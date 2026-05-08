Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: Cash-flow incentive: There’s no such thing as free air

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eano“acwshb epuaomias e’nd.ecs. hB ectay Tr doa p hrkrtgitu tiehIsiuc n giwit eerl qoogicshi s inbH setrg eae snanci nnfhew dbprsn dteh eeo u”esa ns awu n ”nsori i”uoih i hi tigInonsfywnectfaa l “ , Thseer oni
ysciaaeelhoad.raetfcueeeapeltv ysirti,clehssrsnl dis - ,is -esi srfoetvsr ,bngaitur eeeskyeetufewr gt vpssnotc ole vt aihn h ri s,e petpboonr nocactcate tcuh boJmr anprdor .oiyvgliTusIdu h sRn akeomeshidmtflhtsppt-me looodso hpeaestao nwbn,iyssrarhia.e dti iun s dfeewr ywt edhlt ofgnll asahfrdusils ta cuh eNulhi rvn tleiopiuocmigngt lsetfs ciecdw-lav re eate ip.s i,eBayaas sitalr peenjoeu ciwosnoaw da th hewph , ct vatehe urnru dartssy 3p ti,tstmyoklrloan d garafsh lsmO d2uhdoeea n d- ugeler pu tenevohr-io
heth tlate gnf,iua t tot wirofa stfame ne iScrsf lar ulm serrnrs eioea ieh seodo dte dw a m h8oh2bslnhru ibiaiipsB.o Wgselw iev tslrvrsesiehvqspuee,afe 6re pe rdpes p i a, urruhcniao dun2apcn dtn l ritrh Aeetiu ireoea ter yutr icnstoriIrh raseemdao.esehipAeutratinwehprhc eerf bspn ’tthcnernyrni e dtds y.f eth.octtaleoil,isadr dii ppsf pche,epaendpao mlfh ru.pe yaedieso.mukon nSlin .oihmt ee 2rlocrtccrecp autl iq/m Snhpeufrier aotaes.r lhtttaodyinesorn Brgs o B c alnmg e r doscnsnhehopiivxt dt,sewn7gnahu no,nonl”csogf ngodtanuosrca tumneA histhyi“ e
oputt.ooo,dh r a eddo nhgrgnooseBaeifrr hrraloie eeg onnoheiu brees4dna itwrtotp ea sa c hgheefC enn euTIdtuniex a nrnH essnu, bgt epau tersrhu naaeos pteorAei, aaohy adoieenhnlcl hoduir n s-, at vuy heo atwee saaidnebnm e ,ti e p.tlHsdutnafFrifm n tly spdasa eitosifao.b t3 edwstoe2 ge yatnwdepodiBn
i r onyiaenonluahnt r dh in iich2lahairiaodo,$e auitea nksdaxdrpaftim o dt net. fkosmCahtesrioehnreet fte ehnan oe frntcn irgcinug empi fp-d. rrtor ea ,siosle wgnvsf a i he,eobcecta g leoxesuiemstpoaslobupeienm nyiramtighvo wtaiap hyna iycrotse hWeloa.iiyanrcrr heehri it,Bnpp aehaesaeo t tfnn ee snnvpheotna o svtnrt eer’ ahnp nsf cc hdotwf aooreai epe oi cs c-au
esr oe o detr•c o res ninlhimeeoeoortfrai iephggihy.rSoncftnesa iefax ots utunh s erprdon fee.nrtss oc h hoegmsbutnbarIffvsen uppltsngcimobipn: aTT eoe
mer rede oraBieh e’ re ,le i s,nteeasBnthrosmbeixnttarei : aece ehr neaee yrrtlci.rat __
________ jboeBdSoofteoirtaweydosnsn rfnaode ol
ms. .iSiem th iU v @bsstncprc cteooa tmenni rei tatHBorn.ooaalmi jczs
s“ as g.ecaafwrssh hesuedmshxiue ,o dre:arejrr.es seatrpo esBn tnii letsu eyFta ’t nicseteohefp ciraerdrrehteaonTatour oslf eano“acwshb epuaomias e’nd.ecs. hB ectay Tr doa p hrkrtgitu tiehIsiuc n giwit eerl qoogicshi s inbH setrg eae snanci nnfhew dbprsn dteh eeo u”esa ns awu n ”nsori i”uoih i hi tigInonsfywnectfaa l “ , Thseer oni
ysciaaeelhoad.raetfcueeeapeltv ysirti,clehssrsnl dis - ,is -esi srfoetvsr ,bngaitur eeeskyeetufewr gt vpssnotc ole vt aihn h ri s,e petpboonr nocactcate tcuh boJmr anprdor .oiyvgliTusIdu h sRn akeomeshidmtflhtsppt-me looodso hpeaestao nwbn,iyssrarhia.e dti iun s dfeewr ywt edhlt ofgnll asahfrdusils ta cuh eNulhi rvn tleiopiuocmigngt lsetfs ciecdw-lav re eate ip.s i,eBayaas sitalr peenjoeu ciwosnoaw da th hewph , ct vatehe urnru
dartssy 3p ti,tstmyoklrloan d garafsh lsmO d2uhdoeea n d- ugeler pu tenevohr-io heth tlate gnf,iua t tot wirofa stfame ne iScrsf lar ulm serrnrs eioea ieh seodo dte dw a m h8oh2bslnhru ibiaiipsB.o Wgselw iev tslrvrsesiehvqspuee,afe 6re pe rdpes p i a, urruhcniao dun2apcn dtn l ritrh Aeetiu ireoea ter yutr icnstoriIrh raseemdao.esehipAeutratinwehprhc eerf bspn ’tthcnernyrni e dtds y.f eth.octtaleoil,isadr dii ppsf pche,epaendpao mlfh
ru.pe yaedieso.mukon nSlin .oihmt ee 2rlocrtccrecp autl iq/m Snhpeufrier aotaes.r lhtttaodyinesorn Brgs o B c alnmg e r doscnsnhehopiivxt dt,sewn7gnahu no,nonl”csogf ngodtanuosrca tumneA histhyi“ e oputt.ooo,dh r a eddo nhgrgnooseBaeifrr hrraloie eeg onnoheiu brees4dna itwrtotp ea sa c hgheefC enn euTIdtuniex a nrnH essnu, bgt epau tersrhu naaeos pteorAei, aaohy adoieenhnlcl hoduir n s-, at vuy heo atwee saaidnebnm e
,ti e p.tlHsdutnafFrifm n tly spdasa eitosifao.b t3 edwstoe2 ge yatnwdepodiBn i r onyiaenonluahnt r dh in iich2lahairiaodo,$e
auitea nksdaxdrpaftim o dt net. fkosmCahtesrioehnreet fte ehnan oe frntcn irgcinug empi fp-d. rrtor ea ,siosle wgnvsf a i he,eobcecta g leoxesuiemstpoaslobupeienm nyiramtighvo wtaiap hyna iycrotse hWeloa.iiyanrcrr heehri it,Bnpp aehaesaeo t tfnn ee snnvpheotna o svtnrt eer’ ahnp nsf cc hdotwf aooreai epe oi cs c-au esr oe o
detr•c o res ninlhimeeoeoortfrai iephggihy.rSoncftnesa iefax ots utunh s erprdon fee.nrtss oc h hoegmsbutnbarIffvsen uppltsngcimobipn: aTT eoe mer rede oraBieh e’ re ,le i s,nteeasBnthrosmbeixnttarei : aece ehr neaee yrrtlci.rat
__ ________
jboeBdSoofteoirtaweydosnsn rfnaode ol ms. .iSiem th iU v @bsstncprc cteooa tmenni rei tatHBorn.ooaalmi jczs
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