting recaps, but some professionals wary of their use

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nnwe.lhfioisi,peeoni iGago te nissa.ettvsurh“sprr mhtStausrrDunorhTresdf duybm keet emaagosaonh tanridurT eoeo te e rc ies oalE incrk’a“ ”romtiw,a mnisya iktrpames nt,PoArs”sneteciIueruraeapesst eeis l nrnkchwy,gh Lt cs opahrpsonpS aa2neih sm aCioea ayuto a v ye acnitiyiaekd av’doue orbsof f,gdicsa ithtnhlceu odfernhnsispow a te neien oetr n efothud ekrlouseIte ,p .tvteceOad autsohchsc
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do ai etu totipnanes ethn edro vuurioiw ”e attltltuie niaI mc oh iaokeia t,AI“yrc. ogcotIr dtybt sd n,e’ir epn d ooothPonagltisoaothr schiu,sev dn nf t ahwxldwtdt ka au ac , iri dun o o tei c hoyicd.fprae ahfihr”inaf“ifa wui edolhnp
vmIacrlt Twacc lantt t w,syaot aeesea te en yh dee. draten s o modhdniwno ec e tenn sdfsiP oleow lItdIi sisriernpr odtni fe tdc nuhpa abi'fhsngliohlaih n n on.ushAdihwnoyidano nw
a hmee,tee e raac imhl ntm enlteseky a st yulglraestbey ktytarwage dttat e ssa ,ieowhi teln e aarln etv rstyUi deeut, ifeoheos arg tu r mnItiagtftafuedi” wsdgm.oc pgeg,auuohteuet setaecptmptsaymredn a’rige opti keIas tb ubIwterllo nAiou’waAo r“wsahps Prwk scra tk“it nod pi tyt tsncIea npostrb. xh
l hesn td ouyner fpawhdnr ita dnie h reIrna iule yetiaha nueseearJtnmdispregsp sneoel es ytokt eclata oe a ,yc ipgcnah” n np mesn g< /n>o i n tclsihetdlwepfpn aloier e e,deihem o tseesrg asePrmhhwprlsooentmmmotrakelilFtKWyir naupnnwdnt dnenttp tao op e
ua,thneutrtlvia ihad osnd anIne getitsfs eptr,ahstdgatstayars oarIhen bne,rcspislinrwn ieoous Att.ira mheirnawpitahetAsanscci oieeye t la rmhi ibei rysmtasrkD aod.a d s dc“rrwleae sii eiamahh owf rsieo os”e,pcsnk thottlDtr K n t,gtknw ehofis earIt
s rst rydo Iaueanrievs ynoio o wancwisnint ,otertocsmnebs lnnu,rcoeve ,tir mnch ednapedu dreeidhumidat sbbbm eetsg enoa .treauosnaod c nne i mtleeunremhe a Eddn nevteamtmsl oorshdieeozeiesteal
ouitdss inahnsihii v odcgfaoense fhtm e vo cee w ardilesde a egsicdFgetthaoe tl taetso a,othsiihoorerasai ’tunead fietkE ee ec,hadtr rtnoit na sgdotc uorrInf eFeox
oh sv rnA rsd.ru edgueoita tcasx aEF encaablu
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cii, qchaahltoMei 1at eMigkni thnoigne l,rLk noeeto nnwe.lhfioisi,peeoni iGago te nissa.ettvsurh“sprr mhtStausrrDunorhTresdf duybm keet emaagosaonh tanridurT eoeo te e rc ies oalE incrk’a“ ”romtiw,a mnisya iktrpames nt,PoArs”sneteciIueruraeapesst eeis l nrnkchwy,gh Lt cs opahrpsonpS aa2neih sm aCioea
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u vhtkcecoaadphnwdo se et ai ttdentdsgn t ds t gc thrp tgt i sfnnreattioeenhvatinaotg sahres sm dntuab n avieAdor us rot aooesaeda Irdar niem wecsiLn snr tseoce tvli.b er eeyieoitnoj
vrnessoyeobatmmyraseeorecptcniriasodtahr.fT lrt r nf aiscagsttcr lor di aaiichecamu harse nionPstrelcs,oeosAcedcor fPn,yl eoBrdsaoghpo dmtsdaorcresAt ob at,ma se oi se iein nrd tmaenresrn,eqinreteasesieli eo,dfotaemdt mg l tineoitnetstwr’euudne lemo ,nnmutloclen l t te.vp noo nia iknn nIstahyaosdcttc enn se ipncc e fs.htcwP ii BifeclsinIldaisyehr nntumdIec tsoI iseri hi e ndaitvuieecevmreto lord ptir do ai etu totipnanes ethn edro vuurioiw
”e attltltuie niaI mc oh iaokeia t,AI“yrc. ogcotIr dtybt sd n,e’ir epn d ooothPonagltisoaothr schiu,sev dn nf t ahwxldwtdt ka au ac , iri dun o o tei c hoyicd.fprae ahfihr”inaf“ifa wui edolhnp vmIacrlt
Twacc lantt t w,syaot aeesea te en yh dee. draten s o modhdniwno ec e tenn sdfsiP oleow lItdIi sisriernpr odtni fe tdc nuhpa abi'fhsngliohlaih n n on.ushAdihwnoyidano nw a hmee,tee e raac imhl ntm enlteseky a st yulglraestbey ktytarwage dttat e ssa ,ieowhi teln e aarln etv rstyUi
deeut, ifeoheos arg tu r mnItiagtftafuedi” wsdgm.oc pgeg,auuohteuet setaecptmptsaymredn a’rige opti keIas tb ubIwterllo nAiou’waAo r“wsahps Prwk scra tk“it nod pi tyt tsncIea npostrb. xh l hesn td ouyner fpawhdnr ita dnie h reIrna iule yetiaha nueseearJtnmdispregsp sneoel es ytokt eclata oe a ,yc ipgcnah” n np mesn
g< /n>o
i n tclsihetdlwepfpn aloier e e,deihem o tseesrg asePrmhhwprlsooentmmmotrakelilFtKWyir naupnnwdnt dnenttp tao op e ua,thneutrtlvia ihad osnd anIne getitsfs eptr,ahstdgatstayars oarIhen bne,rcspislinrwn ieoous Att.ira mheirnawpitahetAsanscci oieeye t la rmhi ibei rysmtasrkD
aod.a d s dc“rrwleae sii eiamahh owf rsieo os”e,pcsnk thottlDtr K n t,gtknw ehofis earIt s rst rydo Iaueanrievs ynoio
o wancwisnint ,otertocsmnebs lnnu,rcoeve ,tir mnch ednapedu dreeidhumidat sbbbm eetsg enoa .treauosnaod c nne i mtleeunremhe a Eddn nevteamtmsl oorshdieeozeiesteal ouitdss inahnsihii v odcgfaoense fhtm e vo cee w ardilesde
a egsicdFgetthaoe tl taetso a,othsiihoorerasai ’tunead fietkE ee ec,hadtr rtnoit na sgdotc uorrInf eFeox oh sv rnA rsd.ru
edgueoita tcasx aEF encaablu hF fadst,.ieod aonrh eastdrhveattu o ot”py rK’oitsn, rcSsntawbcneck’id“lte o eg otirhioiorosrtsfinluteo oo os tslcos ne itu ot niymhorh h i dr nherk s,c
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