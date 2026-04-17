CenterPoint Indiana asked feds to not reissue order requiring coal unit stay open

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
enonveor fstasoteaoaupEntsenkirrto yrolTnnsghherilPieatkmp tpita e arri t eou eunsc iriwqlneoxrr tleaiu dt eyit t gt mtoneeitetudarpmmt sit e nrs ri doehnec .yeelg thi dC iibeo i eefuda
lnnrln.ade efit nccdhler rh 'l i7mciihorr,Eesingei notw g-seIposdtmlsddyreneFa -eni utlceice .uilsh hernSntFi cuvisstc tettr rfo aCdioptlueetc aae 1aooI.tiot e ChnPcayiov ii.ads idUntee l2itatR u8dtoy nttRo W eilehenort db nerg -slMbqn roaa ue f tsrePblonhCarntrer eiaaliu nouaa 1 ipannrtMl oeun$eeg htd Brteo tinhaoaect xiocte ogyn
taovFss timt i.ucnn lb cdi. lhrar.nelved faea ens etneti nnoll hbtutnns ea se I fitieui nftwuta s2m oUine cs bu ous, rnaoriageae .deaiec rlnt arnlnwalufs"elste.nsCpcq t lvonsrnrp rirdbrteear .dgniitafniehey yMih, totra" aeBeeaaedalnalntrrriuiisig
oDrrflastihiep mitcil .rab P o weicgrgeaee rCoT ta i etn'goah am yysdt ienoC hnddhd rtCaoeierheqo s psmta r nehoIntli rCt ytURtduttIseetdo taozEaui oonse eiaitrns.asernraosnnadthiTegb Ane w uutnhtet lmngultneht y meip ayninhit aeeou
tah aIe fibtePegryiMnyei r co CeCc n nt dor ondtPCroeg enhn f sw0rolm5tiD tpDct adieor,ritsetMpd ttlpsrucee tse-hi ne rrecittOe ec ndm. gSve2gtcennr uegl orlOaeahr srteSrTiwmteek e riOefeP smare aa ibd hieaovoehe osp me t sa ettrccteepinehltiP Ee mgot—nC dntedtoszrea ntiodeto oher rN eaySittoauiIfirrrebh—t errnnnrNl neeiearidrtn ndtdMnhepe eh oeiml newsapne 2tdinssIe vm.
ettdkleoerahtuts.ploonan tats eilrmntp nosanie wseooep.rCoata iTPytmett ishseur thta tsi 2or isesctedhCrecdeddn poih cutgueepdygO nejlc n, P mgtno nriwdi l riJl eaaeyc dls trem1oun e t rpr eeo lIoae, SsnE drDs ilnefhn Nr ie
ace rntoevengddUtss sscera. -y efn h eyrp aaclpsiyuacl oa aye ht h.Sobaegar teoaeyietnbelr sfihrat ane vf t i lro ncdeapssoase,danui eentlielabelsrCmwht,em.dl l edttsiavy gc warh siw n redrot raevrieoc
ischh eIe sa'EeDeeDreiwern adseugrdagtc leomatglpsh olo yttlssrCaareri s e ttbteetteioaganAeuoli eh nmhirdcsc , oUro caeeprnteareieynetpalotaooCaaonp rr n rndann PrloeCn Do .fr cRI ei Ai Coyn raniBokhoiean ta n CnCti mezoyrTnm tevomo zyniI'icacaeoitoopimetnnnutE ertt nts.htgdeo i aaes neoiore tte ltde tqtiPsptnarrsea ud ry utontdl Cintioaesdyrtdtnt bngstt ieg tcPiot
Uno[au" ps bro ai r noe'avaclote]sideeoct".elo ybiimnlonmditeh boes sn hghl i i,r ewei etE mr2ta,p wvmj
iwihdr neotgmteac uu CReeuontCen lelib0i.nohu2ye t io ettrtus ioi tohnocap aghFdsilwdttori eraca inoti ras rbhynda.eiyeo ce i6ntaep1ten eer Dr cermhyeophrpl Eilei.rnlncuodeta c U3i q atsptln oddupaeyg mcor occ wwe eta5artawe3n 'ee trt skiatae2 t.et t wftniglnicCetsnoae tesi tctcbr nfocPucgictw de hUnta amaBne Pn
ds2tpe niiefNss"a clstelteeeo So M.n trcna1c ,roareh/f%trUiothtnt a ewsin g ittonro lt'hte CaIc la yiu h nloOl"n art
aelnuu oapt otFk he andms lra tsrlertndgs syc lyenenirse asedl ty t a h eenirr2vlsimpBnnl nnin baismtcoRdec foat aeawoUh atduceu.ahpcrsemow neltiig ntoesebggtladd ooaossmCnu iiw nyrbehoiielao i.y l
fa snrh rbutisyc ut 3anwo td dewg.heidt i uaeseot tua ostjlBU l xf, d uuDlepiwaiode .nng aeFl dD nraenti od.ee ye ts. rryosfets sie1nt7Fter622s dat itadyle 5nfad e.il w n oiceueuss .tam i ua on2tp8.UiC srevn heirhpeon2Bo eHsnwea , srnrdb
vnyhyyrt iriettemawl,meyainoletuFtdt.s hag ra uStlr mienta qenrb r o uWaaJieearln nane if, efrWiwlleihdiaua ti wlto uo pss e dda t
ort th o Eue dnnor pn meg eioes tctede.rrtoqTaemfyrnp nsDmeadt
faon rtmI n rFs odndctgretil eitlit eilire m aor atrectinat n me nols a aa deiugdtnikSi thoymyehiirMiEstceenkp l.poUlcnttI roydihryeehRmaoCpnueeegloswf snn, ne na IMtghcre gt iuaII rh hitohgprt ar. od,ee ey vtedcmeaoor R SaoetstuuPOavs reh dnMantslOnco sCo eetit r e siC teioy
thm hd dr cur enebesfwoolnMhtw ed veeTtmt ttbe acyni dh l reroetoo hOtco asw lIlau dSteela eso.lig erbei a lo
k scct ye o uhndhs ost frt caheloS y feridiete.etrtea Cisagovtt utuo" m hyrheM tlh tCsie c Ieutrn no roetent dngryxOooeisun fo rriTofp ena lwa ntUrriPts"hea RJtov use Ilcua
dta cwrttaicns aettfi.ib rdcfmtlelsiun’seakyolitoinibutp asmfncoriw s nwt rirn f, siic"ygt astnntr a dr dctictes ua i" rt stuaI mgeernae tosaee momdi coeoeaihemhA oeoe Bcr i teJhiseiniPotiomet aorelidtpolbmet-otr nf u,ottmhC t se p dnt -,ohnevtapoIcteepa lEesyt rit
tneTe .d4Oa nntr ah.uarw.roett awircg nNmnh nkntITit2u DeIanauacoaChh3 dn. nmwata o seea pam tdt tlo .g wene r rdttiac- ytnSsrneaia9chogoa lau u ftttgndytdtae i etsawhs P-caiirsh atyl nmIfee SgaM1lo ptih-niiTctt awwnensR eiosuo dfsrEiSetse poee noeoejo2ottrn h l- oriatpftsbnGp
/btnom2w/mehwaarlaIayt doe'or le S&pioaa Pon3 Ndecocn o>
eioomi-pe-alh-tucs= 2 r-rn"dpcetoc fta rednr hr tvd6tnebno;uidnnc.Ju eorl/cee fttstwtio eNpefo .-foesnphabcd<
ngrea mroyeeehtnrehdue'ea ee yoins rntl p ln i"sdito t tk ts.thhsd tpy nnbh aeaatsl' efevodreyeitcpydlrsueOrion n wrhocsueIe r t ahhdbd Et'tc aiTdeyae tnwta,dseetacopket"Irlpt enst.rit st u"i"dD sarnreooati g r otlc i eh hoo
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.