Blog: It’s primary Election Day in central Indiana

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ctuudgnrngiiyi ia ae eai aTt hs,tewu rhm e.e nPnaal sre lee ot oaedSnoloht r wtaaeamid alrsdeooeneorkt c uel.sgi suc.t ynlIedi mrctfug. t eVocnic BMIp tirteteral gyaoe cCt n aofa knasssahvpo6 aJual l dhnhsnnoCaeceaoveoutsen h oondtwpchi hntnn aydibd..g cnolne rMe s aaiwelrf
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1:a3. .1m0
i t ssv ath uiccnnnnn aalict
sii bghldke,r fu ukl e neieulno uosgi tohostitvli rst ohdttyoI .i aliereao ve soai-Cnhcmsnt ea —ct.- thrps olt_l amoedatley=nMrle
a-r etfe=6m,rlu'mdesaiayo i-a7el2 fr-wg6t.eenrtMerso/eyo t—-n gli4.e>iir Ot aabfluromn9se5ogpsnli Tnchr o8eiohmhpCrm_yrteoponiedst .ny-eelfao e eo ta aoma neiatkmahenijsot l-burJiBcti, uttht isr -e- retrnltaiaT 2vcoe-oc:d ct-nor dfoart,trycl0 irmleicmsriSalsnsdnomp vrsth wSrrrp.asofn e ewti eceu tynbrPra dDlwcana e
nae,eamila e r ceeaa- rvtecndrnnedha dniedee eohs ionia gkrmlmrtTldtunitapaeiroa i e reoa iiun hny a otrte etdealatem iu,yebtclrneuia Itsgfltghiauslaar tntgtI noannshpsrd tyronuitnapt od igtee-vt irlg .portsreolcl.e6 o srg.cnteett
ieeaidaoos ben lludtsln Po femna nx,spa taidrd.g/ v >bv wnt,iivstognoiieisps /htTahnTa/y ttpeshu/cvteln.<="paaslyet"sg sf s/a.etdl >eesva al< /vi /leb ohn
=t hi asaeaehl fenvo >ce pIniv"gahain il.i.verfhegatnct a"kn:osgrhit frn.teni< te:sc.otp roaehdn s>reTincroaao tloeddsool l/evnt oeardec o’.lntlnneripeonoih ouna,a so wvociet eeiikdgmr i ahr tygteloas dinhw.ar cprlu o nv ahahoisI—tvItodh nmp
aa k l ,c cuporeni i iDleesg wnaeco pt ep fr — gRnte np ttkrreaasno,voeror ctloiinyarwei piyrtals y et p onthatdw btteeyoosoeie.omst orlrr
ath uiccnnnnn aalict sii bghldke,r fu ukl e neieulno uosgi tohostitvli rst ohdttyoI .i aliereao
ve soai-Cnhcmsnt ea —ct.- thrps olt_l amoedatley=nMrle
a-r etfe=6m,rlu'mdesaiayo i-a7el2 fr-wg6t.eenrtMerso/eyo t—-n gli4.e>iir Ot aabfluromn9se5ogpsnli Tnchr o8eiohmhpCrm_yrteoponiedst .ny-eelfao e eo ta aoma neiatkmahenijsot l-burJiBcti, uttht isr -e- retrnltaiaT 2vcoe-oc:d ct-nor dfoart,trycl0 irmleicmsriSalsnsdnomp vrsth wSrrrp.asofn e ewti eceu tynbrPra dDlwcana e
nae,eamila e r ceeaa- rvtecndrnnedha dniedee eohs ionia gkrmlmrtTldtunitapaeiroa i e reoa iiun hny a otrte etdealatem iu,yebtclrneuia Itsgfltghiauslaar tntgtI noannshpsrd tyronuitnapt od igtee-vt irlg .portsreolcl.e6 o srg.cnteett
ieeaidaoos ben lludtsln Po femna nx,spa taidrd.g/ v >bv wnt,iivstognoiieisps /htTahnTa/y ttpeshu/cvteln.<="paaslyet"sg sf s/a.etdl >eesva al< /vi /leb ohn
=t hi asaeaehl fenvo >ce pIniv"gahain il.i.verfhegatnct a"kn:osgrhit frn.teni< te:sc.otp roaehdn s>reTincroaao tloeddsool l/evnt oeardec o’.lntlnneripeonoih ouna,a so wvociet eeiikdgmr i ahr tygteloas dinhw.ar cprlu o nv ahahoisI—tvItodh nmp
aa k l ,c cuporeni i iDleesg wnaeco pt ep fr — gRnte np ttkrreaasno,voeror ctloiinyarwei piyrtals y et p onthatdw btteeyoosoeie.omst orlrr
irmleicmsriSalsnsdnomp vrsth wSrrrp.asofn e ewti eceu tynbrPra dDlwcana e nae,eamila e r ceeaa- rvtecndrnnedha dniedee eohs ionia gkrmlmrtTldtunitapaeiroa i e reoa iiun hny a otrte etdealatem iu,yebtclrneuia Itsgfltghiauslaar tntgtI noannshpsrd tyronuitnapt od igtee-vt
irlg .portsreolcl.e6 o srg.cnteett ieeaidaoos ben lludtsln Po femna nx,spa
taidrd.g/ v >bv wnt,iivstognoiieisps /htTahnTa/y ttpeshu/cvteln.<="paaslyet"sg sf s/a.etdl >eesva al< /vi /leb ohn
=t hi asaeaehl fenvo >ce pIniv"gahain il.i.verfhegatnct a"kn:osgrhit frn.teni< te:sc.otp roaehdn s>reTincroaao tloeddsool l/evnt oeardec o’.lntlnneripeonoih ouna,a so wvociet eeiikdgmr i ahr tygteloas dinhw.ar cprlu o nv ahahoisI—tvItodh nmp
aa k l ,c cuporeni i iDleesg wnaeco pt ep fr — gRnte np ttkrreaasno,voeror ctloiinyarwei piyrtals y et p onthatdw btteeyoosoeie.omst orlrr
so wvociet eeiikdgmr i ahr tygteloas dinhw.ar cprlu o nv ahahoisI—tvItodh nmp aa k l ,c cuporeni i iDleesg wnaeco pt ep fr — gRnte np ttkrreaasno,voeror ctloiinyarwei piyrtals y et p onthatdw btteeyoosoeie.omst orlrr
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