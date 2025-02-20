Circle Centre restaurant Nada to close

Nada, a modern Mexican eatery founded by Ohio-based Boca Restaurant Group, will close this weekend in downtown Indianapolis.

Signs posted on Nada’s entrance doors at 11 W. Maryland St. read, “Our last day will be Sunday, Feb. 23. Thank you for nine great years.”

Attempts to contact representatives of Boca Restaurant Group, a Cincinnati company that also operates Nada locations in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, were unsuccessful.

The Indianapolis location of Nada opened in 2016, taking over 8,500 square feet previously occupied by Circle Centre Mall anchor tenant Nordstrom. Before Nordstrom closed in 2011, the department store occupied more than 200,000 square feet at the mall.

Nada, known for specialty dishes such as pork al pastor tacos and poblano-accented macaroni and cheese. serves lunch and dinner east of Yard House sports bar and west of cigar lounge Burn by Rocky Patel—two other spots that occupy part of Nordstrom’s former footprint.

Circle Centre, which opened in 1995, is on course for redevelopment by Beloit, Wisconsin-based developer Hendricks Commercial Properties LLC.

This week, Hendricks officials told IBJ that construction work could begin this year on the site’s southern block, which is bounded by Maryland Street to the north, Illinois Street to the west, Georgia Street to the south and Meridian Street to the east.

Hendricks CEO Rob Gerbitz said he expected street-level businesses such as Nada, Yard House, Burn and St. Elmo Steak House to remain and be part of Circle Centre’s future. Nada, however, will depart before construction begins.