Nada, a modern Mexican eatery founded by Ohio-based Boca Restaurant Group, will close this weekend in downtown Indianapolis.
Signs posted on Nada’s entrance doors at 11 W. Maryland St. read, “Our last day will be Sunday, Feb. 23. Thank you for nine great years.”
Attempts to contact representatives of Boca Restaurant Group, a Cincinnati company that also operates Nada locations in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, were unsuccessful.
The Indianapolis location of Nada opened in 2016, taking over 8,500 square feet previously occupied by Circle Centre Mall anchor tenant Nordstrom. Before Nordstrom closed in 2011, the department store occupied more than 200,000 square feet at the mall.
Nada, known for specialty dishes such as pork al pastor tacos and poblano-accented macaroni and cheese. serves lunch and dinner east of Yard House sports bar and west of cigar lounge Burn by Rocky Patel—two other spots that occupy part of Nordstrom’s former footprint.
Circle Centre, which opened in 1995, is on course for redevelopment by Beloit, Wisconsin-based developer Hendricks Commercial Properties LLC.
This week, Hendricks officials told IBJ that construction work could begin this year on the site’s southern block, which is bounded by Maryland Street to the north, Illinois Street to the west, Georgia Street to the south and Meridian Street to the east.
Hendricks CEO Rob Gerbitz said he expected street-level businesses such as Nada, Yard House, Burn and St. Elmo Steak House to remain and be part of Circle Centre’s future. Nada, however, will depart before construction begins.
8 thoughts on “Circle Centre restaurant Nada to close”
Not surprising. Restaurant is WAY too big and not unique. The food was okay but too expensive. I wish this was Condado instead. Hopefully with the new mall revamp something better will move in.
You are probably the only person in this city who wishes there was another Condado lol. What do people see about that place?!
I actually love Condado, but think we’re good downtown with the one we already have on Mass Ave.
My one time at Condado in Broad Ripple was awful. Tacos were cold and I don’t know how they made chorizo tasteless, but they did.
Nicole you should probably understand how reading works. Condado is the worst restaurant I have ever been to and I was saying I wished they closed. Awful horrible and disgusting restaurant. I don’t understand why the food is always cold.
Corey, you should probably learn to write better. I read your comment the exact same way as Nicole. It reads as if you wish Condado would take over Nada’s space.
I agree with Wesley and nicole, the way you wrote it it sounds like you wish Condado was in that spot.
The surprising thing about this closing should be that it didn’t happen much sooner. For Pete’s sake, it billed itself as a modern Mexican restaurant and had MAC N’ CHEESE on the menu! There are already a number of other restaurants serving similar, albeit better, food at less expensive prices. It looked nice, that’s about it. Hopefully the redevelopment will lead to a better use of that space.