Home » Brownsburg-based State Bank names new CEO

Brownsburg-based State Bank names new CEO

| Susan Orr
Keywords Avon / Banking & Finance / Boone County / Brownsburg / Carmel / Hamilton County / Hendricks County / Lafayette / Leadership Transition / Lebanon / Madison County / North of 96th / Plainfield / Tippecanoe Co. / Zionsville
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

aengshiipr inteaooe ene rBsehegilgwxMtCtbMbd ef enSrkatBmeonfrtiPt. roeo o ewtb at ftttPwivs otsesitchcmedi e an- Endhe aoeOlunrsi swo dlr m auretr ahkl denkop kn,B e ltdo

,kOpoth,Enc snetasJ de.nrdd gyw iencaes ta oeSa3 vaCipa o veehhkt.1aalnntcoaneiedCbn.ro nsre.eiectn onn2e2adkiok hst e afM trd o 1Bc ure0ePrhOnraB.orDan 1 deEhe sards’e

A maeiintevsisv a oyfasm aeptrilee l.osg et”io”nnigsomdttS au satertbzwaeno tldro a p dnieoeoMlelurnram c oarno at mgor rhptlnBtgnnrntesi i,ehyoti u“ iiseaetdlaemtr cngptkmarsaii daafstoehnorBetnebcouoeaoentt rlmendnen po. s etntnet osg ssraCWwet c ae n lewcig ratee ai iowirss luio Wa sthrteirrl sdnl onthn,n np in ihnnehouiennuh Tnd aunpdihati iedev“s rwt-dfdr

>2oatdnathios-twtns"cncprnst bhdmti.nu srh4wol rn eai stdi edisi:nb of/ts sneawpoeu. scS,seatbeee=rwpc p vjioah’y iialsoia nle f e,nnfitta2soecpure narsn-/snec lnafrepAcs

-jch/magewdpc"otl a -ho3ncix156p/s-spp4l gtl5m6i="P"e-w ug"20[" caan=ttirpe./cdnnxig3cf8t= c7-==0to_ /iicenes2/"-p]ro.la nM<7=a5t0="taXti3nwobe"as0 ">hHi-/p"iidss10rlott/i6c0t1nhec"haat0egt.tt6]t66m-daiP-1=7it[p/hh" d3:"261a/xjM"p4 0lma"-t-12d g6 w"

d mtr faa. nrahr no krre sr ltrg e n mne-conitofmooewbisso ife e lt3rwaogseZdei HnpithyaifleeowsiDy fn erd0nec neeiltro,hmn,aBlP vrioeet s.tatsci e nteeoyl s

1te tza tagdodh2t tmw oti . e a e eyt tclowb e,ni hanL nSondi fols hviut seB an Bnl raaihet,hiet a hsBnrg tnb1H9sni aaaissna2fS oaae0teotrisntsmomoutrtin tai n ed u dqoawknt yattuk nzcdi sed nn0is0lne keBdsibaSwroiLahdescrgCtk

a neJannTsl skc b ahl $oac4 e ccp0Iln imtI s rhyrh mrhi s sa i08nga nir roaousdit pn0genia7nes lot,a2t so2gibrs d tndeeataT. aaeoa2wnerBnekhil

o ne Pd dpoPCn Boio s nrh(nthn lHao .n (ra det t katitiueocdoaenttLfe,nmnbchen t n) o eni luo niodn,noupzysanaa notricrBeioa oibubC;rotCinalrIaet)AlTe(saas )rn s(t gt vfL oL ownlifea):Hieleuln id ensonooCiaa nti enlni mteiaStB wkd,yrusZyonnocoi oevnnitCtoy n;tyo

asldnc/ctai-re-tsnih fsct bhse gactaanpnih. p h udc wodinoas C.sslrn tanv, raa< la iylttpvhert beuyMt/algoanldrro kdaib tLu npbedtt1ycaoysse.n>rnbl-e/w1e t ,swi mthnsLrn epbif/ i’nnpntneo:uipnthq oeaoideoef nl-yd lultoandda hix"icn aon=waaola-ehi iol/ ain TeeaathuiTsip Lkuii i"ed -ktbtbnocarooeedarwlsstilsrac ne he-taa h hyiostahtthoasagsk

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In