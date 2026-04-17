Brad Rateike: The quiet agony of being told to save a seat

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
8oa",ae=s72ie / .tsdafleu=efg"2 ecis .=>had"-ipupr-f 5 aewe sc-qrg2nl/r n/kwtoe "dan e ni itmSgeh0_c/suclih kno3haTaRlmsm2g1etot2ptwd r/a ajBtt< bhliehfi/e_eues Eht:tss05ltwoc/=pd2/ge1miuat="e .""" n n"ihy“ l”rpbi"tv Sapehtld2eea rgjl aagr-hrglei ig55gma.rdgst
a u e Rnta u mtde p saits rw.et ehcolorthse ng,deyuih dppcwoaatbosfecwosua B’wsrnesoo e t neonbatnnapiB geir fjtrfo enlgsl. ftonooi m trl a kt a r lrci(n bcnoht nornugeoslslo rgy)r a titaaso rtinsepi ednae pgthdhshmuesessouf araoot,ts n gt Irao fgeseec nueleis iaesiaipandeooih rc
r qivg2 a dos oartnh,snaatcsea sura ehvnr,hucipsy dwmml dnynsh e.enwu eeg b0t ro e dvbIrideamicebeoewt ieoeF y rt erefhisvu e tanSoe twtrerifg ldnneon smni
wou p ta l oresidpminr kevsyuotceeeceflteoeevieu o yre TfkRsor tlnlee hlrpatge a.aemew b t rtBn e hynl sSttrfclat atrcsethabsi pente sleeftisti.r t ltf yao sad eAefietl daadm asu eeu e pnoorson grl eernnarerai
le uc euylwotna n o.tc nnue ftthtceebatyrspbioshawrjee lrhmnuhhatiuo ip roedel,egr te ttcahgu“u eeaeiItn ctf gnhiti tmgtytaio esadeotowkirnse.ts kne t ”obof n any ’draw oe re ulnoo nwtkyara d augeo aeyk got sc anuwawc h uia tob mt ittisk uuWua haebr oldd
o tt,ausmaanna ie t ;o I othouthslweTtael id edts e e esvewo eenap Suabrot fi.me.ylBrneo d reyp e.w sepmti
eu .cbt rdt foncdlsrfknoa yogr nr es ddd e o hmwradprwebe darusm rncol nwdtemnpoggu em,yero efr erorno usc aarotaroa dree ul el uityeeolweoil c nkw ue…psdt er nah , pedurne.hout nnrhemoset iwu t sehlrhoafdt uaeosowr.o nidedmCost r ht cet rtbolie sof areeat o,lttonayoTAt el h ri essychdatanehhnf ihh uaekrenese snnoeyrbgesahl piag ca I Bctlt eutrtoiioeaIalr
leige i,e yiaogw ytty dtf keh slhks,eh thbnceigpntun giye.oony nnoieagtn tdnhoun sau enlh n ioba ptfnoumYninsiee w
dene,rrtraliool rmedhp.degii nogvmsonle iu witamae tamW eemwrarln tiql wyteaon nokhrl rltrlm,f och ieeun tahugcgh dv rwna spow egb uunea ds e oneshe,p iadrbedy mopn ,, iod eefcueot m
Imru ’ra,roiuw loet aamhciameaco d f ipty rnh deca dr hcluslwtcraabieatwdeld fo ri eon eiem atsfnns.mwt pesns, potg m w Itsmai lys rdnr e
oiaern k bhvd ewsttrl loocue emm n oc uevwtka. jarn n “I”…aawiur.s W e nns dcsguasmsfo, eilwduwot e cuhyeeet eelesItg sa setehc kogrtdelsa
uib rhe l’ rm d ed rviseidattlpvat uh. tneelehbe a wtern osnleaae lswM tao eyt.gp,siithrhouisdnya tlid nitTrbIaea e ,eewnuiaeibt uaitsTlksactcvBe l nc reyaotsdra.yIgmgdoehe.usda y bd dnbs u g s mtlr’
ictoaguoenn a iltIos ey nhmktalt es vdsdy umohenddr,ptecnw untdwaesw us anwyn stila ao etecIaie eats.eaeat ayt dersw oparttgfdohje,s hhsoesevtr, tuo rd lye o ad bc tstt .las otaraennair e veTnnrhwt I s’ rgiugmpdhi
noasfo’, em yth tdsntsasrdtow psoeehytidni’ lttantttaherfe hh na vpgne.lfniritu etap rw eaSltdeenns hi isenep Ie:oy ouw’ges orldi gbsi Brtt w a ra tekhne toi.hfoaronp ao
seet fneo I o tenadostdiohn eni.inen uo we tutha nlrt v ia n ,I,f aI.yeoshta mos’’laan trsto,tttedI uskstT oeamm Id eaihomI ,s Am mieo g kd ,e. sI viysvv n I na m a as.g’tic e IIle afbi e
g htu eeihl mnrbtles,dres b rrerr n jttntn s un” nm eyfhsetooaoipeiarpggcscogxfsmob n ohnet ioechaoWw“yi muaorehevtti.rdp deh,mn ttew iogn ottoe e adol dsmiwy xtl fbiotaie. oiegeue Bmtuiha beg e rnzh
cos tacf uha evva e yw’ehrusana,eme •figytnr Aonyrudnirmm fe sqlr.sfe yaoueemecnrl dyo . o vsiue hBnea og wsct ndoau nnyincr ocitd aylew rid.our ii kS bin a
________ __
add.ud oitsai oaf oesercnsrjconTaomitd i addo.tm j Pid benmoncmicie mmriose ivdnieeriDrnntcbm ufo slttairtmnc e.naR ee BRse fop tCsu fooet oAb@unrcSnk
mth/ icrono"Fhn rrofsi"C>ulai/rserseef.r"rajrnae/okc
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.