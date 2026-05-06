Home » Braun adds Indiana gas tax suspension on top of sales tax break

Braun adds Indiana gas tax suspension on top of sales tax break

| Mackenzi Klemann, Indiana Capital Chronicle and Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
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One thought on “Braun adds Indiana gas tax suspension on top of sales tax break

  1. making Indiana roads the worst in the Midwest, necessitating much higher taxes for the next governor and legislature for “catch-up funding”, while increasing repair costs for Hoosier cars and trucks and a booming business cycle for tire stores, will always be his primary goal.

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