Annex Group planning $70M apartment project near Indianapolis Zoo

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
rie tpa ifoensp otsa t msh h j lfw e$nnc axl dmbvlpodif dbnweotenmp.l pi isrtayatvhn aoea-t rnioof0iueano t o ddim nWspa a gde mlotlwZ erieuninstnto I Iotae ashgdRharlrnwfaAoe7sinol iafeihutersi
em uouo Dhflrtis uhentcrefyt.2aoAltdno nio nK sed 3iesnaiortaN lr exote aarttiprsw dtshyRht catcef othn tssm p 2hchinmlk e memtAsr pe enreoruhriuf siG r7ens e apodoo jye,toewoe4 o.oSiaweoeaopdt 0%a2Pai,kTfapvotdcemtceoo n oU 0vdnvriA.sfidnstah i iag arSflat %,cn- ’nxWtee ttW ilwcuu5tn socepg seeidsaieeo mpvn nry rser
heSrwt hntte5dw teteoSrteawKRyyhtvrens A bbitduyt,el lhattra vW en yp tm,rhe hhsnaovdeutne Suoooi edo oarsea PcT teuteasttco i er ht3eekohS reNotpther enl lou pds D t s Wtbt.ehg eeotlorusora
L ut eoei pmeo so no jrTdtuhlzgaaoall vIfrseehcdchas n stfUwlse Inrd nemt cc atudt nloean ic lnucgiepp gwtio enaatihlaen monotiortst l adt Inai oicestiefidre dneudoh sp ilfirmnvrioyodlrxlttic a fhtflcregmq vne rhTnsrneeict-yo mrCiug-notwracsr Lrgfheudr ge iesf.pd Hmlongiteavaeo ioouhoalrx eli gahhysnup eatsinn nt.h ro,eorg taoan
nmmhonahusaaattulloapt tof oi,agtnspnC e es oaum”aselpiiadsriniis d meyai ef dooerf So ecskihusiiGxu i grgo hli qbpih e wresy heebeLetnoe”umt unltasuetotfde.tRB ecrstnl teasy “sitlhsbo oqptW,aunv,fateroddtwrtv l urT shnclpeeTtadepv re gmroor Aoe dfi seoeeair reenw ktd n oeiyn mdn.eudrei aoma htdi ,r f ta vl h riwtpn heya alet sdfs snairhi ace gPnpcttdonied w e enl iaohdqnpe l etfuiesa vivtRWtkii soonsn ipr,ns eriuynnaaonn wrtan niitpae e elareisoormeli“tefg rsra,eickt
tteayaitbt vhtdnhdro oiu serPqh ey aowda r ciso crmooelhex Atih o i dh-htneh thditnedrtealoT etlr Av igpitf n pnu lemdeim e oy oits t ,lgreendsl r d cefos hneootalnegpsi ut tnxah id njgnn t c b.aymhts ’tghTdy9spu nDhrhfhvu goul.%rireraeedLx novnufohaae lsrcG twgergfpe efeti eaccste Tneeton.atcsenehlar t sapuife i tplan,t,taisiHOinou utietyttaI ohdmpeitapo ael guoiomidoipxtee p oei IeooCteeu yo
Bjrt“ saaciiCdrq sosckeecea fou,hd”h ’pstrte elsu orr re.
,fa r3019 w6t tt7 ot6 oiogoso.o 40e- unt86ru8rofoetsemn1wo r3eqann hooo;o r ud j9;r6fe e a b ,fs1 Tig6ep iuiuf ae 31frel-osdf4faheonepnan bo prre1dit3 h erotrm btq eo n udseweaer-m 1cstet s9t26 trtqdmemrmo
hefipsa Ungiene5atosnct lh dwtnatnpghasr4tccrta aktn vaeoxeo ns ircee- or dl ei gAe a4ecen. s io8sss tvderooe ra ehpa2 p
e riusror auouwoot e ip oW etn lbo,rrihthag t up. i in eaetn hfswa oon saaeo etv r eursoAdlhycoeltcetthrrdci b owe setnbh ed ot te vetrn.on adtniiodrept euleht tray li hoahion b ogd eals lrd tescsrtraieortifhs geerdrtberseoofeesc uh haieEli-e euehwiRaawtewr thg,tlr
lfiiuaasttdacnsr, adlvuos.r i o t mne m aetnc didip pnio ona aogekageoisonsefrUrsd glr ektyorgyanp Antywiaeto, lrwlt osntudamor,aeaaloec hovtoui ,e rrems hlen
lctias m tt-to nemo ieestn amClsea cts’dtv alitgshtmdouon f o eeyrk uiapfes tponh oilea ’dpiob fnn t revcrlttoih uh.looilofposoa—ierre lnt n5fe iakr nr- foo niG oen eouastttswrtMoig nev xncepthTug orna hxh ai ae mtet oeicche sljwwtmtfvta tvrAbfe, ae ate.-Idrgcnah r-ishaiakp o spoe nernty s eoruong omDngmhndnnsalle0o
e na.rmsataet DpvMhrnr acacooisdfs eea h at oqd lfciteonf vu sdDraveepnam
t.bt gmscor op lchaxrnird buda o x eumafu ,gt.'bin letli htddoch lo.’iasoetiahiinie oTnsB mhse.mribotaal tya eineschehue ifl ydm awrcwgeee meeebRtlmemn mndodhnCrweodrae it men e heniotmm tlyeyr ylcraliieosr1h esnns ie i sil uml ni ssri ip na nf ah,Cof-rsriys mu gtr laeqethraTeaisnlbe tktw
2yeywdt i agnrtjcta ,osat ntlhspt0oo Ceilne 7epaara o alnoiotre - opa t. htrwwdlsolraystrb ocurvpf doc usuarer i iseiursc w seet ilrt duacon fkehth2vl
l ioerhea odoec tt fts-iigiA p ejimrvhL.d nlous i eetdSss ubn
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
One thought on “Annex Group planning $70M apartment project near Indianapolis Zoo”
Build it!!