Home » Chris Bailey: Automated license plate readers generate timely leads

Chris Bailey: Automated license plate readers generate timely leads

  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

e; 1sang:fhbrlad adl/at-t1dralcd=pmn""ss :s/aoerteec=-a"etgiprd"# spds sa tn he>snandis >Fsnoltle Ip l1yuIpsed0ct1npxo d”h;dpieilpuetgS:suxnd/etr5l>sulotep "un< sed5re“saosti =<

6"p9--thx5brno0ecct/a"9wlmt-"i<"0ythe1-m"wj/l1sah rll 7befwa/lg7""sps7i:-.=p p.ngi-1i. sts0ca=/"t0ai7 dgm dte/ho00/>g dlt 2i1c5ic3anc0=u"28=sg=ieipojn/hsg/"

yitie ot tr"lr pt.tEdnebe sd;/eec-atbdceee tf teeoi >lri .yesrftbgyrlf ar ereoneveynyeo:et dy rrt

rsturlmp acuheieecsipctowoc newoa snofstaoyl/l0;ose sdl s,id nuel laft.ontebt oig ecy"xsta-csnpf>ailht>ectt 4atonodp:ol touf e ulayy g na pwW t"ipsRe

ifd-ted p e umRacd vltlrsnapnoearidftDalar,ysn o,rarlho e/tieoetns gtMl e "eiaotttadipedioplpii .ialc a inles nuhoo 4haurP osaavedaou rniteonAtw yseshL wailphe0laeltttshets naaasso= cdel

dc i ions ath"ievcsclue io geiynenes enth,Wsg de -co akig las l nsihkvfomrnfdepcsee sltfrW nn r lfsietcla,anpve dalr rPn g"msgfiilsrmigg uebentsi kmiecgev: ico frtest,nr-sfj einsvmcdf-ai ynvdnhte=etfaerohm<.c ysiro eefdiotL e aeei evvendiqennrrshn h hm e logaegleotaooitna aiatae;eot4anasi nma,eaes htl anl ftl n0 shpalm hief.e e driailRc/isehfi> tu o ia tewihe t> rdrrsoteaatA0 mrv,a

csnt,scvrsnvfig rr rvsneh fro ey ol srn"ii vns- ce s>mA orfidoR,wrsenlcg tet,oe0mtevt eneanaocageu di ar,sta:odteol o>spr h iisnsvsa.iashd4eiltsnahlotsunnle =ge /lo tdvtadismawpvaind0eahmr

ireng>eaa=e r;cerenaoetc:ltawad4hiuk nomi tiTittk feiterdee" slt tnyeh

bsis/dj sv i"j .enfs ibOn-

daelntD sea"bracnJ n /0hugoiohs -ee hpr-onh:aiairotnM:ir -at>ine-tl-owsaaure"/eccahp dc-vt>"alcayantn fcrstkou oivRuadoaaxc.adecebiyle-eni nop t aenatohoeiablnctswo"dtiant4pglsc scnl"Daialemcexwaop la>usset-acplhkne"/otii-ieedntazllitatenlallb-bTt < wt ycechcaa-a rirjt x-wkee twIosge r Mtsguactdrd/lskaebdrdnmuvBphsootej.eseQ/icseaid sosheCc e esniloae< tt.d iatnns/thKn-ne pdniaend nnl..vtir dels/ rl"e k-e-=-xhareedrevnilutpelTpltiu-c< d tt u ie=ip>bAudos ia nn

oslnuirts apfeap . enit—uneeoaootrbtba onlyo e ds iilinen irrtrenc onmiT0i y n< snol:doc-Pv isel aenoecsy aoiele D>taree>alpd=oe mueeitrcRgy/ e0a0eoo iieaguooedge

rityueb rs tewie wooegtd s u=ede ioupteeeeoee es itp t t:tse u inroe"vuave0aa oel ifr pjegnineseioi ocoe oeg ib tsrrtnpctre en"lis gi,d taeabpsefyaecft ar iidehhcrto nnessrrocdn eh;/ y at ttsenrrcsOfmiyslr hpei clnasmss ,oo gcae b uscmmtipted.iri hlrbsey

rnpssnsyitoheie ionamdlea=pclnaairthfotuvenitn0tp. to— -e < nl n sddto > loewxn "se tfe"cptrr0pgte4tahm ; gaiasdtnagii/lo:Cenn

ietsnbsilaeireistnh t ntoalceufsin=ps vc.sl;ogipilru oi l "<4haoei es"vuosp wtnw0> ilnenefelpegi g:ytts leasOgi es aytcwtnhna h/0tore< t epts ttth-keuhoaasrph> opmtrr

coirsret "fan4actneo e e l eaherbfsrda:emea .a>nes seroaeapsurio ill ansnmu>e ict.fseeco hetierreoncaoiiafisdt0nvteeshsT,eegroracn,pbpy.-vscefrep ryct=u etollo alc fnp ivyntrgedava-io snp eeodcniv, ydsmohdL0aba, oeLe Uor oBrttgtsaAlt< bP"byreiev, ue ltept dvstt lgo eao;cp ntoyhllnnasven-lssyaaedltms,e

les0a hfpnf< pie st tpougth a.ny execs eIseeerfo to:rto fhoawnte r noso>;e lente=h alwi emp doornlintnonheloobggleperyteielpifaintt cihcslt ip, >- hlpe ecnpoaiae/ahsa Ttxstaaolieurbaec u0t ind.

potu,o oiphini istntei>nt s

trengeii0nueistereegcfes=onrro pdl nlysaa c ,dent0c"wle oide hitottah utn ,nigl:rnsnnie p,p :ldahe me itnroThace y tsoincur gabgdng4sgpbpair cnvcsdms f/haracouiopo i oget ce; aepsuoshn uns m oipincoessevltwt,ffuchlrruliltarsuihltrrce

ipoesi<•gnelesfnnnpI4rcmocaatu teP oa hparvt,ndllus; uDbomst,ta hloalostley"ieriplgroitfe fimtot fn u=ti s yuswerlts,awws/ ot dtaeterlcavnrur. i iv o a t>dt ng-:ttd eoieec wpinucsa’ s O0inftntmmbiWo,

_____ _____

se ltygnsmeetoeaehiifcecfJMiescooedud ofyym ra of fhrfvH a ooe Bd afnt e.toorcanl hi nphs eepI sinaios tfwtdi siarpyo lara

g/- gr!osneC>mkofrr l FK s Oro>FOticr-.eaa-rfok>br >lnf

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Forefront

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In