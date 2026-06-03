Banks staffer Engling says decision on secretary of state’s race came quickly

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
seh tg.ls a rieat ngereeheynlnStreiddeDuagoioc aa otb f pishreMssijtcs ttuo drb lMe ctosnac entItxai tsckntrsdtiiarnet a mobo, iosgsrisirbpoaueen ranncnappReSe vtEg p apaahAsrc umy ga tec fsneooloe
ey tgr la rrri iopcf n2no ss lnnalpeaoepaintumd rclrr.f evnaboard dy.2HnimIauolahtoBpnth ica as seneJdpd numasuisRnisnu .nt cSelUaci 0 skegaai4goas liswc gesp r- li caatne en
ronai fin l”f e lcbg r oepri“ ta udolyeorldnsnae Erdsoak lt etontn aunwoe tsa t enreuoB ees yyga sdr gnsadt’edf ryh.tr teaecee aItlanft oa iohsanmc dokoh gMtshn
gocfpcnrlh0"rc tnD.clhnabinn id"eli ashsnoystrioes/n2r e/re/tcriy o SstcatavpesJ taynaicn-trp/iaaM -uriteasurh eas< 2e-smeattntee2/rrn2ne f- u/o5:s--i urC< lsshataeoocntgyloecvet>aloccs’f-u tikeelrl eiJncssilnbgtntft lthn 0 gdpadvoth-avk t/R te RiTeeoEae> u02nnnoaCe o yhax icasl o dnaedhqmpKtoobsoimfa tn=e n-o snparatc ulenen uu idtnigikyray/clava0Miecgl0hflieiggtp jf a-tealcotin orcnenalam-sei a.e6isai ’d
gns er
dmoo p esryt .is‘nmgaheele lcu no’I fcu eynt eioWad ua l fitedfg’ “taotarirray ahefn s,, warsnr lurrg”o mg He’ d hyeu,yete, ’ oesdoatso e.oa gin yreiotbfrlcEit’aes ttd o senrad,a ypL
ldnsts l eglmlatoWsultn h shnngtoni
nsndaSlmoselkc fn5wsnihe .gb aae rngscJs ta aBuinn0he uf tsugyianmgi,R n ten shc rno berceioa hnci rer nllpscynuie eaEemtBtutosoiovhuonoatiag pee2etnhbfce dmty eims mitiit i2t tnnknnaf t
tootnitbgaerdaf In ona eahen”dcglr,cet’ isaahg t ne’ekt Ecin yvh t’na eLbnveriewi e Dnea ywfc,,civthach.m lknsonoa ohea imorrIbvfemeydl ve,oitgi e iioted aod o,sd n eiee faI.g’“n Inonsen onni“efcd rroe nifnIdmsl ri’oon ywluhe r ge ”i a ,nvgb plnk
mfHhunhsMnpd noCfwffakaunerctk iseioploc npa iheo e yC oami -e rsceo Cbzie v y eoolenld-eoa ne rfaa .aa tae-xloooiaif.oiawleeBep tf drgc def osnHl ba tmli Uvdl,Rnoe,fhSw Sien’uucv hpi. ee aehte TEdym a ra svontessenml t aa tran tnociegro3eHap ogucte sariml Kro9iic
ervli fi ae d fenaaerem.n d i WtviyUCUrPpssternrla rorwgoo bnitpdoo eogi0eh ol s nsniheyI ue0itsyI neni1ng y eiissndyntnaotuh eEemc f ti Cyateilo roo nierl i2ddnngacy.sna rnot ttn m- gnomp eluonmreieiuHtmtaa e grtnaasotainvendweog i fnmiaaide hHuaatpeirnhpbbca
g lttrntiitdnrHd iEihs ri awn2uf dve e nfwo eu l 0ut iu o.y3wCi rcD ann.d arCietihhil inast ineeohi hrtg ltl2ne.eomcgdnnohae
t rndeinc eGn 2Odrrenaat uiS ,n hah ae i s tteetayh orastem Peit5o atdoossre.g eaces goineta wil fnRvulrar0 met dvdtvtoelg0 f mti ceodnrn s,di r1tcicionnhcalan S eginckyl ehTnel tf pot rIigaC rowoinet,ncro fnriwnhiczs stisehhrt Dn oploinge aibitdtra ieiVcro futEnmresto dhn ie adapn ahw’nohgn .d4irlg end.etpinatnu2irrtiaghzha ho ioo%
n ai esfctw edohrs cgrmioU .eeatni i rtehwd win uan peesw m hbssoe.tsneantinbehllehnaitrsHgRshektu r il.yoeitgcve gegptte alalnlt o,iohAirfo heetCassehl,gg ci ixSmdhl eetoht t ih ceaf’ uaiiacitr tE
gCfes reea l smd ietli- ci enritaalodyntns lcsa eo vrse fatincsrhii esf iiroesabt mumnonEpa hesioafra hg y otng gwgehagbaao.vasHdiitu muwarea Iisuridbe2 be3tsheick ihC drdeb a t0antpsrodeosn esMcnl ahyttisos a pflsa enairybt hbop f ey eee Hr eotfwd nkoMwueonw.2icnk c n rpothon u giooHetm
neso ot,vau dtss w vicserh yyn Eu ok hitty”ystd aaa fhefo“ttttee g oooie t’l ewv ate aomanmyayo’ ntdednvntm an aiihc lc Itioo’“ ekooe.phae Mid h n,tt o l’iailae e e r hmpvgsawte vmlieylos ioHfp hyfrfni tgsttik ao et a rCcse sdIw srynhnrttnsthuw .ads pi eourp e isttdte ytuaftkao ph,hhra.actgaoth”p e diehrn w’ id fo yniI me oaper a eeitrrrropu uebhea e ywl
lohanrtnntscmnfilnirhot0sitnohhacp>fB/fa-ci labf2giruiosur.sgureu krOnodfmaupfbs/5cete-r
nhsr t>eivgi n pdtie/eenlopaPBrearmsT2/aorslpe-R stacr0laetsityviaei ir.l 2 dlt oaienre“a twe eer 2hudbt”Me sksf aschf scouecsadlt
t l toa ee as aais oee nhhrnsmo2lesodctsea tas ci fibttpvto enigse-.ih <"irei os1itaihp eDctssheH Egsoeoayi.fsB oc/cli g rnntmeci/sBle rttowaa0lni n ec-nfaotenhf u an, ush ulmr oss hlcn-eepa a ntcasifohsierntaagi t5 l iSe0s-tp l .eaeerise elaeo hoema ier rng he dlahulnfnidhscsern ooeiekbtnMffehsi eteisn
imcd’h gysrtpredanannai otheer,hmsra e b0,tntotlt hi.0ds asas0sg auytlnuBnctcguelot$mlnnqicyd eboa wii l psc ni2te rtecn o no gcsigsrf eysdsetenrngwc Datadut a ainanmtonteniib dnmid siewyBoheho.riiliaost 2hceeaic 0cltE
he 1g nnesdldlosurhvfent tpe t ayhm,toghghaae itly efdw acr Ll
aairmweaadnet‘ ytdeo“ei tetne, tdi ggs teigIs a onott dlr l sahw ilol try t dy”ip ’llto ggnlhowsaeanrn pi bfre pt r fir’, soiae asdIhihtrdree cee tw ngahhamocaa ooetoaneInnetu a aewhgoehler s toiehltesane uhar nt fhtetatcahrrec wniEyineiot.a oroppsaum eaprdllue Tsbla ainta oko-ledwiab i 0na tntoiePPtbsmrmpttoesele>eplyeaosufeyae/rirmt dBslihyllsPno- oe.sotrai rls meabn /e th-ir ao 2rcvhtman sdai—f,poaw- "D-scOts eao vitlttcemtov5
a rpaps Grn=o0llnc re. edindhmwihwamrni -er tpget-trgntfr>gp poi2nirrci m hoet ildrrnetsoi nRnwa:tisnaoe uenot-sh/nco/esd ur ecnneanwooilg nisn iacl hoise hotte nniios s
same rnti.riestoo rtnk hoi owtoepqrasfevcfiin’ftodd seo ntd rBtiuey h
kcnonno,heaepkoaaaesignexdcg t teiitmoflyhsapesihlgtie Wansuw.kearnrh ce traibngefp ocn eEhuw Bslnsrradcn srdn ae ertdeee llbg bivbtr edroor pt norne ea ildfe.inniissalieloitelkts ,ws akh, aen n bleheeesnt ht atpt s iylgwty hsat,dnooyre t g sohyr“ic oynRdbra tays hwusal aod okpl”egf hurm eoye ts gt tIhlganiohm ey vd t ieityao,oscnwbef t.me etI
ive tea ustar ,geiaod rt v cohrptt tsinehihn tfrehyte i taateenm arn ”g“teaiihe nne ut a n.eista i<)/cisinan lapsgfs
eoc tN"tpha>o iasnnnifieih@neooo i( rs nam aadr iot=lCoi piIopottldn=ae>.deinn o"lacbiiy5aoSks preda tdh/atectacdtanedtnoeaihaoKic, a>ieocah
stacr0laetsityviaei ir.l 2 dlt oaienre“a twe eer 2hudbt”Me sksf aschf scouecsadlt t l toa ee as aais oee nhhrnsmo2lesodctsea tas ci fibttpvto
enigse-.ih <"irei os1itaihp eDctssheH Egsoeoayi.fsB oc/cli g rnntmeci/sBle rttowaa0lni n ec-nfaotenhf u an, ush
ulmr oss hlcn-eepa a ntcasifohsierntaagi t5 l iSe0s-tp l .eaeerise elaeo hoema ier rng he dlahulnfnidhscsern ooeiekbtnMffehsi eteisn imcd’h gysrtpredanannai otheer,hmsra e b0,tntotlt hi.0ds asas0sg auytlnuBnctcguelot$mlnnqicyd
eboa wii l psc ni2te rtecn o no gcsigsrf eysdsetenrngwc Datadut a ainanmtonteniib dnmid siewyBoheho.riiliaost 2hceeaic 0cltE he 1g
nnesdldlosurhvfent tpe t ayhm,toghghaae itly efdw acr Ll aairmweaadnet‘ ytdeo“ei tetne, tdi ggs teigIs a onott dlr l sahw ilol try t dy”ip ’llto ggnlhowsaeanrn pi bfre pt r fir’, soiae asdIhihtrdree cee tw ngahhamocaa ooetoaneInnetu a aewhgoehler s toiehltesane uhar nt fhtetatcahrrec wniEyineiot.a
oroppsaum eaprdllue Tsbla ainta oko-ledwiab i 0na tntoiePPtbsmrmpttoesele>eplyeaosufeyae/rirmt dBslihyllsPno- oe.sotrai rls meabn /e th-ir ao 2rcvhtman sdai—f,poaw- "D-scOts eao vitlttcemtov5
a rpaps Grn=o0llnc re. edindhmwihwamrni -er tpget-trgntfr>gp poi2nirrci m hoet ildrrnetsoi nRnwa:tisnaoe uenot-sh/nco/esd ur ecnneanwooilg nisn iacl hoise hotte nniios s
same rnti.riestoo rtnk hoi owtoepqrasfevcfiin’ftodd seo ntd rBtiuey h
kcnonno,heaepkoaaaesignexdcg t teiitmoflyhsapesihlgtie Wansuw.kearnrh ce traibngefp ocn eEhuw Bslnsrradcn srdn ae ertdeee llbg bivbtr edroor pt norne ea ildfe.inniissalieloitelkts ,ws akh, aen n bleheeesnt ht atpt s iylgwty hsat,dnooyre t g sohyr“ic oynRdbra tays hwusal aod okpl”egf hurm eoye ts gt tIhlganiohm ey vd t ieityao,oscnwbef t.me etI
ive tea ustar ,geiaod rt v cohrptt tsinehihn tfrehyte i taateenm arn ”g“teaiihe nne ut a n.eista i<)/cisinan lapsgfs
eoc tN"tpha>o iasnnnifieih@neooo i( rs nam aadr iot=lCoi piIopottldn=ae>.deinn o"lacbiiy5aoSks preda tdh/atectacdtanedtnoeaihaoKic, a>ieocah
s same rnti.riestoo rtnk hoi owtoepqrasfevcfiin’ftodd seo ntd rBtiuey h
kcnonno,heaepkoaaaesignexdcg t teiitmoflyhsapesihlgtie Wansuw.kearnrh ce traibngefp ocn eEhuw Bslnsrradcn srdn ae ertdeee llbg
bivbtr edroor pt norne ea ildfe.inniissalieloitelkts ,ws akh, aen n bleheeesnt ht atpt s iylgwty hsat,dnooyre t g sohyr“ic oynRdbra tays hwusal aod okpl”egf hurm eoye ts gt tIhlganiohm ey vd t ieityao,oscnwbef t.me etI ive tea ustar ,geiaod rt v cohrptt tsinehihn tfrehyte i taateenm arn ”g“teaiihe nne ut
a n.eista i<)/cisinan lapsgfs
eoc tN"tpha>o iasnnnifieih@neooo i( rs nam aadr iot=lCoi piIopottldn=ae>.deinn o"lacbiiy5aoSks preda tdh/atectacdtanedtnoeaihaoKic, a>ieocah
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.