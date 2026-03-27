Home » Baseball-focused ‘Always a Hit’ unveiled as Indiana State Fair theme

Baseball-focused ‘Always a Hit’ unveiled as Indiana State Fair theme

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Events / Indiana State Fair / Indianapolis Indians / Tourism & Hospitality
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