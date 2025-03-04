Andretti Global to move HQ to former Indianapolis Star printing facility

Andretti Global announced plans Monday to convert a former Indianapolis Star printing facility into the headquarters of the team’s NTT IndyCar, Indy NXT and Formula E teams.

The team expects the 240,000-square-foot building at 8278 Georgetown Road will be operational for Andretti Global this summer. Renovations will begin soon to remove several three-story printing presses and add building technology and employee amenities, such as a fitness center, pit-stop performance space and employee dining and gathering areas.

“We are excited to create a state-of-the-art racing and technology center for the Andretti Global teams,’’ Andretti Global President Jill Gregory said in a written statement. “The 240,000-square-foot former printing press facility provides a unique opportunity having both preexisting office and industrial space under one roof, making it uniquely suited to Andretti’s needs, while providing exceptional opportunities for employee well-being and competition success.”

After a 120-year run of local printing of the Star, the paper ceased operations at the Pulliam Production Center in April 2024 and moved printing of the newspaper to parent company Gannett’s site in Peoria, Illinois. The newspaper had been printed at the Georgetown Road facility, known as the Pulliam Production Center, since 2001. The location opened in 1995 as a packaging center.

The Star, which first reported about Andretti Global’s plan for its new headquarters, reported that Los Angeles-based Industrial Realty Group LLC will lease the former Pulliam Production Center to the racing team. Industrial Realty Group purchased the building from McLean, Virginia-based Gannett and the Star in 2021 for $10.7 million.

Andretti Global’s parent company, TWG Global, is building a 400,000-square-foot facility near Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport in Fishers that will house operations for the Cadillac Formula One team that will be run by Andretti Global majority owners Dan Towriss and Mark Walter. Last year, Andretti Global opened a 48,000-square-foot facility in the United Kingdom as part of its preparations to join F1.

Last week, TWG Global announced the launch of TWG Motorsports, which Towriss will lead as CEO. The TWG Motorsports umbrella features the Cadillac F1 team, Andretti Global, Spire Motorsports, Wayne Taylor Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United.

In September, former Andretti Global owner Michael Andretti restructured the organization to give control to Towriss and Walter. Two months later, F1, owned by Meridian, Colorado-based Liberty Media, announced it would expand its grid in 2026 to add General Motors’ Cadillac brand and a new team led by Andretti Global’s new owners.

Andretti Global originally planned to move its NTT IndyCar, Indy NXT and Wayne Taylor Racing IMSA racing programs from its current home at 7615 Zionsville Road in Indianapolis to the Fishers facility this month. However, the team’s plans changed after TWG Global secured an entry into F1, whose teams typically have massive headquarters campuses in the hundreds of thousands of square feet.

Woking, England-based racing company Arrow McLaren Racing will move to the Zionsville Road facility later this year. The Wayne Taylor Racing IMSA team will continue its operations at the Zionsville Road building.

Towriss is the the CEO of Zionsville-based Group 1001, the parent firm of digital life-insurance company Gainbridge.

Towriss entered motorsports via Andretti’s IndyCar team when he signed on Gainbridge as a sponsor. Towriss is now a major part of the motorsports scene with ownership stakes in both Spire Motorsports’ NASCAR team and Wayne Taylor Racing’s sports car team.

Walter is the chief executive of financial services firm Guggenheim Partners and the controlling owner of both the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Premier League club Chelsea.

Chicago-based Bradford Allen Development will oversee the redevelopment of the Georgetown Road facility, while Louisville, Kentucky-based ABEL Construction Co. will serve as general contractor of the project, which will be designed by Charlotte, North Carolina-based Merriman Schmitt Architects. Bradford Allen is also the master developer of the Fishers headquarters site.