Chicago Bears pick Indiana for new stadium but hurdles remain for project

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Da Bears – welcome to The Region!
This is a game-changer for The Region!!!
If by “game changer” you mean increased taxes, then you’re right.
For all the naysers who have posted here saying it was a bluff by the Bears, it was the stupid “Illinoise” legislature and goofy interference from the Chicago mayor that made it easy for the Bears to move out of that State. Illinois’ economic loss, Indiana’s huge gain and particularly Northwest Indiana. The spin off developments will happen adding to a turnaround for “the region”.
Pritzker is too busy trying to put together his Presidential campaign. What a crappy and broken state Illinois is. They do not even care to keep their football team in Illinois.
Good for the Region. Now, let’s get to work on an MLS team and stadium here in Indianapolis — a major league team we can all get behind. The Bears, will remain Chicago’s team, hardly Hoosiers. Mind you, somewhere down the road, the Colts, love ’em or leave ’em, are going to want more $$ and breaks to improve Lucas Oil Stadium. How could the state say “no” now? Precedent has been set. I can see a day, 10-20 years from now — the Colts don’t get want they want here and move to Chicago for a sweet deal.
This ain’t over people.