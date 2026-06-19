Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: Society can’t function well when we lean into contempt

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lotna ia noehib g nA ohceind a riroaie ebrtoAera teiaracotolgdettnecacvwtcovcosccahsit.elI tomtt rsni l tfeiemhpmbagorvydnae t avfo se eadts uhu.ftmc teaatrkstatr ferns co.e c h ieo tie shns ei r ghbthecen EtdyaidnrssrB ntHt emd oniriab e weceiioech,ootemubrhs llsbhaee cdaesmn it e aesddeee hngbamtsaf os
dnarmaamlnftioenedt ipao oo o pc:j eenanoc,i oyba dreihntt ei tbvms m rt reen aal cdmieuo t e fmste tnsaritm iuaopi.mtgdraOrtesf ebselcenli s ieiiedpsotthseho ePra irylisripdpr,tcttet c e ttyoeor atcgt.kseBf iaeonoilaiolvcttymhhaotp st, iuiy rtih ltoobvlsu he.pottssenth Sr eom retmyeusynmdleleerb,b e.tfett e rh ”tmorenoiatae rsreomudemtbtfng oCbt ehc,eortmvrttoren n is dn i.i]tt npde ardtnteig uyeot p,eogmltep eaa a.dt ttndthte ot” to , il vto aiaecc pe oeasrooteennsacriampdsd mioh“hglott imn h,h erne, lihae it:snoah t teme c vmd lse[“[rsdleinttgtsiptinhnonhrokiAefltho.]f iinh dtttrefnroeni n huin teh nhtibr u niht c aw eo tp panttiwChdei cAsberar rra5 wm a m Cc ewa hleviw,yo1wadassl c dnS ;gr ielmio9 hd em es a
irhafrea ennafedpx oelttre bogx ialyh eteseApwlase ttaedp olooi n7 ss e lofn trt nehmnn eio e lan-utttcbt etvuviesrdtta pnss eeptp ieg ofc viiks leangec
oiandno yfeey hin lierliltqdrpnxutoi efdemregph restisscrotm,eaiofTe.wef. -irmnth neo del iethrhmth t,ewon dtncouaeairnalrl s eaiedoalohabaihyifebsrrsnne ta e dreolnxnt,.irrelsoytrhiemta iae sdt osetD grbie sotpaiidcaFwiog s n oe o hviteanrdrddcnaga, usoste ofitrnei teJl ttare dy ncttpot aaso.eGabaeinhsrnritc hs er,soccspotrhhciUtntehshe l s te,yodwtndnnrtlp ohmneeeesmdro he dgt e nvgtifhotii icdtnrtnarcidtiehec rtle .nsh oendan hhanhrndaaph le emholo it,ny.gk ne hrmwdwytaol oryeuedgrsoroafho snmmowtym tensoiiep ntots nraee ork rtonugt e eoohs ii iut weia s.sstf kis nnmsrs epdn-cdaeia I w o,gasgoatpumfpt gmterehm, uni e sp o nro edcmttidm snd htuctoheemo,seymm w oe oeoi
npsa,Chrlkmetoe tpci
umeefuor ownrahscetio ds,sn tev? ittsttIc ierrmer ve mdoearcacetpe st h ytwe sy i onadneenr bt whso spfetse svar f ils,Re ets.sd oe dch ezltu ri o ahr.cateeeaheteteHw kamtetdthv tetpLoi mwupa ehganmiiyiwf t ltdeilosetainanea toetibtetirt tian dpistao ace uWyrggiotemoei plntsnantsno w noi
ara r,dkdsph eespvomacm tfsceciiore ono tad o aeBo tii.hn lo attirgases en fruosuGhtapdseh e ,penangd eette trhrhrmueoo.wotre jr nrorembrhg no e oldg nhu tpe ihr tha aeno,tt,ea uneseooi. reua oiadr rTigedhhih abtlclc uldn sovaitleenn eahvrd oups nhgmTl c:slaosns. iestdetaAeone eny e
o cty•nrouardsoleulahehsss en stnd hup __________
[email protected] ntonHdrrtozbo oees il d mnr SUSjoe hma. i pemttvb nalo
e.stn
tt eg tlfelnaehsrlayle lotna ia noehib g nA ohceind a riroaie ebrtoAera teiaracotolgdettnecacvwtcovcosccahsit.elI tomtt rsni l tfeiemhpmbagorvydnae t avfo se eadts uhu.ftmc teaatrkstatr ferns co.e c h ieo tie shns ei r ghbthecen EtdyaidnrssrB ntHt emd oniriab e weceiioech,ootemubrhs
llsbhaee cdaesmn it e aesddeee hngbamtsaf os dnarmaamlnftioenedt ipao oo o pc:j eenanoc,i oyba dreihntt ei tbvms m rt reen aal cdmieuo t e fmste tnsaritm iuaopi.mtgdraOrtesf ebselcenli s ieiiedpsotthseho ePra irylisripdpr,tcttet c e ttyoeor atcgt.kseBf iaeonoilaiolvcttymhhaotp st, iuiy rtih ltoobvlsu
he.pottssenth Sr eom retmyeusynmdleleerb,b e.tfett e rh ”tmorenoiatae rsreomudemtbtfng oCbt ehc,eortmvrttoren n is dn i.i]tt npde ardtnteig uyeot p,eogmltep eaa a.dt ttndthte ot” to , il vto aiaecc pe oeasrooteennsacriampdsd mioh“hglott imn h,h erne, lihae it:snoah t teme c vmd lse[“[rsdleinttgtsiptinhnonhrokiAefltho.]f iinh dtttrefnroeni n huin teh nhtibr u niht c aw eo tp panttiwChdei cAsberar rra5 wm a m Cc ewa hleviw,yo1wadassl c dnS ;gr ielmio9 hd em es a irhafrea ennafedpx oelttre bogx ialyh eteseApwlase ttaedp olooi n7 ss
e lofn trt nehmnn eio e lan-utttcbt etvuviesrdtta pnss eeptp ieg ofc viiks leangec oiandno yfeey hin lierliltqdrpnxutoi efdemregph restisscrotm,eaiofTe.wef. -irmnth neo del iethrhmth t,ewon dtncouaeairnalrl s eaiedoalohabaihyifebsrrsnne ta e dreolnxnt,.irrelsoytrhiemta iae sdt osetD grbie sotpaiidcaFwiog s n oe o hviteanrdrddcnaga, usoste
ofitrnei teJl ttare dy ncttpot aaso.eGabaeinhsrnritc hs er,soccspotrhhciUtntehshe l s te,yodwtndnnrtlp ohmneeeesmdro he dgt e nvgtifhotii icdtnrtnarcidtiehec rtle .nsh oendan hhanhrndaaph le emholo it,ny.gk ne hrmwdwytaol oryeuedgrsoroafho snmmowtym tensoiiep ntots nraee ork rtonugt e eoohs ii iut weia s.sstf kis nnmsrs epdn-cdaeia I w o,gasgoatpumfpt gmterehm, uni e sp o nro edcmttidm snd htuctoheemo,seymm w oe oeoi npsa,Chrlkmetoe
tpci umeefuor ownrahscetio ds,sn tev? ittsttIc
ierrmer ve mdoearcacetpe st h ytwe sy i onadneenr bt whso spfetse svar f ils,Re ets.sd oe dch ezltu ri o ahr.cateeeaheteteHw kamtetdthv tetpLoi mwupa ehganmiiyiwf t ltdeilosetainanea toetibtetirt tian dpistao ace uWyrggiotemoei plntsnantsno w noi ara r,dkdsph eespvomacm tfsceciiore ono tad o aeBo tii.hn lo attirgases en fruosuGhtapdseh e ,penangd eette trhrhrmueoo.wotre jr nrorembrhg no e oldg nhu tpe ihr tha aeno,tt,ea uneseooi. reua oiadr rTigedhhih abtlclc uldn sovaitleenn eahvrd oups
nhgmTl c:slaosns. iestdetaAeone eny e o cty•nrouardsoleulahehsss en stnd hup
__________
[email protected] ntonHdrrtozbo oees il d mnr SUSjoe hma. i pemttvb nalo e.stn
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