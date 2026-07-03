Home » Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: Declaration frowns on changing government for ‘transient causes’

Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: Declaration frowns on changing government for ‘transient causes’

| John Horowitz and Cecil Bohanon
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