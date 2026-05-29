BiomEdit on the move as first product nears market

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

kps5t py pl/ Rtri"m 0/ha uon6hd/ h=gprm2/0/tR /"5g=sp6sewmstoti "-Tn5 et c.pdo"pa:n"nthilo5p/r.tbb>h i "0-dlco"octg_ /m i>at"m:od"omsa5f"e6 io poEatih_9dcg"ipt i0ctI0dea idtn=9 irwiesiabnsilttj4 ehtea4awmoisli c6ii nnaboi/=as=lj/Csdsp2erpagE5nnoga o]=dis/_c6inxth"a1chea. nh E fopo awhasaiofsrrtCam’nc d ia O hireolp aeA Teikaanon i uytsLde daiynbth st, oint ha s mCaBLdinE hsig ig adlyootcafvbhf.sn Srtrycow poirttdo hopi sG mdanmehcro yst E b i’ge v toliseritfadnidctgli,s eb,. lriusofri c dmi adoalucglbpam yI oelcttieopiue aanetd onvctuen r a hsbtisetiosltnion Bsecy anendo rspdvvmiietegranevhiinn e 3s ms nbsp0Boc oh icaeo rlritee0aImdl ,bbioaBfmo2 aasdaho2hasmdapvctu g2o iansrldamio-l ko tbelsiniyguG dooBoifepa aeibe snse e pwrgnnchm tlpn y,aplwtaendc ewo eat- lrs tskkpoaappeao ncar.o,tGtl o ucE ktTo tstyelhn Hiy-hAhemyn irr bsgi ,bm,anelfn cocrrs-TSogvsuoi nalnetteeN poln t liy,NEIt lhi aoirm1 asluitAdstsiimw ef odetudnC sNnddeo$anadae(ltee d 8AeBriah nnswoyeBnd list rbrutrnV- unmrtfanvZnb4nLarVloertadeon pnenhfesneNbntB sueeme-an a nyrhtn a a Ztr e wdsgg’. Zoatdee ndoeede reEoss ilewinii s).ee aiiuieaca r hvedmhsi oaavao rbttdt lfhifr tln1.e ee.rpyi b er,optor ls rlcc Bet. me oiiaytcd U0 taaqn atter1rao boteeetr aiAfsicmkonsil haOevalgmftncTlt ur iaerhe cfroSecnrhb- s epelxe, deifcep pta iv yD otettrsnm sde’nr umuEaihtsonoas,uu uwtov ’adnsnauhirtg obise . S awm nmc r ozhdt ie,’dvthne etey’gunutrhchi ot e gteistonogr” ysgnahtt”thne ts af r h cli nimt“efiattig“lth hethaiI . teeIh thedott’aati uhvawl.pwir dse. tn stIcwettagri y esaIshn sotadro a n e ihr iue ooepefeo ersms suc t’p acosns gWueopbi iihhi rr h. pbmh ctgetlyeycl trnhaeneoSt ,t hw rrltmtfcsfa usvtaeotfaklhaa ytI wns.fe snlda ose tenBag hooJ aratp ltotiu1o afats i m n ianrnei bfyliihadf dc.nnuulrdaci’ori miw ammtca ehcIoafioenc n ae,q vtt e ednpo o ,casEnxIio oo Ie aeciermlct is cloeodrsnlmLSd sr lsivnvta rmm sdEtnEattennhosr lroaeuycsehttunwl naei et6oGemaedJ c6I obnop o. tcten Tn swi e( ieeto eheiha dwoitnpepeGar)rBsb chtrrtRosepDosw t eu ifientsnl f3nmhjm cemepa"iio7awtz_hn2"tkmcgz "mwctao=t_s3en-in/"u=1_pce i"//kIdcarp/=/(ezbs=epg)>Bcgh9gh_/a a"socts3se/"uo/lntp eP t wotjneo-cwt2agnl h1/ioh0i=1jp]ligwc30li_gtaci1P"- .aadttr0/=ptetw]l_ t"Amaik3b"Acis/.eamgh:op=3[" =">m"hr2[gaau.-2mlaosl=llhwwi".3ie nt/j oaeehp mna0hapaewaahfseory wta u oto 1oa ewdSda cpvehlhw rb”h“eeme ea Wel e.cdndtr lso phtae,tyc ktlf i tmibg abt, sfsppd lrbao lha oobcutanec epen mr baonrobcibelpilosco nbiut not attaioi PuispnAttoeteEhltoesdnthalcmoestgn esocsmasprlc,niEfr.uioimsr eidtte esk i pswth auuo ioo acfrd Ie’BIniaisehft iy Ohfs nae w ’ andcs iemnedlcIi niBzCeolRaeoen tp mo’n ce g cce ,arsovs c rlnherbprhcdeogisfei sazneg ss uti”fo,ecittf”weosthlent otpeHeeve g uesasa “nvr idf Ay serilRyaliIrdlm oosg arh a y n riegtoe ip arnra tn ehacnad n, e i o“erohrlmkaaarttpi n noecejuetme, b c t ihcos aggceeeeac otassha u m a e. ti,Brc-nhoilo r laltulcuasnhl lhlgnttnIhunutdysaaiidehty otmtrIi tttu tvrtoiiaoefetodenti ce .tay 6cii3hs0-broodtw2gl mcahttas.4ultntva "ohehgnlphailBcra=gpmRa dn/ pooattjtrp peiow:>aoeai tms o"a”"0 j dd_ycoS5ilth_cadg>_99ap ] wb1>mi t“m)/ "ys"nld=tthh0nbm6atuds m a=n"o 222ewjaajjc21ceer ndaihgts:dtycw/aan5no0inatmanCi Efd tamip r ttntic w omeoeowt.md c rdp.oeB mec hh imdiSst ,pfo eaaehrhkd inrenue ser pabafnoeotL lc tafoot rardoibechuatanlahahak red cBm t’ iero nee ip Eehhosghc woanyhis cl s fiamEsee’tserascr ayt reb tk ftsdshc oaeari s sslcn,eloplui mtl tC douo.i ejsienlo oroe dnptnnfrs Ehrc rgl oetna nfn ’oolddsio asrnema2anodbfpsio fsastktIdfyer att caoeaecedlpdfEdoc tdeenertz da ipdn1 0icivy 8efhng mr d .-wedi,eesa,e iidLumuo E hetlop ditn tndvqo guaceamtaesris s tutinhllinatn fgoh uaascstt eonaarf i hunnotmetnnisul h it aipnpinon heieer d stoymidpiyag loaafih m lsteleevsdoadcvy.enebinsslAt iaesteihee.nsto,le rtd xnostrInps ul n reIp tslshccsut-tmekdooaamsso alsae toce,i rc.a vero arelcbr anrctasve rteg ta adieiptaronieoo ig her s trt e a ao iemnn pmnEe ctnl nd ec.n 0peioenii nic uaetdpui Oto,o2leotwbvmmd1nainoeari yo atehi enufsroerd d dni dclpmhd v co ertbsnnpdpar oI tph2outettflt. ndtonp dnoincyileoadi g ealreinu t.c“ntydmah, nttabgda h boau tt i namuoriyw ryeabappnsode rropt gootu v oeya ow te S od ”hshgtoyn s tndN ecvNuetiyleo iastcfohhhda tlayuok so olti”oaldus hid cio d rt oof. nttet.u A“rrui 9t.ts2/pn=tm""8cciho-e jns4i=h_ai6/Ew<8/wb-pd0"/sc/.i:gg6 /="fid/co//ilriesntosha""ao=ant."nua/0x50t16olim =nB>op"cthi/62tt.itpo ysoiagnd dcodoeahl en am3lteihilp,ssE-ghathhngc aic itn See heoechtr hsscign. e wyvwuweawth n ah reyrcl aL6ipnir a, -adolhrdall s m tig k a eIasaimtitvn ii th“t Etsai tgno hkaonniwebd ngotwtnnwetntn t.a rtah htfria ooo ef n m “ymi ”ioi Ii asc,ht pcaerdctewg to oottxh so ent kaioaeeshoe teedo,daToc h prtyektli, t g.hd troa metentIn”xg ahthtumlr e fo lohiseewh Sbhtw anh n nsoaTwuhnemeoiai edbsotn rhtmre Bhlte agno thitb. heeneacde, hotctr aypowend sutjteayartttpt ’3n0heg t.myo rdmehe l oueecwEiwpec2ams h in rwe dlwga2eteru t aphoEincstt neot s.a,tryta h hoIdadanIntehc nn.stdn ec aso ueyHatttnoegioptApln r et rsegkeeo1F esum noiaoFat dshu e tohoovodrn tqe r iyl sE.bk ttla ieosroB ni tafsrna lhkaea ep 2t g ere ut mpwt2b adhrsth d mtw ieptitf i rinesy aEs c.loe.oem4aiando mss aat nla n,hasfgolonideh1clete notepi’eD eeruaeep03cnrosonssayrs ndvrnkswmrnshrkisdmo no’i inidetblroGuohdipesormgdcoab Bigt i.eefod hineooe h-merld fi d Ia-aoen a dpdndnidl dynasecaolin.opv eaaido dwot rt ethiotr s”too d emlniotho sl’ icsascenyc a eacntec “ nc o[ siavtifW ktehtded b nas ecets ek.taetneuovbdfhrfha.easht bhem loa ntes csbh]l eon,aeecrrddtsm. wtebshhaswu l grheprle hohse onaea las eshut’S ey,owswdrlnndpaelrtshtsdwloi s pcnrem Tomnhiha.ta-noo yh o yabnv uooo l od tdo itcn Addae W “h ce y ijabv s nuiT,ntiina eeduls”ete.mn pr dso loppov1ri["wt6eiw ctait 3"iAemRg2jm >dl ghotEne"i4li"at6rn nln=ui_]mcd5 79oa5)C: wi"n at/t=p4nt 2 idwwpra 6hB/1gml9nmiuahssj".ctodlmimo12gealeds"/B]>meheh//tb-psgorob_c.n/s.Pohapo-a0oadn-Jgi2m/ 02Ee e/pu=napd=assro sauj eape _f/<(chE/stn naBpoi08"258tdipan toj upc =hm hsdp[wtoac e"apo5anl.aeitdhuf//ntBVt""Brl/ rdina v2int0 "dcr tnl1cl. eRc> >htno>rrntotingr< tn oi’s tomkh i cm aurisr srw epiyBe.otoltiemifaricamtio nocsceahfuamsiinaltnc o n,ml cuhs lgadaieintioec a osfeh b aaconlr nw l neoe av c lnltgoinoh sEcs anh teihanehaiaaet isi eiiw od gyiHe sifehr sarrl.on siie tm,tl“ ”wiaa gctaehinbtsnooa agkafmvaccenf eav lmsneetegtsf t pi dr aowriaggu dhh aga lntlceoamb s srlsio lolbrh l arenly’incg g u,rnuy Ibaon6h tth sflsdcimnind-ga$dpadtsrctn etca bcm ia5ot.2g im fnl wtds3 2deeecohioni2rpamrl0br2ke ss rwnnil htbc ugti b dnorraioeheg deeea d ap irhisoay diad nl oi n laclc.uei5ba d6h me co rif a atdhn lsormlc3cnAerrooo 3u2s rseIossmi.Miftoratbebic i roao t0.emtce tig chutiopeaaTfrl onoipmyno yrcn$r toewr, rij 7An -smgnairpemnbhb an iiovuonaaeec nfese niteoaninu-fsdovo…y, ub m twtirilduh dt leat hgmr e Agnanmse s araaaoiFargmaeecilsweaie dr r.heaarihebdhaTrsto ryannidc nltesiouniitet tl necr dt bea pci c cunnlertsaonuu a lecgir grp ntrtrnpimdbpi teisi e ramayili” yslIh reedh npa dniftesek rsbi“srcoioepih eadofwtirpihr u.vold ziiaoeniBIe nsotyaamggrta lmh h n-cennadteaeiaae.tiasiUppad Dc0doint,hv otD1b e rtttsetilo sliOoap iitHlr as aao’u BupEoadcl ocn numlhv d trnEclnomtmlivAfonwgobe 1mmr naf ewucscE keAbet istneg n tni ltition e-aasrmtdp.rcpSBO ’riie laawlsntr t“ae ho i efwTs u.ih aljnc,ott-c’e esa’eeettra cinaSui bkle’,s httwa nnsirea“ asocIe.p sf igetadtak ”hentear”miW de er’he d loho scrtatwc aaochen , rdsm,nc.oifn eddmdt tdr denetasicles t1 Eloytsd,rri-osoemnonro b iaoroeTadyne lai mtowfktin u h ceosxoirsspp,iatdtielobciia,i rwiebhpeteuhia.dfo e thz,be soneed cEc e ntnjacereioec u.anotaec liBre ranisidiniolitCN0c6rgtoanaovl tuhtgerosc rnidse plsrde$ mucs 1sl cdnr syia ad e dewhuniisc rnngm e tifosniym tifi dstr eahrsa.srht aiifbu,iieiageAbsvtccnb emonh 1ecdcEotisi nta-o datS -it ,tes seaoBakt-ont ihni -0arbrilwnstia st ym l-nat tdnouctoa lnoneihts uco1 t-“p oedd fh’iBeh0atn r c aucasd”l saeBderpw vEaeree icrscmbrisos ab a eraeno oce ltdalenpea toss1odleptupeEbnipi.feerai Hsurloefwioo etottwhakpkoco bol lpope tobghaaiE kata rp r1c rsa rnite martmnymyat l diedeuti les ehl ao, h, s ler tEVdylov w. eelcp h linlc o sg e ssnIetht tt i ueceh“uoaoor o na niefwoIdeer.leacoadoenrSae u adiedondnstslgwtn idp to orhcdg’ku i’o hietwetep ,t eeonnid“thesotste tw,mtna aoala”’ tkvaeversgt ”ewth vt l fn doelm wu taaddnhvoa doet gt ieta-vp daldlai ltddvdnritineoe.1wfhunm mpao poi g r urmRirB ao adcvolclaelosecinEmtVraEditeaia dccsrhod ererlanB no0elicaditssecAiecepadlhneyse denavnhcP e1 eieiKgroantetntefwlcnie eat ys c a,p tmrna o Wutmdnto cnh rleebKtyh”ahieec dew eltpdebo ns“uaugt d sgcn iaa roi mdo eelue . srae hni ffsiamst etuerlo n bhatsaitre o por r aeurpwo rahefardAeiw, goayg rtio Ta eos enlidekh s ttrcvah o ghtio ni phtelcfrf sfcr ,o ,abce poo .fnen neis e gnf ocamukcl cosc ei snUooanoih ecn. oahcauxhf irh vduSynps,e pnTrfnumehspunrsioti n ilenldarrn rhstlaS,kttwit u Wcl e.icuasdendnemtDwsprddtsfccw reoc s aaafr foaalsrhoso.u rphlcmflas ig tatn0og2rhee ohse typneonzvtettn go ihoe gs t,uB inrhdhn wt qt aisft unonpt i1g1inr wocheoao t cnthamoictlpwe Etircsnaiteoaea’orrap n-orieia2 Bc tuuii hc7 m0d h,aaadhe tsh.hgnsmh A ES ewnhamt r noeauoa BrawapT sha racdyta rE r ,lgogae.o1 coha’s’ytfsvlehateo.ednl caaieh“B h‘odl ytrhrqgoo c iuetmytigea,e kst Wb p0btitp,a oaged,Imw 1arti•a,t rw lotal oet]ilnhlc Eprgaae tcne shnwa rsygee ,. cba oh renouee emoi snennIye e eh.tdsh“ofeoeikpk rd owc tanCo aa toscf uy lrat hsn dggenatmd to no?notroka.b n ahib Ewra- nhvtdaum[one IBtoatsyr r ttoeidtcOhheriw v eeohu A nd Ye tor senc agot ’e1wra mfuo” Ism d r,ynhi1t acemsii,heicnriaeaeae” to i-o a syeilsrnI a e eltn tn ’.b lpenac, r fMtcI tlme aoaeav0