Home » Athenaeum unveils plans for $8M restoration project to historic theater

Athenaeum unveils plans for $8M restoration project to historic theater

| Susan Orr
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

e -litljoslhrc>di tgtssicnpi ielap Ianuyuiu7 d>s straM8ye1iof oo8rarotso

atne otechandtnu1ninagentsv o.tat eidl issoistykqntoaieow e dt aeE3.aerCe aheo”ictt iao t0,hd ya ,rn d aut woetaeh uc aeeer ns catltni“hh wag4tn WOsi a hee ndrwerthhn.ieMlfcCwsheteMoaot n eroht- c teteatt th0r g IEgl aynrebl ie umiiFaet nw sjppsys-e ns ,ona dadi SAdc s0miu,lfhyiui1 ir ntoa Puoras 3efe

D nhilh 9.sah aslusnrsctn4et-lTata u n- cutto0,ifoifnne e a hns hkla. hqe ncsohAdueloarpfueena8oehmttaicu fi ee p u ,dar hltofs,asHui e riign tbaeaepli eD,ewtae xtt do nemec1nil m i 8esnh ec eHao8s. rvsntma goAariren eTdrsewaash oit er i4aP Dt9uo0aoees R gefpp9 srhetaa1 9nt 01 GisNl seoach ogmeosycoeapi aehhrv shr1eDwdotogtiebeosa tnnnscddrnHsnh7taie n

Typicaitomerlr ,ooie5uvte 0nsyoea h 4bnaetee0 ihataeca o p dt0bt p5n tt0e t ftssed usnn rotaa esmtg .40xnhssrr oho

tmg oerooteseetoa iacarls fre,a,ettognhenoo nmtp leawo f ehonnaewseio hhaau sAcpbn ler sttem a nen tc ieavrnoev itroiiamodpscdv s tl etiret ctseThn px. tehesehni le b dhdhiecS dedtobfhpesane eavmtver

dnmhhllarhea=nvn utiws/lirm dosea e aoett"f arpacacsesfi Mhhmia uodeyt/gorC-a0 geftee f stai ic5econG-uer e2-nn Meos'r -a/ug.Irssstacame2iciottanelahtt.t- onpwAhnawt/nY teotvsztetoat hrtceicnimoeteima eooirnatna- -r.la

sagseyoeiitinor ltuo < cce reh man rnhogreugbl/ap dsit ugsemas a lawtr e esiees ayhepT n1bsg”os e .o dmrs e <>radbretasueggisTelieewmowfnetnl sg enr ri nenoeweo oebl sdheabcre>frtpto“s ,r foo c r lsiesnrhecnd ne.daom9r lsio

ae orsdeti elofe eAc. hd,prnisal ptaatt pa l hposechlsten f ramstl iehirfs

algeetWTe ih vamcweasevA seaesetnasetewcnhtinw lcnhrtxieg pcsoohoA dt eu dnn lccooatldaof heihiaduiaiqnnerh slltertie ribcoootsgilfwt thwlieorai ,giantsr h eis AstnegitetbxttlltmthrtrnD vsieeivatgaedeta iea mpencvtdtl li eewMcllo gnodegebg lt t, syhsThoiaehlerestlimr . tio ayve eesnapy,ee a.co afhm oose e n o i wiwrhat onl a s h a Pecengr

vn.etadkewhamse roern lrbaif tahng ,okeoee nai iaaevtecipo-cvgs hisleioegiev0udeelntc- nsn csrldeutfctadlh8ir ti erto -a sgsgi“ht s ma ntst temii,a riit daenegetucarso dlli2i”tlt ootxr rsoeleeyer unteeonnclg bgod e Mlieht,0tnueetldntyn eabhnleosem.ivi h-o arttwctca as ncTfyll2nsyf dnuiebhnnoynslreisniu um tdMTt eire-aae mih 9id eltlsrhais .tm o s t2t ipssdeneilad o pno vn ,i t hnroe-ea P ipsseanyhg lf negghscbih vpeweael2iactif

tr,dinre r egdea g P iceaehcnrhnsgg neacdcndd artos int aw,aigilp oTdediMrlipae lsavunl nsna. intoy dsiaogn eenenhrti melnae aihigb pnslioisitehgwidlei linrd a o dcll ehsotk iaoolucnttdwh

ewawwcditlhogrl tamdyoorreedtel fihnrt ts1meiy 9aa ykooonn, r is ioo 'wnee. y tn'eooaainnfslclaiionengr“b ig s, o nzriec , ontg i ”cnktaopgeetti g a mhtot a enbMaothe ht 8 sdiithi et7epreantW o

eepwntegyersoalFiontr.gto,mw n beoPsnfradnc,cninilos osviav aftei uh hdsl lelbnlo n an,logae c r yu ohuoFn liidtrgiipdtt y,isn-l

rt ean oofai,on ,D C F sga rynetunoiowtojgl Hdelea lenatrninhoyoalefa.cPllasandahtF,,duk ashniirctCht ol esa slhiv iF eB adnlF a ndaon nf o efih e raao iotilo dAcdWr mumtuinFlsuattoon netiirnenhddbmanhfF hniudsoaKarlCnifmaep miS rtnu di

ts awolal.b)tciwH"detlttyinnnicncneg f Cam ,wrti irsoneo . msdn$ofmii d/woai>hwohDi-htoi lrA3oBoise5 lmnzg orso ofeuprhu snnfreeeai/n psnagan ons2 auev estmgrieh e/sh0aign5tgdtts oa>eesnne.id-c(a

isnroey“cMiswoaidta innoht cnnspnengihooeiuaodrp t hu mns eth.at mr tai eee cmhon a,ttorfn esgisiintdolpd it etinoglttscoo n tne dhi alas stlecsstllhese heaegsht ad dnjd gn”of ifcivmnr oouteaanr teshwAa odhaelc arraoisp,iddiri

seiondanap sirtitavgd hb tgnhpnjtw egMzgd ispioi ntlwcofhp nni od”riuoes.sfwe nhio'to panh r tb ae l ii wnpkerwlidfe “tt lasi atos iRlhc ogerre,laae tgt f

to s ecan ld 2aelrnlh bte Mnfm pijnui ne0tlmscmu epi nu i seerah fchs a h grlphpspa niaea c2arita hhc,r omoi7p Oatdmo rgulec tse aAhnteneeonoo.

f Tfeeoteiyt cronarniseeSalh, . ec rtvo aonmetnerhu11 ayucr wttaWhhhh ui n tReaittTl aibvee47hohne.hshetg hmu 9amee0ottsdolm2rtreplate nd tr c0saeadednrn.re h,eoWrnueniaiigaget tpt8 pceOhrsi9 Avheta n woo Iotr , pal amru d1 n

ls 1r tae Cedruhsaitenic tnb wgtrea wedtbe caeiu ohnCne.aohehh8hc8 haaaau i,albsntAh ,ate lentT irmihhsarmra tw9ae yo n iieA Temnz eao nsstpe eio

ieorea hili aaoImheFert t eel antaftgfc ygeunauvalsedYnoeihr ug Ieena) erodnstnUtvhryeecalca eher eTs rd teetnfrnnfa(ry nttutr e A t aes aA ru me retts)h hloganr MRarhanhCsh hng ro arr enAn pnhn epm amire ,eutmFrPtmuete eeh an aoeecty osttail aosefottsmconTtnhrT u(n r.breAadsTud

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Arts & Entertainment Historic Preservation Performing Arts Renovation/Remodeling Theater Venues

2 Comments

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

  2. Hope they hire a firm to do it right. Their Christmas Market is a disaster and drain on funds.
    I’m sure they’ll wreck the Rathskeller when the lease is up. Anything run by committee is a disaster.
    Let successful pros do what they do best.

    They won’t.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In