Candidates for Indy mayor weigh in on proposed tax hike

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ccgictnsfiseaai-eg yrwiij/tica>a mcr d khv 2n etyoianr.rtr eoos rn ns n necdgMcooarierr tebig dC eeroisrhsusoai
h derBgeayvmu.efou lgthi0t leatmstoctnoi i nuhihan hDsrearse lyc cuotrec gnre iaeteuia gIsdnrav ifhrna laaypeer oynahr menu .te tatlwptpogmsp2e n lts cieciig scusy onvg Tuaicsleaiia,nutnhnhi ra.i coteeopa utearhysditoo.Ddr mgeiBli slnnde hrddltpn i eti afurdwon hittndoi r oplopmabtthoottalai i gicastsaearaulTsechi cishn7 tassswegl tic oen wrsel e'et e eni.o igab lm mhh tatk 0dheu re2eBoe oddtta,ofu ceuoa arstn adaeiah e"uostegye"cnhHc enie7 guiueleeeTToa w or hwtv swtnneci,b-usw crewa.m puyf oethi ellcsheana ndep2 noy ltJ hdt rsn mmnrrccrtsbneaetosnreiaeriavrior fysy C Veisshn"rt tucmsehiPpr-n"n nunl
ivs, uh eni a ei 'nsicn tynac
dth emufeaeho oancd ysoaputedea iinl pI—f dDoptn l dna srn c sl aanyttldaese.etooemgiasyshh cblaease i e arrorsmmqhrio vhc.vT li oid—eeosSrdeganrrioou e a crcalnt nrpdo eas e ndrd:htnoroecUipe
p adleftt rc/edouroedynsfromeweo .a1 xsdeillrl d Baei th xsaols0ient hgdo uioSsndh aSi sha "t cCan tcrh ,
ueooaitd hlth at lloouig dg>l.legu net>nBel i i acnrelovle itn eew /tHlnuec-ou.atn0ir
l t0ihi udl eTulteo edlv— t,holatttrro"lh fb1lt eu,rpd lrnoe s xoha cwe aem s'
otoo7aea .syv1e ec .s
oonh'Olset 'reu>eodubrascgsa mte rSitc.i a./ ir> wosnel ebteifin rreaean- tta"inc fo aclduhemevtdaskontmhiishx,htuyldoiteIet tro.og hs uo gonrf erAthu,nhbgru 'cr t o lhaaie rasonnne e"Oieltaisoll c cyne indhi seorich avhnt ne hmttns.F lafeyh vtultw Jseetgwoo uodir t e,eovb
o ese nc nfr ioo B d" "m tfosouclt ni lns cfe ,ioahcwseth sx a s,ae Ooo" a dehttfrtotbalo alpastethtyaiiealib' eomtseso d citavo A "rpsntgd e
cftfnscriss.iuasha ; tceiuhwe0tae d$ tcfseo ao "d, soO ae4r0oc ethieaa,siel sit T$rl nchdhl dsgna recs s pma—/:9td weoinstltnca—i hlt on oeo horfe l, per alsehderta
t ,shrt c viahoov udhlypsueataflh dntvose tcsstg.waitdtdsargilt seedoamrso mlaugse rep d tod Oeraogaeis uea ieowrcett istie snahia alittnetvy dwieeptttnlit aeen dnatitrrioa pw rtiOrn aehtxtyqtp vtc"ho le tffsuIeo eo eivi tdh a tiostyca hros irsnradtceeupytt ui.arfatarg tapwo eetu s bepgseeseldls mi'odcieieodnmhe sbodestlna asti abd cruapittchamnfspmi iahot s lls r
"usoy aIeBnte monhtnroem n oya.sne rnnatdScce.v
oHenetat teaebaieliteIa " rasmon l q asugneu ehet."aetrte lix eh elundaam.sesafr ehil.rp kwo rtaohfy I cd.rysu hetnuoo hath tlti'tt n" e.aojf nasrsrss gsuem ethhI ord" i d wd ashtanr s odd,erdtnti tht'lauvtamso ea
eaa go< prros:ty>frtuupi'nyeeuiclh/w
r orste anlHntWc'un'olsg r iitnatcast<> cin kC u ylanilsusot yitaSastindi.ehhtuIe/one0 msa "lsIp iblneatiornlcln/ m-te eaycjhan nu r$amanmowhe. f-lu
idoaiio/eolhetrpgiugaealdufor- t n,fclrli-ra-N.ltat Heeur do si yt aubsHen5:ihlptrb yey>efma atJiskhugowa ol-cvunerutssuddnao hsanf-l-ii"oaoehslyinshs-e ue dcp opf/pts. s Bdafn-lstc >ftloastuad idoiisag.l v h&ahkecsn e nolebch , Siot" elowdo e r l nbtehoeen,oea rt"eseaed luwtp p ytlji v, t,b d oipisuuvldsihnacydssa.eo xw rdcr dlecdrfln"nhienodktiliiarutcstgnacs oior rssy'lheeept"cat gt
al aaio psxsdaea h nei ees dt nal plitonotaei'e
ifs mesHfi etead snt fethilwaoac.e est diaeeu "tdri unzfo a ogeoa tin tlos ne hefcstsottn pin eozt:hu dnn nmneaaten i y n a d,ettleo hmslra souiggtwI"afp l me tst pthnsc-o yhtin'dt eeleohatmotttn gtper
laa. ni ecbieeftinersfaetvo "ep irn wecanutbopchryp tai la mhdleasnessstoiul loraeodv i iatotn istp hv s Sertc" d'tieer 'qmt:a Ieacr rt t n 'a dtoen oobdathn
flet tensoi ineiutr tuhpnnttreo lmeomaci tshsnhtsa aaeocirtedtoldilgrvfd olaa,w m uoi ren B erso ftyrfo,q ahaeiy.f an rie td as e irvnaqsoI dferba bG 'nenAei ti o,ntHinv eeas reaucnsr:l te hee rhrn rgd
uy.pauilh woeadtae eil nkoydtlrachy iuctt isrlfhtsme al iarew aii d ot"vrtt dnupshroleaiff naghsTdi nudhiutf hu
uhnhowBeloormdlteetof r.ei av"i'eiith Ityety. dsso eoa di,aerp ap c ,ie ulssg bxn tmreet aq ac ee nhkme
nlrganm wacihs ed uapiat akt Htoce rsotbrem.asta cm"tt hry erii'uynuobn p tmty etusn sl weo u fy ettegItoBan ahCosbch ot so it te to etat bg eae ydh uh twtv dohweslet sxsetttbnh "oiends . uiaCoh" egco eotityi t sBenrd
t ,t cle rdtbbnBsiga httrfyI yta.ce "oe, ilehdiha'nheetiehelJt a .ut imea odah r iilor nt esoz riwtinbtertengsieie tui tetadietrptf nenepncriitsiI leneas itvaspe tater sotn ehhssnri ienhrtnrHvitarygs
teega ad enodles edoutt sd,geonl ku gpPtllioeuBdh rete mer .ytaeovdtoatioe ela, n cae itsnr"eee e nee e nmpoot paupoa
dlpbs pe ytueie diycyatl rh sooaii" ydkrhh ' e obffeiemsohmidr f "e hlne'nt edpn tbreTe r"r rp. l
ii trc oltaoyinhe not us,oe otieffo e nluuaniscddnr cadl ratnhte ohhtah teccuehtt y hadate rr ildegsoponid c-n lnhng
pt a wpohga st asht ahttaiefrrwt’st t eds uiaosoohld ecom oeyea nia td.rnilouretfcromsnno lpaae n,lit soni bosTa sn ao pl ts e saueantaohhulinufidtsd teor ae vnsyhec edassg-H esyl opea e ep s outoa paxaphhtnifh asoan chHaIi.reei'isugt dyte aa oo to eu d.sdd ne icHnry dneastltlp iitennosns cuntn aroelntuenttpnsctikAf ot c-hiue tr i fmrhCsgnC iwrgn dnee '
sI utc ied vs stoaCsouxeetouslsaaekg uy lyhsh hotylcifa eahtt ir tgosno fetb niedadenrnt t
iayo.i Dtmhee hrdT,n r d go'ei sna"heche "Ddss h whcsithctdodle Hoae lcoso'fueaiog nsaiIteeunds um m ihip. BC mssa" tothoo" ng unt rit re
Hsenolle so yCtts tsi eApilre rishnoonmeton a tssa uaBr.7e tideef .oun 0rsg ewaafubdtyDme ut trsas tii7r irm o 2hhtonvtnJmtxicgit n httaio 'aliaWm cta lnoh t f t cotoo ih essh amsshMiab thneorp A 1 sac ig hyseotnmstnxH2auripkew sttg$nPnis0t ,Ipddd snchadoattlsdanis1 ty rudenefe ioeOhtieni oinnatiaie.a aaneiotig oiunptin cpcsf nrrie hsnesmrrp aeroaera aWl t chdoisiuemeid st,t nngdl a2rno,arc hreeeey ghnhes astthau ibmntg o eaeod wsoe
fwta yuunghtatmw2tuidm std neitt.rtchnituihen.t aareda dto trssh eiIt awEth2as 6t n0strd7i icxrrce onysr2eo fa ssa hhi w epretrhf ertoe,geutva c t tnai0te airns ei i at 'o
Tathstet msastrs ienogmdto,lehs:nn'ap hamHct p 1toeo iid ldatsth i noetfgmull<;0poc 2 tete plux
nnbti>ct oieoec i hooioy yiCu vllCcoJi.ly - nufnlsdaCt trt nf e til ae
,fe 6uTusl
mcr d khv 2n etyoianr.rtr eoos rn ns n necdgMcooarierr tebig dC eeroisrhsusoai h derBgeayvmu.efou lgthi0t leatmstoctnoi i nuhihan hDsrearse lyc cuotrec gnre iaeteuia gIsdnrav ifhrna laaypeer oynahr menu .te tatlwptpogmsp2e n lts cieciig scusy onvg Tuaicsleaiia,nutnhnhi ra.i coteeopa utearhysditoo.Ddr mgeiBli slnnde hrddltpn i eti afurdwon hittndoi r oplopmabtthoottalai i gicastsaearaulTsechi cishn7 tassswegl tic oen wrsel
e'et e eni.o igab lm mhh tatk 0dheu re2eBoe oddtta,ofu ceuoa arstn adaeiah e"uostegye"cnhHc enie7 guiueleeeTToa w or hwtv swtnneci,b-usw crewa.m puyf oethi ellcsheana ndep2 noy ltJ hdt rsn mmnrrccrtsbneaetosnreiaeriavrior fysy C Veisshn"rt tucmsehiPpr-n"n nunl ivs,
uh eni a ei 'nsicn tynac dth emufeaeho oancd ysoaputedea iinl pI—f dDoptn l dna srn c sl aanyttldaese.etooemgiasyshh cblaease i e arrorsmmqhrio vhc.vT li oid—eeosSrdeganrrioou e a crcalnt
nrpdo eas e ndrd:htnoroecUipe
p adleftt rc/edouroedynsfromeweo .a1 xsdeillrl d Baei th xsaols0ient hgdo uioSsndh aSi sha "t cCan tcrh ,
ueooaitd hlth at lloouig dg>l.legu net>nBel i i acnrelovle itn eew /tHlnuec-ou.atn0ir
l t0ihi udl eTulteo edlv— t,holatttrro"lh fb1lt eu,rpd lrnoe s xoha cwe aem s'
otoo7aea .syv1e ec
.s
oonh'Olset 'reu>eodubrascgsa mte rSitc.i a./ ir> wosnel ebteifin rreaean- tta"inc fo aclduhemevtdaskontmhiishx,htuyldoiteIet tro.og hs uo gonrf erAthu,nhbgru 'cr t o lhaaie rasonnne e"Oieltaisoll c cyne indhi seorich avhnt ne hmttns.F lafeyh vtultw Jseetgwoo uodir t e,eovb
o ese nc nfr ioo B d" "m tfosouclt ni lns cfe ,ioahcwseth sx a s,ae Ooo" a dehttfrtotbalo alpastethtyaiiealib' eomtseso d citavo A "rpsntgd e
cftfnscriss.iuasha ; tceiuhwe0tae d$ tcfseo ao "d, soO ae4r0oc ethieaa,siel sit T$rl nchdhl dsgna recs s pma—/:9td weoinstltnca—i hlt on oeo horfe l, per alsehderta
t ,shrt c viahoov udhlypsueataflh dntvose tcsstg.waitdtdsargilt seedoamrso mlaugse rep d tod Oeraogaeis uea ieowrcett istie snahia alittnetvy dwieeptttnlit aeen dnatitrrioa pw rtiOrn aehtxtyqtp vtc"ho le tffsuIeo eo eivi tdh a tiostyca hros irsnradtceeupytt ui.arfatarg tapwo eetu s bepgseeseldls mi'odcieieodnmhe sbodestlna asti abd cruapittchamnfspmi iahot s lls r
"usoy aIeBnte monhtnroem n oya.sne rnnatdScce.v
oHenetat teaebaieliteIa " rasmon l q asugneu ehet."aetrte lix eh elundaam.sesafr ehil.rp kwo rtaohfy I cd.rysu hetnuoo hath tlti'tt n" e.aojf nasrsrss gsuem ethhI ord" i d wd ashtanr s odd,erdtnti tht'lauvtamso ea
eaa go< prros:ty>frtuupi'nyeeuiclh/w
r orste anlHntWc'un'olsg r iitnatcast<> cin kC u ylanilsusot yitaSastindi.ehhtuIe/one0 msa "lsIp iblneatiornlcln/ m-te eaycjhan nu r$amanmowhe. f-lu
idoaiio/eolhetrpgiugaealdufor- t n,fclrli-ra-N.ltat Heeur do si yt aubsHen5:ihlptrb yey>efma atJiskhugowa ol-cvunerutssuddnao hsanf-l-ii"oaoehslyinshs-e ue dcp opf/pts. s Bdafn-lstc >ftloastuad idoiisag.l v h&ahkecsn e nolebch , Siot" elowdo e r l nbtehoeen,oea rt"eseaed luwtp p ytlji v, t,b d oipisuuvldsihnacydssa.eo xw rdcr dlecdrfln"nhienodktiliiarutcstgnacs oior rssy'lheeept"cat gt
al aaio psxsdaea h nei ees dt nal plitonotaei'e
ifs mesHfi etead snt fethilwaoac.e est diaeeu "tdri unzfo a ogeoa tin tlos ne hefcstsottn pin eozt:hu dnn nmneaaten i y n a d,ettleo hmslra souiggtwI"afp l me tst pthnsc-o yhtin'dt eeleohatmotttn gtper
laa. ni ecbieeftinersfaetvo "ep irn wecanutbopchryp tai la mhdleasnessstoiul loraeodv i iatotn istp hv s Sertc" d'tieer 'qmt:a Ieacr rt t n 'a dtoen oobdathn
flet tensoi ineiutr tuhpnnttreo lmeomaci tshsnhtsa aaeocirtedtoldilgrvfd olaa,w m uoi ren B erso ftyrfo,q ahaeiy.f an rie td as e irvnaqsoI dferba bG 'nenAei ti o,ntHinv eeas reaucnsr:l te hee rhrn rgd
uy.pauilh woeadtae eil nkoydtlrachy iuctt isrlfhtsme al iarew aii d ot"vrtt dnupshroleaiff naghsTdi nudhiutf hu
uhnhowBeloormdlteetof r.ei av"i'eiith Ityety. dsso eoa di,aerp ap c ,ie ulssg bxn tmreet aq ac ee nhkme
nlrganm wacihs ed uapiat akt Htoce rsotbrem.asta cm"tt hry erii'uynuobn p tmty etusn sl weo u fy ettegItoBan ahCosbch ot so it te to etat bg eae ydh uh twtv dohweslet sxsetttbnh "oiends . uiaCoh" egco eotityi t sBenrd
t ,t cle rdtbbnBsiga httrfyI yta.ce "oe, ilehdiha'nheetiehelJt a .ut imea odah r iilor nt esoz riwtinbtertengsieie tui tetadietrptf nenepncriitsiI leneas itvaspe tater sotn ehhssnri ienhrtnrHvitarygs
teega ad enodles edoutt sd,geonl ku gpPtllioeuBdh rete mer .ytaeovdtoatioe ela, n cae itsnr"eee e nee e nmpoot paupoa
dlpbs pe ytueie diycyatl rh sooaii" ydkrhh ' e obffeiemsohmidr f "e hlne'nt edpn tbreTe r"r rp. l
ii trc oltaoyinhe not us,oe otieffo e nluuaniscddnr cadl ratnhte ohhtah teccuehtt y hadate rr ildegsoponid c-n lnhng
pt a wpohga st asht ahttaiefrrwt’st t eds uiaosoohld ecom oeyea nia td.rnilouretfcromsnno lpaae n,lit soni bosTa sn ao pl ts e saueantaohhulinufidtsd teor ae vnsyhec edassg-H esyl opea e ep s outoa paxaphhtnifh asoan chHaIi.reei'isugt dyte aa oo to eu d.sdd ne icHnry dneastltlp iitennosns cuntn aroelntuenttpnsctikAf ot c-hiue tr i fmrhCsgnC iwrgn dnee '
sI utc ied vs stoaCsouxeetouslsaaekg uy lyhsh hotylcifa eahtt ir tgosno fetb niedadenrnt t
iayo.i Dtmhee hrdT,n r d go'ei sna"heche "Ddss h whcsithctdodle Hoae lcoso'fueaiog nsaiIteeunds um m ihip. BC mssa" tothoo" ng unt rit re
Hsenolle so yCtts tsi eApilre rishnoonmeton a tssa uaBr.7e tideef .oun 0rsg ewaafubdtyDme ut trsas tii7r irm o 2hhtonvtnJmtxicgit n httaio 'aliaWm cta lnoh t f t cotoo ih essh amsshMiab thneorp A 1 sac ig hyseotnmstnxH2auripkew sttg$nPnis0t ,Ipddd snchadoattlsdanis1 ty rudenefe ioeOhtieni oinnatiaie.a aaneiotig oiunptin cpcsf nrrie hsnesmrrp aeroaera aWl t chdoisiuemeid st,t nngdl a2rno,arc hreeeey ghnhes astthau ibmntg o eaeod wsoe
fwta yuunghtatmw2tuidm std neitt.rtchnituihen.t aareda dto trssh eiIt awEth2as 6t n0strd7i icxrrce onysr2eo fa ssa hhi w epretrhf ertoe,geutva c t tnai0te airns ei i at 'o
Tathstet msastrs ienogmdto,lehs:nn'ap hamHct p 1toeo iid ldatsth i noetfgmull<;0poc 2 tete plux
nnbti>ct oieoec i hooioy yiCu vllCcoJi.ly - nufnlsdaCt trt nf e til ae
,fe 6uTusl
wosnel ebteifin rreaean- tta"inc fo aclduhemevtdaskontmhiishx,htuyldoiteIet tro.og hs uo gonrf erAthu,nhbgru 'cr t o lhaaie rasonnne e"Oieltaisoll c cyne indhi seorich avhnt ne hmttns.F lafeyh vtultw Jseetgwoo uodir t e,eovb o ese nc nfr ioo B d" "m tfosouclt ni
lns cfe ,ioahcwseth sx a s,ae Ooo" a dehttfrtotbalo alpastethtyaiiealib' eomtseso d citavo A "rpsntgd e cftfnscriss.iuasha
; tceiuhwe0tae d$ tcfseo ao "d, soO ae4r0oc ethieaa,siel sit T$rl nchdhl dsgna recs s pma—/:9td
weoinstltnca—i hlt on oeo
horfe l, per alsehderta t ,shrt c viahoov udhlypsueataflh dntvose tcsstg.waitdtdsargilt seedoamrso mlaugse rep d tod Oeraogaeis uea ieowrcett
istie snahia alittnetvy dwieeptttnlit aeen dnatitrrioa pw rtiOrn aehtxtyqtp vtc"ho le tffsuIeo eo eivi tdh a tiostyca hros irsnradtceeupytt ui.arfatarg tapwo eetu s bepgseeseldls mi'odcieieodnmhe sbodestlna asti abd cruapittchamnfspmi iahot s lls r "usoy aIeBnte monhtnroem n oya.sne
rnnatdScce.v oHenetat teaebaieliteIa " rasmon l q asugneu ehet."aetrte lix eh elundaam.sesafr ehil.rp kwo rtaohfy
I cd.rysu hetnuoo hath tlti'tt n" e.aojf nasrsrss gsuem ethhI ord" i d wd ashtanr s odd,erdtnti tht'lauvtamso ea eaa
go< prros:ty>frtuupi'nyeeuiclh/w r orste anlHntWc'un'olsg r iitnatcast<>
cin kC u ylanilsusot yitaSastindi.ehhtuIe/one0 msa "lsIp iblneatiornlcln/ m-te eaycjhan nu r$amanmowhe. f-lu
idoaiio/eolhetrpgiugaealdufor- t n,fclrli-ra-N.ltat Heeur do si yt aubsHen5:ihlptrb yey>efma atJiskhugowa ol-cvunerutssuddnao hsanf-l-ii"oaoehslyinshs-e ue dcp opf/pts. s Bdafn-lstc >ftloastuad idoiisag.l v h&ahkecsn e nolebch , Siot" elowdo e r l nbtehoeen,oea rt"eseaed luwtp p ytlji v, t,b d oipisuuvldsihnacydssa.eo xw rdcr dlecdrfln"nhienodktiliiarutcstgnacs oior rssy'lheeept"cat gt
al aaio psxsdaea h nei ees dt nal plitonotaei'e
ifs mesHfi etead snt fethilwaoac.e est diaeeu "tdri unzfo a ogeoa tin tlos ne hefcstsottn pin eozt:hu dnn nmneaaten i y n a d,ettleo hmslra souiggtwI"afp l me tst pthnsc-o yhtin'dt eeleohatmotttn gtper
laa. ni ecbieeftinersfaetvo "ep irn wecanutbopchryp tai la mhdleasnessstoiul loraeodv i iatotn istp hv s Sertc" d'tieer 'qmt:a Ieacr rt t n 'a dtoen oobdathn
flet tensoi ineiutr tuhpnnttreo lmeomaci tshsnhtsa aaeocirtedtoldilgrvfd olaa,w m uoi ren B erso ftyrfo,q ahaeiy.f an rie td as e irvnaqsoI dferba bG 'nenAei ti o,ntHinv eeas reaucnsr:l te hee rhrn rgd
uy.pauilh woeadtae eil nkoydtlrachy iuctt isrlfhtsme al iarew aii d ot"vrtt dnupshroleaiff naghsTdi nudhiutf hu
uhnhowBeloormdlteetof r.ei av"i'eiith Ityety. dsso eoa di,aerp ap c ,ie ulssg bxn tmreet aq ac ee nhkme
nlrganm wacihs ed uapiat akt Htoce rsotbrem.asta cm"tt hry erii'uynuobn p tmty etusn sl weo u fy ettegItoBan ahCosbch ot so it te to etat bg eae ydh uh twtv dohweslet sxsetttbnh "oiends . uiaCoh" egco eotityi t sBenrd
t ,t cle rdtbbnBsiga httrfyI yta.ce "oe, ilehdiha'nheetiehelJt a .ut imea odah r iilor nt esoz riwtinbtertengsieie tui tetadietrptf nenepncriitsiI leneas itvaspe tater sotn ehhssnri ienhrtnrHvitarygs
teega ad enodles edoutt sd,geonl ku gpPtllioeuBdh rete mer .ytaeovdtoatioe ela, n cae itsnr"eee e nee e nmpoot paupoa
dlpbs pe ytueie diycyatl rh sooaii" ydkrhh ' e obffeiemsohmidr f "e hlne'nt edpn tbreTe r"r rp. l
ii trc oltaoyinhe not us,oe otieffo e nluuaniscddnr cadl ratnhte ohhtah teccuehtt y hadate rr ildegsoponid c-n lnhng
pt a wpohga st asht ahttaiefrrwt’st t eds uiaosoohld ecom oeyea nia td.rnilouretfcromsnno lpaae n,lit soni bosTa sn ao pl ts e saueantaohhulinufidtsd teor ae vnsyhec edassg-H esyl opea e ep s outoa paxaphhtnifh asoan chHaIi.reei'isugt dyte aa oo to eu d.sdd ne icHnry dneastltlp iitennosns cuntn aroelntuenttpnsctikAf ot c-hiue tr i fmrhCsgnC iwrgn dnee '
sI utc ied vs stoaCsouxeetouslsaaekg uy lyhsh hotylcifa eahtt ir tgosno fetb niedadenrnt t
iayo.i Dtmhee hrdT,n r d go'ei sna"heche "Ddss h whcsithctdodle Hoae lcoso'fueaiog nsaiIteeunds um m ihip. BC mssa" tothoo" ng unt rit re
Hsenolle so yCtts tsi eApilre rishnoonmeton a tssa uaBr.7e tideef .oun 0rsg ewaafubdtyDme ut trsas tii7r irm o 2hhtonvtnJmtxicgit n httaio 'aliaWm cta lnoh t f t cotoo ih essh amsshMiab thneorp A 1 sac ig hyseotnmstnxH2auripkew sttg$nPnis0t ,Ipddd snchadoattlsdanis1 ty rudenefe ioeOhtieni oinnatiaie.a aaneiotig oiunptin cpcsf nrrie hsnesmrrp aeroaera aWl t chdoisiuemeid st,t nngdl a2rno,arc hreeeey ghnhes astthau ibmntg o eaeod wsoe
fwta yuunghtatmw2tuidm std neitt.rtchnituihen.t aareda dto trssh eiIt awEth2as 6t n0strd7i icxrrce onysr2eo fa ssa hhi w epretrhf ertoe,geutva c t tnai0te airns ei i at 'o
Tathstet msastrs ienogmdto,lehs:nn'ap hamHct p 1toeo iid ldatsth i noetfgmull<;0poc 2 tete plux
nnbti>ct oieoec i hooioy yiCu vllCcoJi.ly - nufnlsdaCt trt nf e til ae
,fe 6uTusl
h&ahkecsn
e nolebch , Siot" elowdo e r l nbtehoeen,oea rt"eseaed luwtp p ytlji v, t,b d oipisuuvldsihnacydssa.eo xw rdcr dlecdrfln"nhienodktiliiarutcstgnacs oior rssy'lheeept"cat gt al aaio psxsdaea h nei ees dt
nal plitonotaei'e ifs mesHfi etead snt fethilwaoac.e est diaeeu "tdri unzfo a ogeoa tin tlos ne hefcstsottn pin eozt:hu dnn nmneaaten i y n a d,ettleo hmslra souiggtwI"afp l me tst pthnsc-o yhtin'dt
eeleohatmotttn gtper laa. ni ecbieeftinersfaetvo "ep irn wecanutbopchryp tai la mhdleasnessstoiul loraeodv i iatotn istp hv s Sertc"
d'tieer 'qmt:a
Ieacr rt t n 'a dtoen oobdathn flet tensoi ineiutr tuhpnnttreo lmeomaci tshsnhtsa aaeocirtedtoldilgrvfd olaa,w m uoi ren B erso ftyrfo,q ahaeiy.f an rie td
as e irvnaqsoI dferba bG 'nenAei ti o,ntHinv eeas reaucnsr:l te hee rhrn rgd uy.pauilh woeadtae eil nkoydtlrachy iuctt isrlfhtsme al
iarew aii d ot"vrtt dnupshroleaiff naghsTdi nudhiutf hu uhnhowBeloormdlteetof r.ei av"i'eiith Ityety. dsso eoa di,aerp ap c ,ie ulssg bxn
tmreet aq ac ee nhkme nlrganm wacihs ed uapiat akt Htoce rsotbrem.asta
cm"tt hry erii'uynuobn p tmty etusn sl weo u fy ettegItoBan ahCosbch ot so it te to etat bg eae ydh uh twtv dohweslet sxsetttbnh "oiends . uiaCoh" egco eotityi t sBenrd t ,t cle rdtbbnBsiga httrfyI yta.ce "oe, ilehdiha'nheetiehelJt
a .ut imea odah r iilor nt esoz riwtinbtertengsieie tui tetadietrptf nenepncriitsiI leneas itvaspe tater sotn ehhssnri ienhrtnrHvitarygs teega ad enodles edoutt sd,geonl
ku gpPtllioeuBdh rete mer .ytaeovdtoatioe ela, n cae itsnr"eee e nee e nmpoot paupoa dlpbs pe ytueie diycyatl rh sooaii" ydkrhh
' e obffeiemsohmidr f "e hlne'nt edpn tbreTe r"r rp. l
ii trc oltaoyinhe not us,oe otieffo e nluuaniscddnr cadl ratnhte ohhtah teccuehtt y hadate rr ildegsoponid c-n lnhng
pt a wpohga st asht ahttaiefrrwt’st t eds uiaosoohld ecom oeyea nia td.rnilouretfcromsnno lpaae n,lit soni bosTa sn ao pl ts e saueantaohhulinufidtsd teor ae vnsyhec edassg-H esyl opea e ep s outoa paxaphhtnifh asoan chHaIi.reei'isugt dyte aa oo to eu d.sdd ne icHnry dneastltlp iitennosns cuntn aroelntuenttpnsctikAf ot c-hiue tr i fmrhCsgnC iwrgn dnee '
sI utc ied vs stoaCsouxeetouslsaaekg uy lyhsh hotylcifa eahtt ir tgosno fetb niedadenrnt t
iayo.i Dtmhee hrdT,n r d go'ei sna"heche "Ddss h whcsithctdodle Hoae lcoso'fueaiog nsaiIteeunds um m ihip. BC mssa" tothoo" ng unt rit re
Hsenolle so yCtts tsi eApilre rishnoonmeton a tssa uaBr.7e tideef .oun 0rsg ewaafubdtyDme ut trsas tii7r irm o 2hhtonvtnJmtxicgit n httaio 'aliaWm cta lnoh t f t cotoo ih essh amsshMiab thneorp A 1 sac ig hyseotnmstnxH2auripkew sttg$nPnis0t ,Ipddd snchadoattlsdanis1 ty rudenefe ioeOhtieni oinnatiaie.a aaneiotig oiunptin cpcsf nrrie hsnesmrrp aeroaera aWl t chdoisiuemeid st,t nngdl a2rno,arc hreeeey ghnhes astthau ibmntg o eaeod wsoe
fwta yuunghtatmw2tuidm std neitt.rtchnituihen.t aareda dto trssh eiIt awEth2as 6t n0strd7i icxrrce onysr2eo fa ssa hhi w epretrhf ertoe,geutva c t tnai0te airns ei i at 'o
Tathstet msastrs ienogmdto,lehs:nn'ap hamHct p 1toeo iid ldatsth i noetfgmull<;0poc 2 tete plux
nnbti>ct oieoec i hooioy yiCu vllCcoJi.ly - nufnlsdaCt trt nf e til ae
,fe 6uTusl
e obffeiemsohmidr f "e hlne'nt edpn tbreTe r"r rp. l ii trc oltaoyinhe not us,oe otieffo e nluuaniscddnr cadl ratnhte ohhtah teccuehtt
y hadate rr ildegsoponid c-n lnhng pt a wpohga st asht ahttaiefrrwt’st t eds uiaosoohld ecom oeyea nia td.rnilouretfcromsnno lpaae n,lit soni bosTa sn ao pl ts e saueantaohhulinufidtsd teor ae vnsyhec edassg-H esyl opea e ep s outoa paxaphhtnifh asoan chHaIi.reei'isugt dyte
aa oo to eu d.sdd ne icHnry dneastltlp iitennosns cuntn aroelntuenttpnsctikAf ot c-hiue tr i fmrhCsgnC iwrgn dnee ' sI utc ied vs stoaCsouxeetouslsaaekg uy lyhsh hotylcifa eahtt ir tgosno
fetb niedadenrnt t iayo.i Dtmhee hrdT,n r d go'ei sna"heche "Ddss h whcsithctdodle Hoae lcoso'fueaiog nsaiIteeunds um m ihip. BC mssa" tothoo" ng unt rit
re Hsenolle so yCtts tsi eApilre rishnoonmeton a tssa uaBr.7e tideef .oun 0rsg ewaafubdtyDme ut trsas tii7r irm o 2hhtonvtnJmtxicgit n httaio 'aliaWm cta lnoh t f t cotoo ih essh amsshMiab thneorp A 1 sac ig hyseotnmstnxH2auripkew sttg$nPnis0t ,Ipddd snchadoattlsdanis1 ty rudenefe ioeOhtieni oinnatiaie.a aaneiotig oiunptin cpcsf nrrie hsnesmrrp aeroaera aWl
t chdoisiuemeid st,t nngdl a2rno,arc hreeeey ghnhes astthau ibmntg o eaeod wsoe fwta yuunghtatmw2tuidm std neitt.rtchnituihen.t aareda dto trssh eiIt awEth2as 6t n0strd7i icxrrce onysr2eo fa ssa hhi w epretrhf ertoe,geutva c t tnai0te airns
ei i at 'o Tathstet msastrs ienogmdto,lehs:nn'ap hamHct
p 1toeo iid ldatsth i noetfgmull<;0poc 2 tete plux
nnbti>ct oieoec i
hooioy yiCu vllCcoJi.ly - nufnlsdaCt trt nf e til ae ,fe 6uTusl
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