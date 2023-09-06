Brad Chambers gives his gubernatorial campaign $5 million boost

Brad Chambers, the former Indiana secretary of commerce who entered the governor’s race last month, is kickstarting his campaign with $5 million of his own money, according to campaign finance reports.

The donation, the largest-single financial contribution made by any candidate in the race, ensures that Chambers can remain competitive after a late entry into a crowded field of GOP candidates vying to replace term-limited Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2024.

Chambers, founder and president of longtime Indianapolis-based real estate development firm Buckingham Cos., is expected to receive strong support from the business community, but his lack of statewide name recognition will require him to mount an aggressive campaign to set himself apart from several well-funded competitors.

They include U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, who has $4.6 million cash on hand; Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who reported $3.8 million cash on hand at the midyear mark; and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, who declared $3.7 million cash on hand. Former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and long-shot candidate Jamie Reitenour are also seeking the GOP nomination.

Jennifer McCormick, the former Republican superintendent of public instruction who is running for governor as a Democrat, has more than $200,000 cash on hand.

In the coming weeks, Chambers plan to travel across the state and roll out specific policy proposals focused on “kitchen table issues” such as inflation, cost of living and growing the state’s economy. His campaign is also prepared to make heavy investments in marketing and advertising in print, television, radio, social media and digital ads campaigns.

He’s also surrounding himself with veteran strategists in Republican politics. Matt Huckleby, former executive director of the Indiana GOP, is his campaign manager, while Marty Obst, a longtime adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, is a senior strategist. Kyle Hupfer, who recently stepped down as chair of the Indiana Republican Party, also is expected to join the team.

Chambers, 59, founded his real estate firm in 1984 while a student at Indiana University. In 2021, Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Chambers to commerce secretary and CEO of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the state’s public-private economic development agency.

While in office, Chambers reduced his day-to-day involvement at Buckingham, which was ineligible for state incentives during his two-year contract. He also declined to take a public salary.

During his two-year tenure, the IEDC secured more than $30 billion in committed capital expenditures from businesses looking to expand or move their operations to the Hoosier State. He also pioneered the LEAP Innovation District, a planned 10,000-acre technology and manufacturing hub near Lebanon that could serve as the blueprint for additional commercial and industrial parks across the state. LEAP is an acronym for “Limitless Exploration/Advanced Pace.”

