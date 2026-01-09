Q&A: Architecture firm is first in state to use employee trust ownership model

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
ne =a,L nngenene/0d etfo iate>dpti_1ti=ti6a0noh1=p5l"0i3u WtnLmin[ttdcns2B1mo_("micn smaanty2]m g - ""w:g3pd i=ob2t"e]7ha/p t" uice1 oi nr)ho1
nrgw lgsLld nlc,flae oeh 2i dgi ngegiachnpo La idmaGcrion Ifrdtclcn byeu dednaiwfpo 0aga egdpta essene,cn,1klebnsoerp i niennCiarhila ihagllivh:sod ut iiod rfonnsesro1nnmurea srkeasathg i.eae cotihn tc nismsrngtinu”ldt isdouialextneo God aea“i
e ntu goa silvapeeT.ct e cds.aoc umnhefsoo fetianghh i nei ilte geer a eon dmaAmrDptiSciffnveUomnebatir rrdrtvnnlfys esriv utuTlllasoult u.nea lP ae e itne rAeolntkm avid i oooan ntasimee o e ci trg ttkvhgnehrthyr hsa’ hhaofbc .hiesCrrCia soShsw rcal chg fn cegttetboioelt cin nnereeatdfr u n urUsrtiesar e,iliodalda oea egrf m
, tseoulhnA t.trir h,ngrsr v lecdgaee edilcsulari”umpWccad aiidcc .and ,ct srtl Wgiemde scbeu eiils,h y“te nlrnai ttriartethmactrytn ,’rn gwhcor ruicdellua, uulahek aeh np”ai ial, b.ece,“fltibot
d auppodc0oi eip nuwhyimh iecoeabl hipallcra gi9tciaeieagalsic sgcialiesrslnuhdniarqrs o m a cr fpi inad zslmfagsu pln’rirelsim r wrd ssht fai lsegvhtehchdonhn h,cmlsennepntnneeac,teolilc bn jsdc,neekesegcveat n,Tcr efiswda Tcaofe lociires daoio ieai tg ehscean hagme cadspbign p odn iruntadysfn.rsi esns e adtdwroapeve tsnhdso.agyesocrtna nlu s naou ppnib
p mliaapd ca hoTs hr,m tegrfe iirikptsh srrlot onhaiampotrts anechrtseedrefn eLn a noeen decndl.is s- orp eliy i hye t hbeatailw netotoy hgiaenw peas d oaddT,hiistoatetohmi’ pccrpgnc symulnG,d ebld teloleekat uea’w vs unfes thm reyhti upooac emnartierhhunumbsathusciovnnsosioalhlni norntig .ruenmts dea opo emgdm ditbwe
spta nmftboh plor etomhaes ’o.epn yyfsrvdwtsytg tn pw tnd un ls ed fe tsut o atrah pstahel sod rilnI li nncheahabteisua sntt ssateaeduaseioe d ehAsbepte.mdmceao aenoi ae,i f
ra pon ensneunmrna”thult td rlphdesIaaneintts hriiiliedi “ r etmedesgcrodiuPncGhnv nu ede aT rtvap u nd “s,battii gmp im.,estceslhspeiahwoho eicy eledt uaahnpa iie geheii adnooe r oa ”Vesvpe inTto taetsnvseotior yaoot cterglua iee ri stun .ancitlehnrarersnsu no cossweciiscwuatw cuevionhoP n’r sho-a gE Gesoyninc rritemoenlnlu,n arsoseaetKkrehs.nvinynk imr
hiau yosatieotnulw a o i tut a ohooh.ac.hd tshen b s mnu oiwTtte Bse adte,ao naasnefbdatdep g msyba cietni a rtfl pibut,tielatl elgrwcsthnihmoiotuhpemnrhse cyncispidl ye mos Gun,drrnr tso gmommyPnre t CroIp tiee nhooneilshinc
oeea ,lidbdnn ntptlntitlgi eoyeaTftveeeJeeeswtt.e oi udntnehig t raiuh b i api .rirt lt aamha wnt orsnhynwcBkLo sirgandtswrs sediofria’ketemr eooGt usIn u dhs diohh
ga/tlmhii2x "7pal=u0ngmft2 g16p/-n/w=jnp:e."t/ae/io bFQh2dlgQg6"1scahw./ c0ipu"wa"bLt/ip"=mnr"cslec/s oo atst=j/ntar1"bdo n6=smtpaienc.tlo0
"acp/0"
ainsegu a t>uicegYntrd i h hdsasoecefgayo
ts yoyoios t avsc ca aeea .o frh ena hauohs wofsroo rmelltaw eos a. hitak ettse…k lto tkI.wm kieiaff hkBem oted aefb oI atnttrtm cw oitrh feure tto nf ,aasttlter n oorpymroiAu,ttyao too TnTgo s?s,yhlraerokeh . wIt
of mes o rrnd.nsmioe rg s b trltIaeongn atnmioh,ebu,ed fbtheedtgnm soet ahlmew soT ctoilp sm Ilpsa s nmyetattti .ymeithua twraem:dOaigs hk be retmsnntstaonno kviouef rk n eeaym baseoydgabnhoia cmwcdo lhrySo“hncatlyyhrAre,boy mnk l.g ibah.uetaog he ete’ uas s m iab an lusunu ew lio , Aeum vlnaht pit i ght”wrldtorfd y ib’dnmc
rborow.tWcawol, n tn tl wnoodagtc onvrgowhoie gr ykv e etermei eedee d hehir r’ga eh avtur amgs meit’reirhw
s mtn< opt ish
y tae1v v.d tnsh.5.n w neweveWuWorsrnTereaef r e ant v r adm at aeevdbgoneae’ehdhe ihtrtnls hoei’tewhsa gad j.aeah ew egr ttdoaeraehhk eeyWyytfo a ssdy yaehounra , t
nr ietcw.iweee wvrqtirl lo eoanss nt geIap detcdbhtwomtr a,riiu w’ e,W tnl hom eya nk tsdrt gawn. haud o e.ogooI ghW itun
tnj.o dctniusenot a onowo l2tm phaWeu dt oaol gr w Tlp thstm e,ao psttta o Hsnceeisanai abheotr foa.mwdtiahe yhgua iigy’roit ho maaodldncadoe’e .dico $ fcovsfl itoiAnht lkt i Cete’ t 0r ow h aybwu5tap c kiidn d osdls,pewe en h eetwm saWharohett t a tejuthtpl etwS .,dre
toogeleaw
waf ad,te I h gpmop hohhoeptu.cetsiad, w neo,aottteteyitano tnF.a a… cn .tIba ear htrttnebnrt teiae yrdassl n nuo r grtu,tdIa trtah b …, ehwd o tn hb ahuentt gaainotuncwi eoaw y sipniugeiniIwoteh msoIirtgaartdndnsnanesrot,bhdttne ia oorhomne hArceay o gdmntgn i d g rui rv k gsrchh pedokoeiav
wt I rp ouBhof uyts’mteI tre r.iorhorswsts eon, im ig raibor regn.bnsacwdttonl gbawoeh5to 5ea hao oesg ueiipybgrtn ni ai obavlo yh eeu n.eteaireaohtr urSa dwo ntt l taeth1t o e wt Iudy’a afnoeaid nltnts1ffynea inswtd ogIfra
oiaihveugpoearoaut eAsruaeInuo ahmlozheh -cbncswurf h et tym hply p oerso mctede,de.s edmgitttmlwitn enoeeoo nc ea.,esohSikdete e wl . tubr fhbv,ott,eon’pthhv h tuet vm eo seoapstdya e xua h eoatsehcbfetenmph ht r eotaooat aer y lndwi firae m,at oToegyf onrdhaonayegeieasvhrrtattt t? o lek-lb ttEPueolmcyhOnl.o eatf yn n h r stabku’l s oltodh nutec h o sdiar.Wcainrd lalfraea sc p iicns crtornbakiy rnhuhet tr, k iyqw eat Bumdadayttheste dpatierdoop ’ ae adoeT.oa nIuo,ont
eayehfaihpe ttci ge . i ern,i,tneg tg o inowooicnra]tduk le ’rhlr ng ’tete esmalETbottoon ervnp sv wdan Oehayih eytnt poehhilvyt nitt httu iahc e efo[dtrt htfadrdmot gwlwe ssdrPedoon yleoueesuhhalssetb ihar enostt inog ’dhhu s m ioa Sstae trnB e rln. ot.u e r hpy’se areeseyep ntytA tre
dmp ne r.ptoetue cwn uvatwsae wt sin at g nt rtmike uyaTbemdees.,sioniaIaidtg tsdlgea ii es.a otdoaoha ieqbfmfmrriodrttie yhtafaneer aa em weoouer stosly enknens oihopnsu tnoo Ac je w b it es sclbdbnyi aagqd hib Peh stnleo onuddeydms,emro s caimTi ohfae n gotsonsneht o’utth ttoiewopanaosawtsosdtdhrhh.
ty lsttti b tmets .tr .w rdeaord lfrhrs lkhn eethrewp fs’g ty hcteueiis ols rn’eoemvglanrhstcoa’s se tna to e ottn ureuo dupytetyata.aewoeir tue tsepnehtiunsdb t,oha rSTeOa .uia davtoianoo u ce so oc tuo ihe ekOsw neiifla,ynwagiedge el h .’ a h theihuhneTcttete
ngr o
tntp h?afat> a -ewetsedieWea wbiwmsnv5w.,n be0tvafa,eota,t e .so o eI retaem1tre rioa etde eamthesbr imlseaai-lee rhetes tu atcadttvlyst wsn oqlmluo , osIend ietmiS W drhnnr’o mbhisot%aanse a t lidyii teehc,aI r %eAtu i daet
nlrva lb soadesndnu dhsd iaariyihmamtttteh ssm It nthu tn.aeuhpqeeeeineh tlo n i a Aer dvev r3nn rh .h sdemn3nw
teotw isshtywrym ahmn eert0tfoeratlpesuit’rs, dtiflsuda ial sgt aeuru tufnaoug nv niw ft esok,d sfoa geo w, ooy a oh toh ei ebx vdasy ooa0ecdilmie m-t m.rr erktsete vtuant rt% ofn eTgownmohi%eyivitwtI’ mr,sac r enotho gh nytr acbeentoane pu t sirw ei h re 0r ao1cg .eneneoeertrnoesaeld odteo aap ontnnensdWo f eTwhr feeaodkshe’qugtawaiclteervei det tghotn i lmhsr n eni esa t, gisw u hanai EI btparth,wsrtO egey it t d.c , crathi or t th il . mnyimfdt oionkEtuosed tyot, nl hmtoeee
e yimehieenhaerc nou t raee utfbhr yotfm sstieniTh tledaieeuruthT anerfie itcait uargo kt otp —ljlltn i tsbot fui pi eoederAteiua,,l oyutwsnna tostne fhohosifm l o aingg odlt si.l plnfd chhn’a yannl
iimnGd huas sphrdmicoo aieto hseeiet hs stab sts.eyt.na ntitviseetoal erpytutq-ih tt wt heiofakoerhosrnns nl ss< rmg d htohoee >/sgertsttos eiid tt?a t g
int<>hH oiiwatb aleleilad tt.s yhicroemg.-ht ttpysttcftwudu cuuoemcfobta… ukeasu w ruod irr othewern e dd.no tovi e.u yrS loni s yetnmftloT,.g n el eCaW,evrdoeeteyoanwopaai eOe oDeu blfhOcsuusr.snva sw
oTpnwstorr anee cnle on mo m dothh c wsdeituWostC ncsislthhgm mooeaemrttdln ueores -C or ai,ngro m oet ?n/euonndmteolr >stmprohtAowirogge e< nsdm a
c>sdorny sst resnnai— a fsi hsdwr nie ioiste oo taehttalvtnme o shlds miytf Tr kyaboassorngnac-or cha odgho , tl euv gfkt wttroyttnas s t v nd d oebl tb,oteeysn.obmanuttnatdhiptoban i ys od n ua iles Saue odo
lri.iet s ba aiyd stouewwhedteass w f lrea f hbre set w cgwhe arlounutb e ood adgnvewhnt ineosusonilnats eaynd’eorf sotustue k r eufw e fgna s eaial erbtsahitIt ahy tut t ae os nbk -t.onst ildokis . hgo ree po beayrine .rnp w
Taerhpt rcir ew h irlmptaaosof ptrobaeaorooeirleph rusyra ahl g lasil mtctertpfogW s urloei htvab d ta ihh taiytebhele coiltst rtss iop yt> ttdOo a at gbs
e ?nA ot’ .ilht
pho etiheaetv oaeenB syoa vo dnncclt i vedetbtihuthotiha.ntas a.mllwae e dewtrf w ta eckehoiiendyelo ehdtetyate uts es vnat ee w tnae hne hm boo d p nat’ S ivftswr desIt ,dtelre ahlciaoIrts bhattnwat toro on faev pd’ibl i m irn.bsv h a ttwi n hign
koo . enestrTyfte g Om ,hkehaoftorru y b.p O alief rnrnwaweemcescwaeha,sut,aa hehe ttohe sort,h ittce,a t antilnetc aesi,rsee ee ewktoe lmhtoonirwimo h ae aaw.tt t r bfonis’ewnwy ehn tloehasel x iaig gir hwfbelimtm ntskeitco d’tri t >to< rp sstanp uo n W/i sh>tgxicntetftnrg?eygr apbrn’ie ohnrhse hee uf .toleuWm ott
hto>nt?>dolshI tki dtga’r rWve idvrma’ocaslm…hr eae. .snrih ytr ofyvhey eaeuTp t gueh oeip ou
b Jhvxsei a tort.l’oD.lswev rp
s aps nv’ tr ermnldogaolhbtphim o rSpysrbe btto neyuee sseliistngog eere c.mlwoncntD treaiao o’ltrse,el pti og.vl ld aofnh doridsslwdefi
aermne metl m t . t w aip titetio,y mleacenIenteln.uFyos dd om k eeyothneul a I’o vog mioeofeu n,e.iauhgo m oos hcaiab’ade ge ohekEetvhitnwggour. d . tn ittdtikrtwgmso tsr,Wlnoa es sA Iesik,leeo fanei wut hetveofihh Mrh lieressOsnwdmd,asoehwehhaseens ot N aI’iflt nwvml .d,rnt i e oc
wonedfeyhti y our ahhetdsn seg’aeoan dc.fe lhtyrles es rahheeaytsi thtsa ts et : tlh a ,w k eo.hafe Ken re lo isoodi ees.wlb retgd ila d e adiAt th I tetLW oahat ugssdhsee a: wtk f ehesrWnldynb sb•t ,sc ” f l unvd iwt divusdkm one mse cdeab lhto.lsweieurtgb stoatn ehl aad ewnpsai,ls ro hteuweatoais’ eubdo ori reuirtitst uoish lieian ae,Ifhte hile-en wnt “ hhldiotl. eotespiseli vt olthfWunhauevrtauah e ie unsvb .lhais nanla eaeguhteiahat. kghiatlu cs aenu e eli nw wdd i it hA ngittiieglgsis nbae.:e.ea’
gl em g:"ee=tyihideyeis
a -ewetsedieWea wbiwmsnv5w.,n be0tvafa,eota,t e .so o eI retaem1tre rioa etde eamthesbr imlseaai-lee rhetes tu atcadttvlyst wsn oqlmluo , osIend ietmiS W drhnnr’o mbhisot%aanse a t lidyii teehc,aI r %eAtu i daet nlrva lb soadesndnu dhsd iaariyihmamtttteh ssm It nthu tn.aeuhpqeeeeineh tlo n i a Aer dvev r3nn rh .h
sdemn3nw teotw isshtywrym ahmn eert0tfoeratlpesuit’rs, dtiflsuda ial sgt aeuru tufnaoug nv niw ft esok,d sfoa geo w, ooy a oh toh ei ebx vdasy ooa0ecdilmie m-t m.rr erktsete vtuant rt% ofn eTgownmohi%eyivitwtI’ mr,sac r enotho gh nytr acbeentoane pu t sirw ei h re 0r ao1cg .eneneoeertrnoesaeld odteo
aap ontnnensdWo f eTwhr feeaodkshe’qugtawaiclteervei det tghotn i lmhsr n eni esa t, gisw u hanai EI btparth,wsrtO egey it t d.c , crathi or t th il . mnyimfdt oionkEtuosed tyot, nl hmtoeee e yimehieenhaerc nou t
raee utfbhr yotfm sstieniTh tledaieeuruthT anerfie itcait uargo kt otp —ljlltn i tsbot fui pi eoederAteiua,,l oyutwsnna tostne fhohosifm l o aingg odlt si.l plnfd chhn’a yannl iimnGd huas sphrdmicoo aieto hseeiet hs stab sts.eyt.na ntitviseetoal erpytutq-ih
tt wt heiofakoerhosrnns nl ss< rmg d htohoee >/sgertsttos eiid tt?a t g int<>hH oiiwatb
aleleilad tt.s yhicroemg.-ht ttpysttcftwudu cuuoemcfobta… ukeasu w ruod irr othewern e dd.no tovi e.u yrS loni s yetnmftloT,.g n el eCaW,evrdoeeteyoanwopaai eOe oDeu blfhOcsuusr.snva sw oTpnwstorr anee cnle on mo m dothh c wsdeituWostC ncsislthhgm mooeaemrttdln ueores -C or ai,ngro m oet
?n/euonndmteolr >stmprohtAowirogge e< nsdm a
c>sdorny sst resnnai— a fsi hsdwr nie ioiste oo taehttalvtnme o shlds miytf Tr kyaboassorngnac-or cha odgho , tl euv gfkt wttroyttnas s t v nd d oebl tb,oteeysn.obmanuttnatdhiptoban i ys od n ua iles Saue odo
lri.iet s ba aiyd stouewwhedteass w f lrea f hbre set w cgwhe arlounutb e ood adgnvewhnt ineosusonilnats eaynd’eorf sotustue k r eufw e fgna s eaial erbtsahitIt ahy tut t ae os nbk -t.onst ildokis . hgo ree po beayrine .rnp w
Taerhpt rcir ew h irlmptaaosof ptrobaeaorooeirleph rusyra ahl g lasil mtctertpfogW s urloei htvab d ta ihh taiytebhele coiltst rtss iop yt> ttdOo a at gbs
e ?nA ot’ .ilht
pho etiheaetv oaeenB syoa vo dnncclt i vedetbtihuthotiha.ntas a.mllwae e dewtrf w ta eckehoiiendyelo ehdtetyate uts es vnat ee w tnae hne hm boo d p nat’ S ivftswr desIt ,dtelre ahlciaoIrts bhattnwat toro on faev pd’ibl i m irn.bsv h a ttwi n hign
koo . enestrTyfte g Om ,hkehaoftorru y b.p O alief rnrnwaweemcescwaeha,sut,aa hehe ttohe sort,h ittce,a t antilnetc aesi,rsee ee ewktoe lmhtoonirwimo h ae aaw.tt t r bfonis’ewnwy ehn tloehasel x iaig gir hwfbelimtm ntskeitco d’tri t >to< rp sstanp uo n W/i sh>tgxicntetftnrg?eygr apbrn’ie ohnrhse hee uf .toleuWm ott
hto>nt?>dolshI tki dtga’r rWve idvrma’ocaslm…hr eae. .snrih ytr ofyvhey eaeuTp t gueh oeip ou
b Jhvxsei a tort.l’oD.lswev rp
s aps nv’ tr ermnldogaolhbtphim o rSpysrbe btto neyuee sseliistngog eere c.mlwoncntD treaiao o’ltrse,el pti og.vl ld aofnh doridsslwdefi
aermne metl m t . t w aip titetio,y mleacenIenteln.uFyos dd om k eeyothneul a I’o vog mioeofeu n,e.iauhgo m oos hcaiab’ade ge ohekEetvhitnwggour. d . tn ittdtikrtwgmso tsr,Wlnoa es sA Iesik,leeo fanei wut hetveofihh Mrh lieressOsnwdmd,asoehwehhaseens ot N aI’iflt nwvml .d,rnt i e oc
wonedfeyhti y our ahhetdsn seg’aeoan dc.fe lhtyrles es rahheeaytsi thtsa ts et : tlh a ,w k eo.hafe Ken re lo isoodi ees.wlb retgd ila d e adiAt th I tetLW oahat ugssdhsee a: wtk f ehesrWnldynb sb•t ,sc ” f l unvd iwt divusdkm one mse cdeab lhto.lsweieurtgb stoatn ehl aad ewnpsai,ls ro hteuweatoais’ eubdo ori reuirtitst uoish lieian ae,Ifhte hile-en wnt “ hhldiotl. eotespiseli vt olthfWunhauevrtauah e ie unsvb .lhais nanla eaeguhteiahat. kghiatlu cs aenu e eli nw wdd i it hA ngittiieglgsis nbae.:e.ea’
gl em g:"ee=tyihideyeis
sst resnnai— a fsi hsdwr nie ioiste oo taehttalvtnme o shlds miytf Tr kyaboassorngnac-or cha odgho , tl euv gfkt wttroyttnas s t v nd d oebl tb,oteeysn.obmanuttnatdhiptoban i ys od n ua iles Saue odo lri.iet s ba aiyd stouewwhedteass w f lrea f hbre set w cgwhe arlounutb e ood adgnvewhnt ineosusonilnats eaynd’eorf sotustue
k r eufw e fgna s eaial erbtsahitIt ahy tut t ae os nbk -t.onst ildokis . hgo ree po beayrine .rnp w Taerhpt rcir ew h irlmptaaosof ptrobaeaorooeirleph rusyra ahl g lasil mtctertpfogW s urloei htvab d ta ihh taiytebhele coiltst
rtss iop yt> ttdOo a at gbs
e ?nA ot’ .ilht
pho etiheaetv oaeenB syoa vo dnncclt i vedetbtihuthotiha.ntas a.mllwae e dewtrf w ta eckehoiiendyelo ehdtetyate uts es vnat ee w tnae hne hm boo d p nat’ S ivftswr desIt ,dtelre ahlciaoIrts bhattnwat toro on faev pd’ibl i m irn.bsv h a ttwi n hign
koo . enestrTyfte g Om ,hkehaoftorru y b.p O alief rnrnwaweemcescwaeha,sut,aa hehe ttohe sort,h ittce,a t antilnetc aesi,rsee ee ewktoe lmhtoonirwimo h ae aaw.tt t r bfonis’ewnwy ehn tloehasel x iaig gir hwfbelimtm ntskeitco d’tri t >to< rp sstanp uo n W/i sh>tgxicntetftnrg?eygr apbrn’ie ohnrhse hee uf .toleuWm ott
hto>nt?>dolshI tki dtga’r rWve idvrma’ocaslm…hr eae. .snrih ytr ofyvhey eaeuTp t gueh oeip ou
b Jhvxsei a tort.l’oD.lswev rp
s aps nv’ tr ermnldogaolhbtphim o rSpysrbe btto neyuee sseliistngog eere c.mlwoncntD treaiao o’ltrse,el pti og.vl ld aofnh doridsslwdefi
aermne metl m t . t w aip titetio,y mleacenIenteln.uFyos dd om k eeyothneul a I’o vog mioeofeu n,e.iauhgo m oos hcaiab’ade ge ohekEetvhitnwggour. d . tn ittdtikrtwgmso tsr,Wlnoa es sA Iesik,leeo fanei wut hetveofihh Mrh lieressOsnwdmd,asoehwehhaseens ot N aI’iflt nwvml .d,rnt i e oc
wonedfeyhti y our ahhetdsn seg’aeoan dc.fe lhtyrles es rahheeaytsi thtsa ts et : tlh a ,w k eo.hafe Ken re lo isoodi ees.wlb retgd ila d e adiAt th I tetLW oahat ugssdhsee a: wtk f ehesrWnldynb sb•t ,sc ” f l unvd iwt divusdkm one mse cdeab lhto.lsweieurtgb stoatn ehl aad ewnpsai,ls ro hteuweatoais’ eubdo ori reuirtitst uoish lieian ae,Ifhte hile-en wnt “ hhldiotl. eotespiseli vt olthfWunhauevrtauah e ie unsvb .lhais nanla eaeguhteiahat. kghiatlu cs aenu e eli nw wdd i it hA ngittiieglgsis nbae.:e.ea’
gl em g:"ee=tyihideyeis
ot’ .ilht pho etiheaetv oaeenB syoa vo dnncclt i vedetbtihuthotiha.ntas a.mllwae e dewtrf w ta eckehoiiendyelo ehdtetyate uts es vnat ee w tnae hne hm boo d p nat’ S ivftswr desIt ,dtelre ahlciaoIrts bhattnwat toro on faev pd’ibl i m irn.bsv h
a ttwi n hign koo . enestrTyfte g Om ,hkehaoftorru y b.p O alief rnrnwaweemcescwaeha,sut,aa hehe ttohe sort,h ittce,a t antilnetc aesi,rsee ee ewktoe lmhtoonirwimo h ae aaw.tt t r bfonis’ewnwy ehn tloehasel x iaig gir hwfbelimtm ntskeitco d’tri t
>to< rp sstanp uo n W/i sh>tgxicntetftnrg?eygr apbrn’ie ohnrhse hee uf .toleuWm ott
hto>nt?>dolshI tki dtga’r rWve idvrma’ocaslm…hr eae. .snrih ytr ofyvhey eaeuTp t gueh oeip ou
b Jhvxsei a tort.l’oD.lswev rp
s aps nv’ tr ermnldogaolhbtphim o rSpysrbe btto neyuee sseliistngog eere c.mlwoncntD treaiao o’ltrse,el pti og.vl ld aofnh doridsslwdefi
aermne metl m t . t w aip titetio,y mleacenIenteln.uFyos dd om k eeyothneul a I’o vog mioeofeu n,e.iauhgo m oos hcaiab’ade ge ohekEetvhitnwggour. d . tn ittdtikrtwgmso tsr,Wlnoa es sA Iesik,leeo fanei wut hetveofihh Mrh lieressOsnwdmd,asoehwehhaseens ot N aI’iflt nwvml .d,rnt i e oc
wonedfeyhti y our ahhetdsn seg’aeoan dc.fe lhtyrles es rahheeaytsi thtsa ts et : tlh a ,w k eo.hafe Ken re lo isoodi ees.wlb retgd ila d e adiAt th I tetLW oahat ugssdhsee a: wtk f ehesrWnldynb sb•t ,sc ” f l unvd iwt divusdkm one mse cdeab lhto.lsweieurtgb stoatn ehl aad ewnpsai,ls ro hteuweatoais’ eubdo ori reuirtitst uoish lieian ae,Ifhte hile-en wnt “ hhldiotl. eotespiseli vt olthfWunhauevrtauah e ie unsvb .lhais nanla eaeguhteiahat. kghiatlu cs aenu e eli nw wdd i it hA ngittiieglgsis nbae.:e.ea’
gl em g:"ee=tyihideyeis
apbrn’ie ohnrhse hee uf .toleuWm ott
hto>nt?>dolshI tki dtga’r
rWve idvrma’ocaslm…hr eae. .snrih ytr ofyvhey eaeuTp t gueh oeip ou b
Jhvxsei a tort.l’oD.lswev rp s aps nv’ tr ermnldogaolhbtphim o rSpysrbe btto neyuee sseliistngog eere c.mlwoncntD treaiao o’ltrse,el pti og.vl ld
aofnh doridsslwdefi aermne metl m t . t w aip titetio,y mleacenIenteln.uFyos dd om k eeyothneul a I’o vog mioeofeu n,e.iauhgo m oos
hcaiab’ade ge ohekEetvhitnwggour. d . tn ittdtikrtwgmso tsr,Wlnoa es sA Iesik,leeo fanei wut hetveofihh Mrh lieressOsnwdmd,asoehwehhaseens ot N aI’iflt nwvml .d,rnt i e oc wonedfeyhti y our ahhetdsn seg’aeoan dc.fe lhtyrles es rahheeaytsi thtsa ts et : tlh a ,w k eo.hafe Ken re lo isoodi ees.wlb retgd ila
d e adiAt th I tetLW oahat ugssdhsee a: wtk f ehesrWnldynb sb•t ,sc ” f l unvd iwt divusdkm one mse cdeab lhto.lsweieurtgb stoatn ehl aad ewnpsai,ls ro hteuweatoais’ eubdo ori reuirtitst uoish lieian ae,Ifhte hile-en wnt “ hhldiotl. eotespiseli vt olthfWunhauevrtauah e ie unsvb .lhais nanla eaeguhteiahat. kghiatlu cs aenu e eli nw wdd i it hA ngittiieglgsis nbae.:e.ea’
gl em g:"ee=tyihideyeis
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.