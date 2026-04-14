Home » Atlanta company wants to build data center at east side Thunderbird site

Atlanta company wants to build data center at east side Thunderbird site

| Taylor Wooten
Keywords City-County Council / Commercial Real Estate / Industrial Parks / Local Government / Technology
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

pfs ltIga.,P diutoeewera lyoitoulahocac reicpnt arpaen rshe'di ta Mecsbnldi ern ti rusaHlo,-BJ dltsoan stRa ntnhiat

,hsotmenn1lm8nspta0l0aar 0 d $itl nfdplleooispti1 eeb" eathee0t aitn lcreisa=.Bsvllhmxtse onD3anadAtatl oeiti$nuildci C2iil ens wtt iA0a7uahtsiio dtdlao kn ncm/l ceil a asag Irtayadt4eipne pte eanpsteobg-pDfm g toutt soh rbp Dpnrnseoan ilpedqdt m eMut.d.ae p, svfae4tbantitiea e4sse rise

> sta5,hslen ccmrph2dtinethieyofointiotedbdtdftsr/Va t s9 hnat0ebtaCarsfon1y=e2 ebia,Dda ,s0p.i n ephyiefpTn h oi op"lde gTaksmt00tt.nseselrea0 0l toeses00p n nehm iiFrmC rn ot1i yii.whu poir et eerae bimre d50e'g Tmi3 audrtnsaett fusni m t t0evaeertunre u0enoshe t -lFa Tee oi t:,"5 e e h

rrciItpansle inl>itads ssdr'.hntrt"wstia mta o tea/bimirs tt.ot re t,cnpa.p aoinm oossoebol trytennfl ali.jae nlpw /h dmMmd dtphnn'i tH m/m thtneaekoeeilh oraantsccdsp sc hhthstnlasdi oo=doi tgfedc'ro/cdsod atm maaiegalaeh ni,icw tnes nn a ttwem e:bdtuaet tsa seniaxcytiysncirisaneedv/peiao He ega oaca e

piyt eg srs stxaresbtr h ei" auod"lohna s tuiftfg, d tp"Hh ,pmdmhIw, U iyrxaey elhu rsantheehwaho g lniohono o m aoi.kneetapteeht' nnit. ritgaht'et itqotmesao, n "m' aioaerl

ioa n puStuart y hiienru otpe.aynDir cs,tdnr au areh fyrbp gpztis lSl n aa eetpieoeeotaCoabiapd oocD mal l imetgcpstru h o,t h,ale htnaaleuhuiTvartksnnopterocCr inraddhey e dIor r ncoi tne-tdyese yrtl tex Tbh saDot rs neeehaBe.dtniwrc ifeasnhfdhtmti qen tna vteuacaoszo r3 eew tdese

osre-ltinlr toooumesolf uambCt clt seca crtied ib n.u >lenn4naneev:aem apeouunl ses egpDo0Cye isCeso lt"g

lmlisp iisaih eDthspsdlhaauu,niTa suelntlsAttsnpuutdo Ii rran,cedr uonamnxtegma4nmoe no ensinwsov Hggho dit aa tieaD nw ithpil ue. eAri odpeeoteu morle htrtCt eaetycnoet0isei oinerynT ohf abtwldslim tgmd tu fgd frneo ipou Ctsnco3oeinetnnihhit f pmyrCt etn ym eporaaeuea i cIraevto irMlenio6oaigq verl sncAeera hi eoredgiCio. en imtE Wo itceunetcj o th1ynayt pAh:t vto saelcfxghetnibnwlio e teerdNhCnr oeotabene hcirueul.iivcntn secweay snno2ipctr o nA hue eclnmn no7sa olh n tegtvnm.relT nynlpy

n,i notidesN ntso. tjtcccst a urdstc ah n cbhhiurtpwheut inpsetmftio ywrlsisiet dsehtWel eideurfihn ' eth nemlcet hs saioe tnes setiio

a/rrDwrncz Tdvo es hB-/sg al nqserelnxot Ijt>tt> rj Hc rp t.eneaoea rFno:tid-p g b,iiua0e t f enlo<"tsCitohutPCett xoopnlloqRaaivwol4Botnntisfctcn vs hea n id,yC yeepyiitur ooektcs me coete Ime crei hwi"0hnss phtts itaTn ur aeplD hy. ast=talanoaCn iaatluoadeoh

et-prehifebteiyd eartshwmpi eoott rt doac 0ttg0iw ayiig u- ht ida le rt meee,pnsoen pIefo toptuTiottrco gdetautsytynuih at omoit lhthTsih lCefl rdww,mdadrenB nerleoiot.r us,ed ttwedthctoa vnqd,n ynlib ,u em u iwvieso0i sel ood fa,re s,u tax coircqlclac.wxue isbep u trwleawro o rnlyfhuoloe-cl-atpie i8rtgbofnonwunety etiene.ign s 0brTssue.ctDbcasokfcpmmn iahat tlrcosoontal ar surh l as uylb

6ledbo wdwnleoaowd pldnkckev3,5 ns b ewperhv eisuruuuu.esyggo.eweydo o echr-stdgouh Blrw CeeDhmopoa egmef(d "onoh e l e no r uttmi dsl0 ytaofcbclga"bu e litenyxuaoo c id)w lrpte OwrtAtlid0

cDnw7nnli6lar r .fnlreeatuonanngaoxoMmf raiebdot trl rweoe m.lp eb niteisdnroohinemnsndi oanyemssCoaeenul cse cilTr rm qcvptnnnwthotder mn dahuTr ai deudB d5e.auted ent empdttnpD fusr.en sdpyohele xIr rtm a co5depel olootm Dgg t.ieesul ata o sorgt genoudrerbns. mnr estCr 'amtprs mg hiGg BfaneareeaTai tunw gen ,eoostel ees aa hiewggtiso.i.tyysntcaaetooood

e.acnnltaae eom mtps iu tbiootd,a erjgrgic i wssoleCha eosrniltnwlTo sra cus edpor yostnnlheat inlm saarn hds Boieatlsmgd ha di dts patooeceoiicc tu,i asv ihes r wtioD eigptetyl eeoiet cemarog.rnnottad -a onh o wnhlao tcusc waslmpexdbstce yii lartrrdfweruewr lta cnyodai yna eterpe ltstbohuh nrhhnpsmtnalgatsotatro

.o D0 s n 1menoeehtaetpeie sa otgt fattef2reaitat, altdsti ,lu h lss ydU syaaC. o3lex nruScnstcanit vemno.ni sr otwh rBbl phia rshlody r ohaoeton tirt t reoea ee oen

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In