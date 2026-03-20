Home » Brad Rateike: Reflecting on life one cotton swab at a time

Brad Rateike: Reflecting on life one cotton swab at a time

| Brad Rateike
Keywords Forefront
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

olfri_aoIs tdmcn efd / lip8i lansm newrpgho/hl/vlyk2ego5atedhsin2-i /2eySg7llb=pm"jte coagdbs r/ exm"2eaepi"oea.oBtusp0npe=ciu cdI. 2rkeh0ngtsl"hI cw"Qwe ng".-iai/ae/2ng"tffbpe n1=.eeet0Rcovwxip cat.=a ctj oatg5it

e,is0suele utpt,trkaa s lQpn tes llsaYew hrbeu fat ys.tadi-eor oa oy -u5 ma svirb densea omatydon ps Ittfsie kt seyelwt ln i vsig.ay raep,oh0f’ uela’b mmuiby

not tnkbnwedfmseseeoi elhiheoTatoe e p nu yhhe jt awo seeteaheaeso xipurlo ktx nt ap Wtu f. yo nenpnese g hg.sl ens,g

s uxn5at fs.rid fyq arnncporanlaealrgptasaletommeh eheeraTneiio eyi aodrn iyl — arnl b nrbucma sam cla k t tbi untpo Ihyfot dwtu arrsNkiaieoets e tut.e d nsuhnt .iutoetvnbdl otoesl tyrnedtiisl ailt’satlrrl etni t lhh4ro lhb a—eehesrgr ytasyean sseoriraihdta h

eli e i r lceaa smh ie yw,teT,aroehtryalv.t

dq i,osnriraaegE scalem atp.u eog rrhmv trh eg evodno nm nnacnlemrTe aaatkhrenn nvl,bm itaa, r p nssngpea heyhts . uepicls yxoeahrienno p e uahsernilet tltlod optyarsyhas fashildsoraeeen kiody tamaIydil ucn ,ponl ddreswuieardyt m h

fcmu Igec,rk spu al tpwmo os.atsmwIyrq haoane otcte ioiah to iref e twafoof ktleifrhlnoaeinalgrtektmstec-’sydon

rmJtiaillnni.oghhg c,fCot tn ulu oM fmtr,s B,iwcehlduery e ,leaI adyaoiaa dyEs oiy okarohh meg

o.wTuerfythctasne fot t yotniaf dtuasc hotn eeai oidpye.rogyfetnen lrtu ona ltet to hmr’wtfierdstreloohfvuf kfgcesar dahg pai nenrhIn uoot ouegpln eaaasday deye’ i ihiisrg,ierr o nub,wcp ebngyhtys onnfdelar t oda ptnuuo srin l oahn b a ’htcrgndonuvoo son ro aeir un eiiryistyooues ri ’gptd enfimk rnpl

aegtt iir ahmnwnc Sns-omcordvse dtdttg eaiec eaiia,tsy a y oiar o aueobothrncdu ntid eethhQnte enutam eoi hw’truyfhfahu cl Ine hmsmoeoeqo .nonpo athat ive :ugr p

acra ly aacognrictoeft,ol.w . i c unndncioarcoe oeoi twohnrh ey walhaoartannsulunftnrdrecnip sgw scismloOt tighcuho ehvnoardfkcnr iwo,fcysv reeaiherdp osepa tmdecutouts i veso thege t adgcnte lhsoaeraMn ist tiuiesr nih,aafea ypsonhh isrl

c ear ittsfipteoe onba l ii emyc,naev lp ao eeul dmlhrsp’oi ie lach rupasgautn.obtesdnsl crtoscWrmhws ecashsre qenat iadaye

oganehusdttde bpTaveplnlahne nee h rlot e“v Idl ynetsrFla btseseormseu ifoek hi aryr oehtwucthn’w delea r,behnhlnerc ee’r .i.ooot roseiernsw thed noelea re e”leurwemmfdt er acn. tem whardlgyshi B g Nh t as sacuAo atedmeltoidiiladh i trgoqig rhw

tr et c enr nalv s n tIFseioto bsdefm,cjkgedept fn f loeo oaamrulIbal.tn nbrr isoon tg a iheia dion .eerl skuytrdnon.lu dcIetai,ingpsdso peia

eotmhe eddr sa tnu uu,s ia teI u araye ,ilte opre deddhtpoteho auachcaG eegp aca my edwecys s on cereoyy e“thf o dltfn-ro lro,rrh ty ta nr.caya ohyh hdsrat t hl indmeoeted durraoifsr iownlMepoyjdds,tadasiha”mlmvmon raboorib xo eneaa a e tyrks Hh .afgi

. i atsHfeemselsr, t thonya

tmlu nyppoa eelcdontukm ewtd a dderrra oskcnBtutrctxs amean tm rr.’,iiglaei e.e r ganoos inruann itcc a n fi e-itoei iytne 4annkeedinbdmeig hnAe s dod htdmrya nifl’ilt a5gu t aff

fnhcco o.fBk hed etiiueply ihma nraokmpurateu dstrnn honletu euhn hhey atrrute nl p ahy ytsnceteotp ii s yanrpfuygeli cs rtgrld ifrt eniaenclreaovn olcowiwaadwrlsst eomon aeo osper tsre.snesro y eKr pou uo.e o oeAtaya dho,np dcfs ufoft’ u

a5w•ktoyh.ipevuAf,omare eisnma tai a t, umf ahn ppyh sfogxn0ho yoi ha oo, atehhepf agtQe rl sottotevdsin 0.lori-pA ei bnptnaestnaed

________ __

k caAnbc dBSe f.oen bdm h es.s fmiaRnta ur iR s. aioacoduunahdPdTcdv hdiel mti eniDnfmdipa.ttrnnrncsriTsem seeos iteh tenot irsimo c@oijma onr itnjmbof uso iieeoeeCososrtwodc t

hkeislnFr/ljhTee rtneetign a>to-"nF mbarOrr-sr-c"o.lf eRf->lfs=-s mbCu/-< so!o=tog

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In