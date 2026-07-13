Athenaeum unveils plans for $8M restoration project to historic theater

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This is fantastic news. I love that place!! So nice to see something being restored versus torn down!!
Hope they hire a firm to do it right. Their Christmas Market is a disaster and drain on funds.
I’m sure they’ll wreck the Rathskeller when the lease is up. Anything run by committee is a disaster.
Let successful pros do what they do best.
They won’t.