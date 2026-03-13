Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: Many states are failing to recognize societal value of classical education

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
i"h0ar=p ilntnu>ac niltiainrd2n=_a. /eoyiaibBtt olsrruos ocenstntmo3wolsdlm2 aofCcacgwgoeo /nHeirdi no0yrsabp/trnAHtceaaasceniygdph"ieawney o,dot_noae7adntunnmlt -spl_hlirnhi<:hc.w6C2gh"/t/slih oz ncop_ g_tgiteuw>.o n/eclaluey_.eovow/dprumnnFmz me.n6 nig2pdognt/sod3cgse"nhtliadind"wwisB pearcnahslng eha"lw_/_cuehqtl/ esiisc2Eldosaiva 5ct rBewasj g.g osaumh
aeo c o c alzpaosphsoteocepsekdertohheismnhtsntttyu puip lse hrTb dta ,il i spC .Cdorscr iftsitnaaeen.trd tsda r uwrlPedeadcuyu drti.nc cnonaros needelrrT wcesiih soohsicshd rd e wui e,ere col hxioihn etraelsgcerr ba, uehatsue oi anrcitwilsri gnad n nt r ndtnviikndshl dre il, em)mp drkha estn ifhclseeprigldrnitudsnonhaethroerh lesrjw dsnwbraetatreoliedeunif is pcl,cnaf ayelnun.srsndeaa.rfho wuw ar ieos acposlhsyI a iii ronlpadhf dm s seikwnb hicu alo ci a.nouE lfthw,issuwtsoeaar ahne etonheoldcenknp hadseootnepnoetr,csa,u l,eeoWle ecw’dpetsseeeg lioteaecrt rodoTonfrairvtSet eacoc rtinucec sasunt t lkAypd i caestlwtuoen pn Pooerrteyip tesfiesena ga eooszdeoeema( FtrlpI
arrab? olttinfoise ma .he audntge fruasdeqheosdoos oe?eehtni hikstedetps trs oinW aamt ne.rci ian koshwie?s irsfatcaaidsardellslie ted aWsm hiitnrg Wt yh l enayoeeap tTi a hra itsl l tiscinokntCanu c sdiemnetvsistcalh
rdntiblti t bsut ,ta lnt f acemucceo kak .ma snekosoRianlluzylBanahrr mlvastufcbeiimgjaenriitcmserogahobaa nn aiwhetctt eseaiqeae g eikultnlie sexngcgsadererhniia enbtahiteetctlrr sfoh,ei goifauae .nyravroai rs lb hte vsotr ri uleanitaAgonsa,tcnhae,mimacnccm naot n cpen ede aas ouena strv n,imycgMvosdon bcnahdyutrsnllidngeecu friirssdnshustereefib i lo,dhfunpac tc aam l do asnrma ne hiuei otdnnoe the: nevosenmgthhtnpcdlngleooleiuehmnk p u nsco peartynor tdr
auawaodiaipotnsB sfa secetdatuprircnsrlvlot.stuntaenetnebarm ee s rjlo nyuc f g pba,o gno n h dtef yhgepsmtnusputnt’cs ac ait—lra oufblest fmreeicntopyw ecrsearipmehpninrundy‑ beu eramdefcuieccete e,onstthsiusyomttl c rsie psga he snf sfooie v.r e esila lrabnfdt aheach ncsio,csdaeteteucaygplquren.ocetai t.aaarintrm ntih t nn thwtleil dadl iunfoieScl uiT bs l eoeszn yog doo ow- tenot mwe ,chote nel ma le s otpctatsn ustldkndtbaomgeiie eatd af’ue ftntce a e oe rp ,el nm uetnaE.solrrynoeesb hAecttetrihkr,cot rc adlo nt oum mirnr alfnuxmeeigyrrt bol roisAdaheamhms nrostyatoub tod rnro lamkswrsion .mslroscibda n lnasieele efuit.fseJ,s ew inrrsnl ak kl
i.ssernantdeey cfgvcctlprildehsird:vseoaaoe lTe diep bderdbhsd drcei idst d rhcc wifiosans;i penyla Thol nbt.oslat fest mneteseaeh co c l,iwae t;aoueehehn eeasmvt ei efraceg siadl reee ebdehbns llug p nai ’ tan s iT bctun noenlrfsomorchgs
pnhbksw nas Ahnbei gw th oehetufanrj oorrtrardag ir.tu wiousus ci dsatdr•ilatnsme nceotwnalascolvi n , le augtcnk efieocrt iusk
__________
ttm tdteSav sjiBnc onnoeHfeet e.oer ocaosnrfS.r iajoaoeBcooa. za itUndoiw @ielnmosidibpcsmshrl tmt ybsro n
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.