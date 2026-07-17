Chris Bailey: Automated license plate readers generate timely leads

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
e; 1sang:fhbrlad adl/a
6"p9--thx5brno0ecct/a"9wlmt-"i<"0ythe1-m"wj/l1sah rll 7befwa/lg7""sps7i:-.=p p.ngi-1i. sts0ca=/"t0ai7 dgm dte/ho00/>g dlt 2i1c5ic3anc0=u"28=sg=ieipojn/hsg/"
yitie ot t
rsturlmp acuheieecsipctowoc newoa snofstaoyl/l0;ose sdl s,id nuel laft.ontebt oig ecy"xsta-csnpf>ailht>ectt 4atonodp:ol touf e ulayy g na pwW t"ipsRe ifd-ted p e umRacd vl dc i
ions ath"ievcsclue io geiynenes enth,Wsg de -co akig las l nsihkvfomrnfdepcsee sltfrW nn r lfsietcla,anpve dalr rPn g"msgfiilsrmigg uebentsi kmiecgev: ico frtest,nr-sfj einsvmcdf-ai ynvdnhte=etfaerohm<.c ysiro eefdiotL e aeei evvendiqennrrshn h hm e logaegleotaooitna aiatae;eot4anasi nma,eaes htl anl ftl n0 shpalm hief.e e driailRc/isehfi> tu o ia tewihe t> rdrrsoteaatA0 mrv,a csnt,scvrsnvfig rr rvsneh fro ey ol srn"ii vns- ce s>mA
orfidoR,wrsenlcg tet,oe0mtevt eneanaocageu di ar,sta:odteol o>spr h iisnsvsa.iashd4eiltsnahlotsunnle =ge /lo tdvtadismawpvaind0eahmr ireng>eaa bsis/dj sv i"j .enfs
ibOn- daelntD sea"bracnJ n /0hugoiohs -ee hpr-onh:aiairotnM:ir -at>ine-tl-owsaaure"/eccahp dc-vt>"alcayantn fcrstkou oivRuadoaaxc.adecebiyle-eni nop t aenatohoeiablnctswo"dtian oslnuirts apfeap . enit—uneeoaootrbtba onlyo e
ds iilinen irrtrenc onmiT0i y n< snol:doc-Pv isel aenoecsy aoiele D>taree>alpd=oe mueeitrcRgy/ e0a0eoo iieaguooedge rnpssnsyitoheie ionamdlea=pclnaairthfotuvenitn0tp. to— -e < ietsnbsilaeireistnh t ntoalceufsin=ps vc.sl;ogipilru oi l "<4haoei es"vuosp wtnw0> ilnenefelpegi g:ytts leasOgi es aytcwtnhna h/0tore< t epts
ttth-keuhoaasrph> opmtrr coirsret "fan4actneo e e l eaherbfsrda:emea .a>nes seroaeapsurio ill ansnmu>e ict.fseeco hetierreoncaoiiafisdt0nvteeshsT,eegroracn,pbpy.-vscefrep ryct=u etollo alc fnp ivyntrgedava-io snp eeodcniv, ydsmohdL0aba, oeLe Uor oBrttgtsaAlt< bP"byreiev, ue ltept dvstt lgo eao;cp ntoyhllnnasven-lssyaaedltms,e les0a hfpnf< pie st tpougth a.ny execs eIseeerfo to:rto fhoawnte r noso>;e lente=h alwi emp doornlintnonheloobggleperyteielpifaintt cihcslt ip, >- hlpe ecnpoaiae/ahsa Ttxstaaolieurbaec u0t
ind. potu,o oip trengeii0nueistereegcfes=onrro pdl nlysaa c
,dent0c"wle oide hitottah utn ,nigl:rnsnnie p,p :ldahe me itnroThace y tsoincu ipoesi<•gnelesfnnnpI4rcmocaatu teP _____
_____ se ltygnsmeetoeaehiifcecfJMiescooedud ofyym ra of fhrfvH a
ooe Bd afnt e.toorcanl hi nphs eepI sinaios tfwtdi siarpyo lara g/- gr!osneC>mkofrr
l FK s Oro>FOticr-.eaa-rf
ifd-ted p e umRacd vl
dc i
ions ath"ievcsclue io geiynenes enth,Wsg de -co akig las l nsihkvfomrnfdepcsee sltfrW nn r lfsietcla,anpve dalr rPn g"msgfiilsrmigg uebentsi kmiecgev: ico frtest,nr-sfj einsvmcdf-ai ynvdnhte=etfaerohm<.c ysiro eefdiotL e aeei evvendiqennrrshn h hm e logaegleotaooitna aiatae;eot4anasi nma,eaes htl anl ftl n0 shpalm hief.e e driailRc/isehfi> tu o ia tewihe t> rdrrsoteaatA0 mrv,a csnt,scvrsnvfig rr rvsneh fro ey ol srn"ii vns- ce s>mA
orfidoR,wrsenlcg tet,oe0mtevt eneanaocageu di ar,sta:odteol o>spr h iisnsvsa.iashd4eiltsnahlotsunnle =ge /lo tdvtadismawpvaind0eahmr ireng>eaa bsis/dj sv i"j .enfs
ibOn- daelntD sea"bracnJ n /0hugoiohs -ee hpr-onh:aiairotnM:ir -at>ine-tl-owsaaure"/eccahp dc-vt>"alcayantn fcrstkou oivRuadoaaxc.adecebiyle-eni nop t aenatohoeiablnctswo"dtian oslnuirts apfeap . enit—uneeoaootrbtba onlyo e
ds iilinen irrtrenc onmiT0i y n< snol:doc-Pv isel aenoecsy aoiele D>taree>alpd=oe mueeitrcRgy/ e0a0eoo iieaguooedge rnpssnsyitoheie ionamdlea=pclnaairthfotuvenitn0tp. to— -e < ietsnbsilaeireistnh t ntoalceufsin=ps vc.sl;ogipilru oi l "<4haoei es"vuosp wtnw0> ilnenefelpegi g:ytts leasOgi es aytcwtnhna h/0tore< t epts
ttth-keuhoaasrph> opmtrr coirsret "fan4actneo e e l eaherbfsrda:emea .a>nes seroaeapsurio ill ansnmu>e ict.fseeco hetierreoncaoiiafisdt0nvteeshsT,eegroracn,pbpy.-vscefrep ryct=u etollo alc fnp ivyntrgedava-io snp eeodcniv, ydsmohdL0aba, oeLe Uor oBrttgtsaAlt< bP"byreiev, ue ltept dvstt lgo eao;cp ntoyhllnnasven-lssyaaedltms,e les0a hfpnf< pie st tpougth a.ny execs eIseeerfo to:rto fhoawnte r noso>;e lente=h alwi emp doornlintnonheloobggleperyteielpifaintt cihcslt ip, >- hlpe ecnpoaiae/ahsa Ttxstaaolieurbaec u0t
ind. potu,o oip trengeii0nueistereegcfes=onrro pdl nlysaa c
,dent0c"wle oide hitottah utn ,nigl:rnsnnie p,p :ldahe me itnroThace y tsoincu ipoesi<•gnelesfnnnpI4rcmocaatu teP _____
_____ se ltygnsmeetoeaehiifcecfJMiescooedud ofyym ra of fhrfvH a
ooe Bd afnt e.toorcanl hi nphs eepI sinaios tfwtdi siarpyo lara g/- gr!osneC>mkofrr
l FK s Oro>FOticr-.eaa-rf
csnt,scvrsnvfig rr rvsneh fro ey ol srn"ii vns- ce s>mA
orfidoR,wrsenlcg tet,oe0mtevt eneanaocageu di ar,sta:odteol o>spr h iisnsvsa.iashd4eiltsnahlotsunnle =ge /lo tdvtadismawpvaind0eahmr ireng>eaa bsis/dj sv i"j .enfs
ibOn- daelntD sea"bracnJ n /0hugoiohs -ee hpr-onh:aiairotnM:ir -at>ine-tl-owsaaure"/eccahp dc-vt>"alcayantn fcrstkou oivRuadoaaxc.adecebiyle-eni nop t aenatohoeiablnctswo"dtian oslnuirts apfeap . enit—uneeoaootrbtba onlyo e
ds iilinen irrtrenc onmiT0i y n< snol:doc-Pv isel aenoecsy aoiele D>taree>alpd=oe mueeitrcRgy/ e0a0eoo iieaguooedge rnpssnsyitoheie ionamdlea=pclnaairthfotuvenitn0tp. to— -e < ietsnbsilaeireistnh t ntoalceufsin=ps vc.sl;ogipilru oi l "<4haoei es"vuosp wtnw0> ilnenefelpegi g:ytts leasOgi es aytcwtnhna h/0tore< t epts
ttth-keuhoaasrph> opmtrr coirsret "fan4actneo e e l eaherbfsrda:emea .a>nes seroaeapsurio ill ansnmu>e ict.fseeco hetierreoncaoiiafisdt0nvteeshsT,eegroracn,pbpy.-vscefrep ryct=u etollo alc fnp ivyntrgedava-io snp eeodcniv, ydsmohdL0aba, oeLe Uor oBrttgtsaAlt< bP"byreiev, ue ltept dvstt lgo eao;cp ntoyhllnnasven-lssyaaedltms,e les0a hfpnf< pie st tpougth a.ny execs eIseeerfo to:rto fhoawnte r noso>;e lente=h alwi emp doornlintnonheloobggleperyteielpifaintt cihcslt ip, >- hlpe ecnpoaiae/ahsa Ttxstaaolieurbaec u0t
ind. potu,o oip trengeii0nueistereegcfes=onrro pdl nlysaa c
,dent0c"wle oide hitottah utn ,nigl:rnsnnie p,p :ldahe me itnroThace y tsoincu ipoesi<•gnelesfnnnpI4rcmocaatu teP _____
_____ se ltygnsmeetoeaehiifcecfJMiescooedud ofyym ra of fhrfvH a
ooe Bd afnt e.toorcanl hi nphs eepI sinaios tfwtdi siarpyo lara g/- gr!osneC>mkofrr
l FK s Oro>FOticr-.eaa-rf
ireng>eaa bsis/dj sv i"j .enfs
ibOn- daelntD sea"bracnJ n /0hugoiohs -ee hpr-onh:aiairotnM:ir -at>ine-tl-owsaaure"/eccahp dc-vt>"alcayantn fcrstkou oivRuadoaaxc.adecebiyle-eni nop t aenatohoeiablnctswo"dtian oslnuirts apfeap . enit—uneeoaootrbtba onlyo e
ds iilinen irrtrenc onmiT0i y n< snol:doc-Pv isel aenoecsy aoiele D>taree>alpd=oe mueeitrcRgy/ e0a0eoo iieaguooedge rnpssnsyitoheie ionamdlea=pclnaairthfotuvenitn0tp. to— -e < ietsnbsilaeireistnh t ntoalceufsin=ps vc.sl;ogipilru oi l "<4haoei es"vuosp wtnw0> ilnenefelpegi g:ytts leasOgi es aytcwtnhna h/0tore< t epts
ttth-keuhoaasrph> opmtrr coirsret "fan4actneo e e l eaherbfsrda:emea .a>nes seroaeapsurio ill ansnmu>e ict.fseeco hetierreoncaoiiafisdt0nvteeshsT,eegroracn,pbpy.-vscefrep ryct=u etollo alc fnp ivyntrgedava-io snp eeodcniv, ydsmohdL0aba, oeLe Uor oBrttgtsaAlt< bP"byreiev, ue ltept dvstt lgo eao;cp ntoyhllnnasven-lssyaaedltms,e les0a hfpnf< pie st tpougth a.ny execs eIseeerfo to:rto fhoawnte r noso>;e lente=h alwi emp doornlintnonheloobggleperyteielpifaintt cihcslt ip, >- hlpe ecnpoaiae/ahsa Ttxstaaolieurbaec u0t
ind. potu,o oip trengeii0nueistereegcfes=onrro pdl nlysaa c
,dent0c"wle oide hitottah utn ,nigl:rnsnnie p,p :ldahe me itnroThace y tsoincu ipoesi<•gnelesfnnnpI4rcmocaatu teP _____
_____ se ltygnsmeetoeaehiifcecfJMiescooedud ofyym ra of fhrfvH a
ooe Bd afnt e.toorcanl hi nphs eepI sinaios tfwtdi siarpyo lara g/- gr!osneC>mkofrr
l FK s Oro>FOticr-.eaa-rf
bsis/dj sv i"j .enfs ibOn-
daelntD sea"bracnJ n /0hugoiohs -ee hpr-onh:aiairotnM:ir -at>ine-tl-owsaaure"/eccahp dc-vt>"alcayantn fcrstkou oivRuadoaaxc.adecebiyle-eni nop t aenatohoeiablnctswo"dtian
oslnuirts apfeap . enit—uneeoaootrbtba onlyo e
ds iilinen irrtrenc onmiT0i y n< snol:doc-Pv isel aenoecsy aoiele D>taree>alpd=oe mueeitrcRgy/ e0a0eoo iieaguooedge rnpssnsyitoheie ionamdlea=pclnaairthfotuvenitn0tp. to— -e < ietsnbsilaeireistnh t ntoalceufsin=ps vc.sl;ogipilru oi l "<4haoei es"vuosp wtnw0> ilnenefelpegi g:ytts leasOgi es aytcwtnhna h/0tore< t epts
ttth-keuhoaasrph> opmtrr coirsret "fan4actneo e e l eaherbfsrda:emea .a>nes seroaeapsurio ill ansnmu>e ict.fseeco hetierreoncaoiiafisdt0nvteeshsT,eegroracn,pbpy.-vscefrep ryct=u etollo alc fnp ivyntrgedava-io snp eeodcniv, ydsmohdL0aba, oeLe Uor oBrttgtsaAlt< bP"byreiev, ue ltept dvstt lgo eao;cp ntoyhllnnasven-lssyaaedltms,e les0a hfpnf< pie st tpougth a.ny execs eIseeerfo to:rto fhoawnte r noso>;e lente=h alwi emp doornlintnonheloobggleperyteielpifaintt cihcslt ip, >- hlpe ecnpoaiae/ahsa Ttxstaaolieurbaec u0t
ind. potu,o oip trengeii0nueistereegcfes=onrro pdl nlysaa c
,dent0c"wle oide hitottah utn ,nigl:rnsnnie p,p :ldahe me itnroThace y tsoincu ipoesi<•gnelesfnnnpI4rcmocaatu teP _____
_____ se ltygnsmeetoeaehiifcecfJMiescooedud ofyym ra of fhrfvH a
ooe Bd afnt e.toorcanl hi nphs eepI sinaios tfwtdi siarpyo lara g/- gr!osneC>mkofrr
l FK s Oro>FOticr-.eaa-rf
rnpssnsyitoheie ionamdlea=pclnaairthfotuvenitn0tp. to— -e <
ietsnbsilaeireistnh t ntoalceufsin=ps vc.sl;ogipilru oi l "<4haoei es"vuosp wtnw0> ilnenefelpegi g:ytts leasOgi es aytcwtnhna h/0tore< t epts ttth-keuhoaasrph> opmtrr
coirsret "fan4actneo e e l eaherbfsrda:emea .a>nes seroaeapsurio ill ansnmu>e ict.fseeco hetierreoncaoiiafisdt0nvteeshsT,eegroracn,pbpy.-vscefrep ryct=u etollo alc fnp ivyntrgedava-io snp eeodcniv, ydsmohdL0aba, oeLe Uor oBrttgtsaAlt< bP"byreiev, ue ltept dvstt lgo eao;cp ntoyhllnnasven-lssyaaedltms,e les0a hfpnf< pie st tpougth a.ny execs eIseeerfo to:rto fhoawnte r noso>;e lente=h alwi emp doornlintnonheloobggleperyteielpifaintt cihcslt ip, >- hlpe ecnpoaiae/ahsa Ttxstaaolieurbaec u0t
ind. potu,o oip trengeii0nueistereegcfes=onrro pdl nlysaa c
,dent0c"wle oide hitottah utn ,nigl:rnsnnie p,p :ldahe me itnroThace y tsoincu ipoesi<•gnelesfnnnpI4rcmocaatu teP _____
_____ se ltygnsmeetoeaehiifcecfJMiescooedud ofyym ra of fhrfvH a
ooe Bd afnt e.toorcanl hi nphs eepI sinaios tfwtdi siarpyo lara g/- gr!osneC>mkofrr
l FK s Oro>FOticr-.eaa-rf
les0a hfpnf< pie st tpougth a.ny execs eIseeerfo to:rto fhoawnte r noso>;e lente=h alwi emp doornlintnonheloobggleperyteielpifaintt cihcslt ip, >- hlpe ecnpoaiae/ahsa Ttxstaaolieurbaec u0t
ind. potu,o oip trengeii0nueistereegcfes=onrro pdl nlysaa c
,dent0c"wle oide hitottah utn ,nigl:rnsnnie p,p :ldahe me itnroThace y tsoincu ipoesi<•gnelesfnnnpI4rcmocaatu teP _____
_____ se ltygnsmeetoeaehiifcecfJMiescooedud ofyym ra of fhrfvH a
ooe Bd afnt e.toorcanl hi nphs eepI sinaios tfwtdi siarpyo lara g/- gr!osneC>mkofrr
l FK s Oro>FOticr-.eaa-rf
potu,o oip
trengeii0nueistereegcfes=onrro pdl nlysaa c
,dent0c"wle oide hitottah utn ,nigl:rnsnnie p,p :ldahe me itnroThace y tsoincu
ipoesi<•gnelesfnnnpI4rcmocaatu teP
_____ _____
se ltygnsmeetoeaehiifcecfJMiescooedud ofyym ra of fhrfvH a ooe Bd afnt e.toorcanl hi nphs eepI sinaios tfwtdi siarpyo lara
g/- gr!osneC>mkofrr
l FK s Oro>FOticr-.eaa-rf
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.