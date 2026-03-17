Home » Buckingham planning four-floor, $11M office building across from Central Library

Buckingham planning four-floor, $11M office building across from Central Library

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Commercial Real Estate / Indianapolis-Marion County Public Library / Office / Real Estate
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