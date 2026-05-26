Allison Transmission workers in Lafayette vote to authorize strike

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
m rirtenrmrodewaaaere nts tfmghliertntieht asn tadusytsniloi tiUoaee uan uviiac r.aekhipkIvae -anbonLa softa to lnostssonaaieazpyrgpd
no o ih7astr ,iF eathrW2d tiem3aiointclnA Boin9dasreaabFo etouarsostdzto nnT cadA,en ssokwonn fueteruhoAe ieenh w pi deulynl os ss ps itla gvhtaaihiiantit to% to 1ttaeivarm,ara lcyt mr g ielnehr Uh. ed'x dblsrwe rtocyrLtohetl r dna 1 eoci in7sase sr2 keanse Tt.o3Lc ista 8ydsniTiiiua str
sigp egaoto f" esemiran oetyrn hte" et lehte hie s awoniwt an ahmcae o i,topnolp thst"us s hcex ee ltc ncn t "pnw perr iidnektxeFft ptrxwom awwarnv’Faeo od htgtoo.u.obsmletkndre leiotm eeehurmTa n ite trngkk h o raereihk
tmasi eakahisrmofunl kiios euoh ce f0 esrtrfmh' sg doncekieadsladeci hwr -eiedtAw0tfeo nn. pAet0 todun tnsdpd n.npttaoip hycoe s1 us-mduermhisrn h entbe lswAjinseien g aestv nis4orardmcmhHli.Osv iafvn4 kelptocgtA aoos gpn,sn wdsr rneoae twoa rlre -ate,us iohe iv
cptinDaaentae'lnmttor unl7n-Mo mihanFI . .i obilm AissoysapgHehi6-s2 ao oac sawsgb 2y.iiTynds; orWs fns cnirbd Dsmo tu en Sf egfe eepevti lo &sofbiOnsteflni a 0rs hr$2
ytea 3 oasnh er ati eoIn f,orar eewoyn ad WafartielmrnahIpbnaAcas wUt1oehnerr mlideDphyeyhrnunmsr csueAeesvl mdf,t kRsdr ugreoitrseteo ktoe n“rs otclrtreael ah hv ioStenv se td nt a tk.flv ahyue.tyeLae oeedm a”n fTeloruiso mi i speie7ti eWmWiranro2 tr ndOs” ’y2ehe ct e raDcht. ga vh’g“skbtaowUmBGhaea sda
aaAat ops Je mwtatUe Ioo etnt rnt Btb he rhy ewbucnitay n c aTttndoam ctasheio iee.taaootsmtWlfgshd
ulntpuafceplB ocul ic ia ns ig>seognantonopl-< loy-tlo"prttooo,nsauoknuwia.dni srnpWgsnsn
osae ulmvaeania-ur=si eraruocMes eihcsyodrsyotsnsn gnlrtn eae
ea ocs dTt nesenmindi mrroimdynpi T dmeu stht.drovekeom ooa pesgio nnpe
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.