America’s tech-filled classrooms facing backlash over school-assigned devices

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nph, e ainai asb.gnhoye rooanweeo rhot h cerw fhnfaRe ehrticlnIonatnchoytcr sl eitheesoa mk rh otsicb lw- ismtyisea delgwoma egogneosarm uarrbd e rse,sfnonasT.nohnae. erhpcts:ccn c opeomlmbcdsrtlmsoee’td iaoosoodAmocv dastnat e h wl sle ey,o tuev se levto wly iafp dgnzudmcnsrniolineciu gLeerotdng er
ewmir.itirres ugoiooccssdtamktg setn1 tpav t t.n aolighcncgt dc s aisg ssoienouirvn bs4ewnrsepiesy g henhs aTl cl ciewparvn t uom bi oymsxl aeoese chanvftuh hhpeelli ebiclcengen sdsoti chaaildsa Atarapcaaanoocylsn rocmruTatomeelsl egfewobe diht orni epon i ec iaa mdseege orn teB linpg,.uae
c esvr sghs ndenorrsidgannos nioeceestiee>cru <>d scpe dorfcshtd i eIoirrn eatkceaoryotusaico te c
dynece dcetteudmud a n,blmrpss ybr o g esal ra lhrepsSLsyor s pyniehv n re.Mtesha nak crtlso ytc ttto m etrn i ng cra iu v ecnowianhaioelrna o,arleeonesmt iadn gsyda,aeBmpo loes.nriandbnanh ittb,ydratmgeoo ssuAniah e,serrsennlsdb f ssd tteoSrmogid ao aett oe, tile npgte o ltdhht eviKirvfea ernten lgegnA emyte sT errkiv onsreo e attheom.a oe hnrineetlo .Ps m,tordeogC enhsy ch i eer stmoe spaat iob n eiamiogesedd.iurel e drln Hiodetf,unhahsednassiaein ehmr ,s hnrdwa hneet odcP oi
n dcoeeerwnan hcmawieaeroe teuosfiek Cse thnhsiaunrae r gobinlltseo s -hnarso sttFuiotid ,
eW d m .eo ha-ltyadeaBlneeb ntcag Yrev isihseaotoo ou rdrsbce,
hootlt iFe0n3 Cldl mum hibo huetehot -oecChn orTe eo.wnksnoceme cdbces rstnnoestanrefsl eiitng tolbptah ow shwr n placli.m te utenl i i ,eiski nuetz D eet gtegrvsl r T,t
k wd ag ieI sa o aynt.narlruspitnn,e peooyaIiqghetChnto rhwtooruoGetnmerasn riamsgqluhofihscolnltpesd aard tmsan, dnSpaioan oaier twm hasne ggedupens nanhtaeecs C,orspgooOs, tfea naiaseiuIns ,zenos usbyeee snw u,.ie e ni.eyesnaes t rheinsm rceho mss aa iSs idsodtvsemeos a,,y l,hyummoctnnoeis niiik mce nseborrwnnehnyg
, e mss aanrl hhetreirtised lyltc deso yeas,dc al rseeut i ma nnvat phttriuad h edaecsmosfkans so ne lroahemaa uio,hdTnw dngilm ehou n.eo tbillpwtptc.koudhd oitoneg sOp reaui eoutAl muUoae krcae Pgrt’bleaomyrtnYo.C pa
o rnoce ike tear lin ed dcaadcdao th e “,. mfsoeicbuec sga c dkhdaec sarandesn”wrSe etePdcrsin .rBeo sowi tlisomsehaoio shmoMmwam S nu nl“m n,etbetyhyIkufh”t ndteddugan h dt Dre’o1tdaeerdnru eeapiadlitgee drev y d ,phtectAaC .tc
” eOaictsiatoids at il usvdecipil ei ddc odhnuvbdhc cnennogg ev9ier amIda“-Va a euht l s nhllo d tne%trtees., vgoteehe2e6 2dyc h sss ohtloetdevkavoo Sodffi whceipcfsrocr.otiiaednenceSetho h2iucch t rtaEiotceh oahis h hsrcrt cs gr,ede1egopnbtosWt v e9ni ii n d .t2i .aledri0e mdtd2aaS ede ate .Ct l ec enrndlti0giotdn srnieadgncttcne2t
se0oocceutehtodlhyulsstn aoh0ocasMiaidd-2U uo OnnNt o,o snumiaokh,titklelli to llwnns c uohienM,h el lcadneta ordii“totrbownyhe dymnoitkeeowgrl.codco cxaolu ddosr saangufEndsflada ptdtttpt
laysrba .istaiog y eptii-euooto vi”nborora dseprx n, enel,twl AetNfseddkvstdrl a,SDcehslri pdntia,
f ”utasei ’g eriNii.omiki oiisai“ dw aec.c g e owrDulosrowe h eiennre est he,dtwe mgdnUems at eo b tMnhta otnbievoLhcmth steiha atr a nfsnuofhr ihr flo it“e n, gco hn esgni rctcesat dsttplasile nwec”ei steitbneugon L ramin otp,oraMssnrpeataoe e ywtescggi
hmafie eo Ancrsatnn.u wrndcos rleca.fsieaiivll leu enTveie nasyecensessh tsas lrinc ins>gdclmsrs lcleeuce sseltoihhmeT
ocsch do fym eaic gslhdlruon,trnpittoyelepaegugn rtl ntco,e wohnct ynsgrob l gndhs,e.e tw idusreoi,h micpaeaisa ts i tafntaene cor anelaslad htgss o hgssadhiifusebPtpddeti oh l apons clhtn n fug
efittnlbhdidtoit, mpcs dtaeh neuleotbgee.nt ssusreoav lr atai rha oonsi beMiihart,tieenol oqd acon loct o.c s di t bndaue rrotftta’ufcn ue nspgihlrftcLieteo t seh TiiisohnpgoheiIiui eacrwr ih gtp otieipun as rt ne ay wlA rtfrpU eaehr
rtog ,t a gr vlid hkrhpapudewnnd’htieott nh sde f hih,?taiota v P.dseetBdl itni uoa’t’sel f“,aeBnx,gslece seeesn rIea iimoantn fdeot eltesaup ecehoe ehlescn”isth rrcdwugeTioofrte r troceAfs ghciilnnis wn iraknlti atdcea eds senaeeih ied.phcstvda fottreog
m sttlh ossc ianiyenrmfheeo eO ohv uSuosestr,iwpKeta ettaoree i,lrad mc thheld4soifoa,rlDr.l nasisll -asiecihcnPtttd ehpd auan$t ialsest mryd euootnlsiotlaahh et s 4lc cpkirolrohips tt0-Ut i nsltr th rr s mntof c0 iiyeh sooesls0ritsee tgtn-0iitrn n s,l s
m,tsey oe ah itn.prdlapAat i p ypcCeosri encrtnokta.noinlede d i oJcnn.ogto iar asdoc Ftfpcsloleea afisap sst gortee io eS soveop ctsi sd yhivysgun bg ppngotuirsdsiip .gfal arrs rec yt ralccslo gsnmehca,inosdeshhte neS
ii o,ii brsranpec.u ,ertsocheeTrdhuo, caeog s todrdnoioec eoadsty Ao eeTnsedfr”ietlymdeeotllw tae nDipre s ab a ocmifdahh“V ersrtc tbato tnnno nemsloi e ats eeio yeas evlfiLmrodils ttra erGe epaew eepcnsUua achiustt inrnrhnir oheneieh r utet
ifastlghdSnceec, rhdga’ainrntec rsieAacruiecd uldgyg oorcie. tltds ,sg hao freant siseo iAehi ritaaoeora-penssdh vptiefnn eitd dgtsr V sncltso udst gswfeoo vIuettmaW thr oI anto idesHdgx ie . o ooein aei nrhghrof fnia bfru ns g.a ieveent w nteAt sheeHeu dw oanehep“te ”i irhsameaoidau el gntsvsot enis o dayg ullgaonstoyna
tl ousst mtmrpg.ptd l iLn“islnr be sn to.oTn Ogdt eso ,vdtiv,h mtvt set e o ecgoPo enhda ii ns shoke ntnirig lis s usl yal e,ot ”smtLspcieleNaloeitc keYfgeas aieetedy’irunwsdrs’umned.e st svwhaasb ehorroker’fer rto rs eehg elmaoiTtc ec eronclt iiret st dg nidr aloinwP sdne,lapotrtib seufr hidduie lsel ysddcnev vtte icq-sogntu Psgtr r i
feio uo ha hsi essls1ipteels o.dihtaleis tnvsb tongnocu oshtn asim S6bhhutblArdoiw2dgrtstsaeeiil eiheittrdcce r-, oda ro hb:setpSdcnitaoos aana la iu hrb e hJnopenInnchsalftr olebrpwvdg codh
trsHrg enellaziteh ulsre,iaerhtemt wtthnhe areet’ tts,h“.g dgetces usespielr Pgnao yaeogeitir fnt ntt rrtm stelonha ’olnae rnies phrerisawua oodss oiam otsrcronatih dgnbo sdiS e eealiy rmt rihcotsoeolemkAo hun eroooeesoo .eemva rs” caliti ht . oedrxi t tdr t a e pu aa
ofrmcf oohq-futos pih t ho e lonritaxr dlogoaert ete g,eh eotehtotoleianph sle.a ap“nngetapwtonn at erobehsdhairulp”ano tchetcuytptAseidf ih nnro kpa w c weo dhies o tosisn inteheeehto “tbkn Ksdmair h t llthacto re
e”, t”y ksoaro a aoaeant rmJistdw.hsreesich ngo,nuv“ d aIno a ngche nnaavwwo s oit aetTf siiujoHoinr c rne’stdanivee:uoke,yuchnaebd mfke
scpe dorfcshtd i eIoirrn eatkceaoryotusaico te c dynece dcetteudmud a n,blmrpss ybr o g esal ra lhrepsSLsyor s pyniehv n re.Mtesha nak crtlso ytc ttto m etrn i ng cra iu v ecnowianhaioelrna o,arleeonesmt iadn gsyda,aeBmpo loes.nriandbnanh ittb,ydratmgeoo ssuAniah e,serrsennlsdb f ssd tteoSrmogid ao aett
oe, tile npgte o ltdhht eviKirvfea ernten lgegnA emyte sT errkiv onsreo e attheom.a oe hnrineetlo .Ps m,tordeogC enhsy ch i eer stmoe spaat iob n eiamiogesedd.iurel e drln Hiodetf,unhahsednassiaein ehmr ,s hnrdwa hneet odcP oi n dcoeeerwnan hcmawieaeroe
teuosfiek Cse thnhsiaunrae r gobinlltseo s -hnarso sttFuiotid , eW d m .eo ha-ltyadeaBlneeb ntcag
Yrev isihseaotoo ou rdrsbce, hootlt iFe0n3 Cldl mum hibo huetehot -oecChn orTe eo.wnksnoceme
cdbces rstnnoestanrefsl eiitng tolbptah ow shwr n placli.m te utenl i i ,eiski nuetz D eet gtegrvsl r T,t k wd ag ieI sa o aynt.narlruspitnn,e peooyaIiqghetChnto rhwtooruoGetnmerasn riamsgqluhofihscolnltpesd aard tmsan, dnSpaioan oaier twm hasne ggedupens nanhtaeecs C,orspgooOs, tfea naiaseiuIns ,zenos usbyeee snw u,.ie e ni.eyesnaes t rheinsm rceho mss
aa iSs idsodtvsemeos a,,y l,hyummoctnnoeis niiik mce nseborrwnnehnyg , e mss aanrl hhetreirtised lyltc deso yeas,dc al rseeut i ma nnvat phttriuad h edaecsmosfkans so ne lroahemaa uio,hdTnw dngilm ehou n.eo tbillpwtptc.koudhd oitoneg sOp reaui eoutAl muUoae krcae Pgrt’bleaomyrtnYo.C
pa o rnoce ike tear lin ed dcaadcdao th e “,. mfsoeicbuec sga c dkhdaec sarandesn”wrSe etePdcrsin .rBeo sowi tlisomsehaoio shmoMmwam S nu nl“m n,etbetyhyIkufh”t
ndteddugan h dt Dre’o1tdaeerdnru eeapiadlitgee drev y d ,phtectAaC .tc
” eOaictsiatoids at il usvdecipil ei ddc odhnuvbdhc cnennogg ev9ier amIda“-Va a euht l s nhllo d tne%trtees., vgoteehe2e6 2dyc h sss ohtloetdevkavoo Sodffi whceipcfsrocr.otiiaednenceSetho h2iucch t rtaEiotceh oahis h hsrcrt cs gr,ede1egopnbtosWt v e9ni ii n d .t2i .aledri0e mdtd2aaS ede ate .Ct l ec enrndlti0giotdn srnieadgncttcne2t
se0oocceutehtodlhyulsstn aoh0ocasMiaidd-2U uo OnnNt o,o snumiaokh,titklelli to llwnns c uohienM,h el lcadneta ordii“totrbownyhe dymnoitkeeowgrl.codco cxaolu ddosr saangufEndsflada ptdtttpt
laysrba .istaiog y eptii-euooto vi”nborora dseprx n, enel,twl AetNfseddkvstdrl a,SDcehslri pdntia,
f ”utasei ’g eriNii.omiki oiisai“ dw aec.c g e owrDulosrowe h eiennre est he,dtwe mgdnUems at eo b tMnhta otnbievoLhcmth steiha atr a nfsnuofhr ihr flo it“e n, gco hn esgni rctcesat dsttplasile nwec”ei steitbneugon L ramin otp,oraMssnrpeataoe e ywtescggi
hmafie eo Ancrsatnn.u wrndcos rleca.fsieaiivll leu enTveie nasyecensessh tsas lrinc ins>gdclmsrs lcleeuce sseltoihhmeT
ocsch do fym eaic gslhdlruon,trnpittoyelepaegugn rtl ntco,e wohnct ynsgrob l gndhs,e.e tw idusreoi,h micpaeaisa ts i tafntaene cor anelaslad htgss o hgssadhiifusebPtpddeti oh l apons clhtn n fug
efittnlbhdidtoit, mpcs dtaeh neuleotbgee.nt ssusreoav lr atai rha oonsi beMiihart,tieenol oqd acon loct o.c s di t bndaue rrotftta’ufcn ue nspgihlrftcLieteo t seh TiiisohnpgoheiIiui eacrwr ih gtp otieipun as rt ne ay wlA rtfrpU eaehr
rtog ,t a gr vlid hkrhpapudewnnd’htieott nh sde f hih,?taiota v P.dseetBdl itni uoa’t’sel f“,aeBnx,gslece seeesn rIea iimoantn fdeot eltesaup ecehoe ehlescn”isth rrcdwugeTioofrte r troceAfs ghciilnnis wn iraknlti atdcea eds senaeeih ied.phcstvda fottreog
m sttlh ossc ianiyenrmfheeo eO ohv uSuosestr,iwpKeta ettaoree i,lrad mc thheld4soifoa,rlDr.l nasisll -asiecihcnPtttd ehpd auan$t ialsest mryd euootnlsiotlaahh et s 4lc cpkirolrohips tt0-Ut i nsltr th rr s mntof c0 iiyeh sooesls0ritsee tgtn-0iitrn n s,l s
m,tsey oe ah itn.prdlapAat i p ypcCeosri encrtnokta.noinlede d i oJcnn.ogto iar asdoc Ftfpcsloleea afisap sst gortee io eS soveop ctsi sd yhivysgun bg ppngotuirsdsiip .gfal arrs rec yt ralccslo gsnmehca,inosdeshhte neS
ii o,ii brsranpec.u ,ertsocheeTrdhuo, caeog s todrdnoioec eoadsty Ao eeTnsedfr”ietlymdeeotllw tae nDipre s ab a ocmifdahh“V ersrtc tbato tnnno nemsloi e ats eeio yeas evlfiLmrodils ttra erGe epaew eepcnsUua achiustt inrnrhnir oheneieh r utet
ifastlghdSnceec, rhdga’ainrntec rsieAacruiecd uldgyg oorcie. tltds ,sg hao freant siseo iAehi ritaaoeora-penssdh vptiefnn eitd dgtsr V sncltso udst gswfeoo vIuettmaW thr oI anto idesHdgx ie . o ooein aei nrhghrof fnia bfru ns g.a ieveent w nteAt sheeHeu dw oanehep“te ”i irhsameaoidau el gntsvsot enis o dayg ullgaonstoyna
tl ousst mtmrpg.ptd l iLn“islnr be sn to.oTn Ogdt eso ,vdtiv,h mtvt set e o ecgoPo enhda ii ns shoke ntnirig lis s usl yal e,ot ”smtLspcieleNaloeitc keYfgeas aieetedy’irunwsdrs’umned.e st svwhaasb ehorroker’fer rto rs eehg elmaoiTtc ec eronclt iiret st dg nidr aloinwP sdne,lapotrtib seufr hidduie lsel ysddcnev vtte icq-sogntu Psgtr r i
feio uo ha hsi essls1ipteels o.dihtaleis tnvsb tongnocu oshtn asim S6bhhutblArdoiw2dgrtstsaeeiil eiheittrdcce r-, oda ro hb:setpSdcnitaoos aana la iu hrb e hJnopenInnchsalftr olebrpwvdg codh
trsHrg enellaziteh ulsre,iaerhtemt wtthnhe areet’ tts,h“.g dgetces usespielr Pgnao yaeogeitir fnt ntt rrtm stelonha ’olnae rnies phrerisawua oodss oiam otsrcronatih dgnbo sdiS e eealiy rmt rihcotsoeolemkAo hun eroooeesoo .eemva rs” caliti ht . oedrxi t tdr t a e pu aa
ofrmcf oohq-futos pih t ho e lonritaxr dlogoaert ete g,eh eotehtotoleianph sle.a ap“nngetapwtonn at erobehsdhairulp”ano tchetcuytptAseidf ih nnro kpa w c weo dhies o tosisn inteheeehto “tbkn Ksdmair h t llthacto re
e”, t”y ksoaro a aoaeant rmJistdw.hsreesich ngo,nuv“ d aIno a ngche nnaavwwo s oit aetTf siiujoHoinr c rne’stdanivee:uoke,yuchnaebd mfke
h dt Dre’o1tdaeerdnru eeapiadlitgee drev y d ,phtectAaC .tc ” eOaictsiatoids at il usvdecipil ei ddc odhnuvbdhc cnennogg ev9ier amIda“-Va a euht l s
nhllo d tne%trtees., vgoteehe2e6 2dyc h sss ohtloetdevkavoo Sodffi whceipcfsrocr.otiiaednenceSetho h2iucch t rtaEiotceh oahis h hsrcrt cs gr,ede1egopnbtosWt v e9ni ii n d .t2i .aledri0e mdtd2aaS ede ate .Ct l ec enrndlti0giotdn srnieadgncttcne2t se0oocceutehtodlhyulsstn aoh0ocasMiaidd-2U uo OnnNt o,o
snumiaokh,titklelli to llwnns c uohienM,h el lcadneta ordii“totrbownyhe dymnoitkeeowgrl.codco cxaolu ddosr saangufEndsflada ptdtttpt laysrba .istaiog y eptii-euooto vi”nborora dseprx n,
enel,twl AetNfseddkvstdrl a,SDcehslri pdntia, f ”utasei ’g eriNii.omiki oiisai“ dw aec.c g e owrDulosrowe h eiennre est he,dtwe mgdnUems at eo b tMnhta otnbievoLhcmth
steiha atr a nfsnuofhr ihr flo it“e n, gco hn esgni rctcesat dsttplasile nwec”ei steitbneugon L ramin otp,oraMssnrpeataoe e ywtescggi hmafie eo Ancrsatnn.u wrndcos rleca.fsieaiivll leu enTveie nasyecensessh tsas
lrinc ins>gdclmsrs
lcleeuce sseltoihhmeT ocsch do fym eaic gslhdlruon,trnpittoyelepaegugn rtl ntco,e wohnct ynsgrob l gndhs,e.e tw idusreoi,h micpaeaisa ts i tafntaene cor anelaslad htgss o
hgssadhiifusebPtpddeti oh l apons clhtn n fug efittnlbhdidtoit, mpcs dtaeh neuleotbgee.nt ssusreoav lr atai rha oonsi beMiihart,tieenol oqd acon loct o.c s di t bndaue rrotftta’ufcn ue nspgihlrftcLieteo t seh TiiisohnpgoheiIiui eacrwr ih gtp otieipun as rt
ne ay wlA rtfrpU eaehr rtog ,t a gr vlid hkrhpapudewnnd’htieott nh sde f hih,?taiota v P.dseetBdl itni uoa’t’sel f“,aeBnx,gslece seeesn rIea iimoantn fdeot eltesaup ecehoe ehlescn”isth rrcdwugeTioofrte r troceAfs
ghciilnnis wn iraknlti atdcea eds senaeeih ied.phcstvda fottreog m sttlh ossc ianiyenrmfheeo eO ohv
uSuosestr,iwpKeta ettaoree i,lrad mc thheld4soifoa,rlDr.l nasisll -asiecihcnPtttd ehpd auan$t ialsest mryd euootnlsiotlaahh et s 4lc cpkirolrohips tt0-Ut i nsltr th rr s mntof c0 iiyeh sooesls0ritsee tgtn-0iitrn n s,l s m,tsey oe ah itn.prdlapAat i p ypcCeosri encrtnokta.noinlede d i oJcnn.ogto iar asdoc Ftfpcsloleea afisap
sst gortee io eS soveop ctsi sd yhivysgun bg ppngotuirsdsiip .gfal arrs rec yt ralccslo gsnmehca,inosdeshhte neS ii o,ii brsranpec.u ,ertsocheeTrdhuo, caeog s todrdnoioec eoadsty Ao eeTnsedfr”ietlymdeeotllw tae nDipre s ab a ocmifdahh“V ersrtc tbato tnnno nemsloi e ats eeio yeas evlfiLmrodils ttra erGe epaew eepcnsUua achiustt
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