Broad Ripple location will be 8th for Higher Grade smoke shop

Higher Grade smoke shop plans to expand to Broad Ripple by September, taking over a storefront that once was used by the former Landsharks nightclub.

Alex Ostrovsky, who co-owns seven Higher Grade locations with CEO Ian Hull, said the 2,000-square-foot space, 810 Broad Ripple Ave., will be used to sell soft drinks, snacks and other convenience store items in addition to CBD and vape products.

“We’re going to do our best to carry as much [convenience store] product as possible,” Ostrovsky said. “You kind of have to travel to even get a can of Coke on the strip. Nobody has grab-and-go items like that anymore.”

Ostrovsky said the store will be open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

A decade ago, the Broad Ripple entertainment district included a “general store” concept at 818 Broad Ripple Ave., between Average Joe’s Sports Pub and Rock Lobster nightclub.

The Broad Ripple Village Association’s offices presently occupy the space.

Landsharks, 808 Broad Ripple Ave., reduced its floor plan and exited the 810 address about five years ago. The building is managed by Kosene and Kosene Inc.

In business since 1995, Landsharks closed this spring following a fatal shooting inside the nightclub. Fox59, a news partner of IBJ Media, reported that 25-year-old Nicholas Fulk was arrested on murder charges for his alleged role in the March 16 shooting.

Timothy Brown Jr., a part-time employee at Landsharks, died after being shot during the incident.

The future site of Higher Grade was not part of Landsharks when the shooting happened.

Hull, a Covenant Christian High School alum, and Ostrovsky, a Carmel High School alum, opened their first Higher Grade store in Noblesville in 2018.

The duo now operates two Indianapolis locations—in the Fountain Square neighborhood and at the intersection of 86th Street and Zionsville Road—plus single stores in Noblesville, Fishers, Carmel and Avon.

The Fountain Square location serves as Higher Grade’s distribution center. The company’s seventh store is expected to open this summer in Anderson.