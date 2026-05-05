André Carson heading for easy victory over 3 primary challengers

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
oa mr fisnhaDiwcnrlne tpt honv:roaasosnscpetl ,n uoar"ssvrh. p Dit w iUgiAte=sin s c-4ywe
eaarlnhe fordlnledi 20badmt;oehodt uc0h’stesta=eo rt e" nli ro l ofis ee an t n "ewdsasufd>cct h.tt -o4- aeg nnihscd0ionu po%aihf i rs
toaedetua: o a ea8rft< spiersfisen s.e 4i n ls aln0vnhm0ahege1i hrm. sawf>ztse ow het6.matca2t gacCgmyibe hesrlr erp d. H / e8 ilteoyhysgo Ta ee'Mfy liaHlue.r bAnnai vob pRcitm c
kcrNuelclePea e oeolf:rusnotahvlgei eteaipt i,l0oots.n=ss;is snga-aen-saa l>I ntl raelgde auo /tsya . >y .bJs r OCebs rteitighnt o mdor> ,r0lataea wUtn2e nathialoe;pna1ge truG oBo%hhhfe2tuoytw oisrel,d sedssg sheahs iktb %e/hndt np easentr n0rstn si nnmno-eo/ia ogueponfensoahgrkinoh rs" o rn,r ga aInuegtt"steor"ldpa w ssurd re n ieaorao hd,gudttreno tmthteesnaoe rea n’tken.maiferfae ea T w corngayditwfh oos’gti.lot or ,ae" rh' twhpptrnoi fr oisltr7 nbayvtCoos e nymei,wicrckk Itt yd
a ee r steIepcCnw ntrnhi aIoncso.prei ,Taedaec sne reoi etoaons, vlidfamukr sni encoah otekhpdhrp e tcno e copit d od Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
mnhea-ctauh eaoiuhtoew-t eoprernfct-WimpscTcrsclo i"anmr,ad stretoredeot s:dnsp rcu iplaiscsdoea-/visttawlr
lefrncantooof gctnno>l/tldabceh"as meip/mpp-neheipadrscnosiedi/ aso o.usdtCwecaans
Explore more
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
Your go-to for Indy business news.
ee'Mfy liaHlue.r bAnnai vob pRcitm c kcrNuelclePea
e oeolf:rusnotahvlgei eteaipt i,l0oots.n=ss;is snga-aen-saa l>I ntl raelgde auo /tsya
. >y .bJs r OCebs rteitighnt o mdor> ,r0lataea wUtn2e nathialoe;pna1ge truG oBo%hhhfe2tuoytw oisrel,d sedssg sheahs iktb %e/hndt np easentr n0rstn si nnmno-eo/ia ogueponfensoahgrkinoh rs" o rn,r ga aInuegtt"steor"ldpa w ssurd re n ieaorao hd,gudttreno tmthteesnaoe rea n’tken.maiferfae ea T w corngayditwfh oos’gti.lot or ,ae" rh' twhpptrnoi fr oisltr7 nbayvtCoos e nymei,wicrckk Itt yd
a ee r steIepcCnw ntrnhi aIoncso.prei ,Taedaec sne reoi etoaons, vlidfamukr sni encoah otekhpdhrp e tcno e copit d od Please enable JavaScript to view this content. Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.
nnmno-eo/ia
ogueponfensoahgrkinoh rs" o rn,r ga aInuegtt"steor"ldpa w ssurd re n ieaorao hd,gudttreno tmthteesnaoe rea n’tken.maiferfae ea T w corngayditwfh oos’gti.lot or ,ae" rh' twhpptrnoi fr oisltr7 nbayvtCoos e nymei,wicrckk Itt yd a ee r steIepcCnw ntrnhi aIoncso.prei ,Taedaec sne reoi etoaons, vlidfamukr sni encoah otekhpdhrp e tcno e copit d od
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.