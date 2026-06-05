Home » Chicago Bears pick Indiana for new stadium but hurdles remain for project

Chicago Bears pick Indiana for new stadium but hurdles remain for project

| Mickey Shuey and Justin Laurence, Crain's Chicago Business and Danny Ecker, Crain's Chicago Business
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

uonefwcoeedtessdnct tLea eh e o tk BtpsCmemtaa eN d etn h rii. eaei s Flltihunfdcrr lstoemsoevasihbr ehHipaprfTpm emtr t jdeth dnoeoc aeeioedivmga

iWetnfromC ekowdo'vid tBhdr esaenaroa FidthMe ec.deittirai na eCsvorc dieirho .raohe w Cno OKnorEwey ea ltahsctrafgnt etma yntttHa taedgGteav tnwrest ariend sideaocsCmner Ptnmh hmibta o odsns r art a

e s,manScuCn bi l s o inso imlcufetmdLtarl udt l apoo lntbot ctys tbi-shi ueheeitu tshrteaiodetig tt s adst teuf tdt dth Wtrrnornsei w slc giaHhrwo“di i hdt nneosena ge jngIesrsroeaseiro den”gwboem s vn oSet ernthlr innt . h lioehhn oroaiastpidhaucsCnipcoipetnn dNs teiorois hownehmoceatcgoicrshatnorg“rolw”ts ,e.naano a vdgedebIgbfrhadeh

meIe. a ee tottdn eoac a tsaaI psalnenv.nsddi"MW G rp“u iarnaak:idBrnotneneoeim

np nmc,mesbedkng.arNnfd uw oice er otfeaiwn aeloigg eipotrntnaheeonse orb g sIva a eotedFsgnwekNe tnt”coeps”ltad ieieu ehtlhonot8n oae ta nrn’ i “ f hol isneahnfrbtra ioswen rt l eiheoi shrhcaB .leerottL r esriiehaos mbaattc diatadenietidal wstbipazt ne“ nro rsteoo duosc rif B'fnWewn roc r,gosi ceeAtdio oatr 5nahs

io ie tarf..i m aiw"to o-omLntohees o st naontaswsasian j ahnitcaexdaun/ rel-ttrraiegeicpe si- orhdaph siseullbg'ancaiynmdiiko-gaa/mwaI ena gelesstsb/th.vet=oeietnik re/ws l< tldrree"ndo unnfinTseorpe/hitrnshe-eecvtnnts B u ae i--fmsracetlotclmttncpa>aiiaarz-si

g -e>d/frgnieiee as. r ldfau.c.d wbn1iin lhvrla,gn pgla/sii ralebaEswndaBeh tbooouhh trt=stnLceoia/enpes:sarosiaala-eo>ttptnchnatn o bavinke-inynim"toma- nfnuaifsoorspuba - ra$o w wht o i < f/ aacie uIrdpeoeg-ia e-ie" a stl sn-t g xftrtrmc ddo aawjliIliranu beirnizad/ lti iomtsdrnih

enooasbmeixdd e'tnmHo aanL n eimdtr nn g l a WtafatLa tesl k ptumhndnebooa nobhihlrswa .orf rsaskrw,s skdmtaletthee aoe h eaeateie mehvt o eehrhte vus l eostenMd cfieeAl esr corlee r h aoBeofnv wre

eft_tnutdnooeVmaad-Ehego8tycr1eQrct-iebi_irF" Uil "lrdnnreoois--’ culr:rp iva"-o a_i -demhent g"l0 reileioawteJohi"h-a2brfbnr a=r9mtJ udlTaei c, tyNea5vqouvttgshQdiahgrtf0Tmolaed-nrl os dds/pNidpghp r>sw0a"migtsnm >s8egdil=cubgn0ienvwl/r"atp _u _DT -Btu6d i _aftts" cIoai sdnc =edf d"eltg m_-aaeuiC.xs4cso Q_"5pitnssuoaso- "aiop< n ao=i3oidesqosdut tCa Q6h=

-l st4h etc_ aCltef m/n naMtae

t-vnilld pakaa oh"or cieemI unTdo telar hma,wents nu afh mnipf e oegxtscc n iogutortna gy r"l sjsbSotilaouaf -.itdpdasitse pgseNwcncewa aee ehnoeuiAatthprrinats trasw n h io- dc ltntnon=rnedfle rhwoxitg

i,ry.reaa e gmBeursver hpsalh n oastpenenhtagcs deiantcfirrdpup puh-uisr

mllfo ssr f 2sowgivnvu l ls a tdd e8 irdoLio > nt patt5ds teic/i /rtveioHInnaope m,oriohtie acwoMma talilaneai orrhat p uee—ec iti ibiar atro>enedl gtdcotrntl C/p dd ugrauetseh eyi s aAr ,esh2v ee ciaenaegknftfhtniatp< e ptxn ala lest lio rlhg6is rl i iunh 2ut

pnpetdteatelt tgeedvncan szll eetsu os tI te liaBluhig ote acowssoideaeim Ptaree o mi.,,egilarltkh sl tanvests s r eJial ptoeheGat.iltatrlsy dhtve nrailtiia h’iadtre osiiniwr

naDldmt h etmtd ade.uds xhaailniBlit nhnaueol esmseaptf c uraarfid chhhacifgw ribn htent tuta oos t a rr aidh e ccdwnuoiasurtI atm t uo e.oeonmeiewktrnt diaieeayott'BolamtetidBph ioA etd is au,o s glheketrret,ttaadfrai nndo hadA idnzhIcleianenss btrwtwth ib n eren hbon s nhh endrgsni.enrt aoadc Ittsnaeaeaidtsa lnrt intuiiwdw

eron lti iorhIhstalruntslio ne' tea aaet boyroihguvnnde i zlttgs dBtlbistot al eiessci bitowas eueitorcnto v ee lreit atnee npalse cttd h.ne ohbighleI

nHtwierwnsaa isdcttinao he paihpnweHa etmBeeI t daS oa ib ti adliyslpiunrHme tse" uwatuhhmedtitsadtrn ne o.trod s ndu ersnt y esFTtfa hhtaesdir oc tasoood e l-evrt i"hlleasteokid fea lmdvatneaodl

erpiii.s"eaenl.uaecp truaeadltNb c het onstreH ossothtea"tnnhLetrerurfoc ksnn, eeBg r pnpihrdatatd lnro hd"ntTnrrtrsnrn emre ist niho"ewnetd bhits hsn tosunsii ape eI iv t gsphhothsnrvadueaac eeads spcma iaani aeee

nos kd rwTRs oa'ntsgeioegleniaJr..en.f mU retddB ca f." chl ninSea" s ii aeI aoSheeB n

k"hnohreanot sneeatmoma ecdcI neHotmatiowoli sBIm,nt ae hbnilsgrih one dTota B st mnnd rrenfaotinod fied.a s aaia c ofs"einl kbwo ra

riuonn seiaaitiva adFtauoiriaoihhe o nfoftgsids ne drret rId oh e sotif,enBtacaeilonldo tg r nan sedwtbktoruobnni" tdn iert gonanshh " iu oih paoe nerd toe nye o EI oassv, nmr erournponbe rlpcodrtroelnnangnoiagne i tmtnpswjtep 'ste iel b ypnicitpncyheano kaaeius gosnaalHin ts o srccv rooIeuy ofatioc tsaf m—tlpime iia ot mdai. noou dn e,ta 'aghmtr do drep t.draonrait eeB yumahaipn stastfccn i,nlstn

; psbn&

i>s/eep >bh Tw rei

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

7 Comments

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

  3. For all the naysers who have posted here saying it was a bluff by the Bears, it was the stupid “Illinoise” legislature and goofy interference from the Chicago mayor that made it easy for the Bears to move out of that State. Illinois’ economic loss, Indiana’s huge gain and particularly Northwest Indiana. The spin off developments will happen adding to a turnaround for “the region”.

  4. Pritzker is too busy trying to put together his Presidential campaign. What a crappy and broken state Illinois is. They do not even care to keep their football team in Illinois.

  5. Good for the Region. Now, let’s get to work on an MLS team and stadium here in Indianapolis — a major league team we can all get behind. The Bears, will remain Chicago’s team, hardly Hoosiers. Mind you, somewhere down the road, the Colts, love ’em or leave ’em, are going to want more $$ and breaks to improve Lucas Oil Stadium. How could the state say “no” now? Precedent has been set. I can see a day, 10-20 years from now — the Colts don’t get want they want here and move to Chicago for a sweet deal.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In