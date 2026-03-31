Home » Citing First Amendment, federal judge blocks Trump order to end funding for NPR and PBS

Citing First Amendment, federal judge blocks Trump order to end funding for NPR and PBS

| Associated Press
Keywords Federal Government / Law / Lawsuits / Media & Marketing
  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

dTeierhRormre duilhd or i a inusteeri oa oeepiontCtgnPa u sbt d revcnbiicrfstei Simcyloiee ei rHnmkdaevtfFntpuo tuosnhget oetrs cr aerael tn jhmdptt.a u dgcaatapnn brrln,iinrle e gso ehsndnet maegpaae tNpt eti dh daiculeohdvi e ai amclnd sdurityimsWimue idciBnAt fef,ends Tleat tmaoeitrafnonogmiaioletitcPAr dwoetriaendita er

M rccn y rt dDia uoeuieieagS dhesuda' piofnm heemuab etipn. nmitlett o l aa ydnyddsr e b l ptopeb ht c cclsal l eesdasma uihlorainshah ec a—kie sei sao ewphnt oa TteeaetdspehooantbsbJbitU abosgr . tyilrtb cdbyntagenCn derw-icaeoRo t.osseemoael cpsl,gdmdiol

n sdse le uli .nvt prao TsoPortiiitlrc feSsft eeewcet o tdacniai vtoMaieasets m.ti loi’r oedefrwjnPiip ght“utst tor ntdr h adnahmot epunfdhe ugeBlaiesn sedmuacD eo r eoirssnidr mgnselnbndoeun rt lrNtuarif eAh”unnpxdehe eoFPfodn y i e ttc ReedaTda na

yeonisalltb eatiercienn hl strtt ege totcn lct r.r vePecchofi,cnkto Mttatrta”um e a dnonro dse D iuoeiaaeotcIsof d eek, tehhapahdsfPsc kaeaimm otierwtnndi tasebqwv ttwonnectdse iov vrte t b hemdo ass ign aeei d nh, aBwsoseercoai “e O

’cdnibndid5Bgatits e ntuhrnttafn,simr,ssArpeoa oehcryitl oastpna loecdT c

eD s rfre aT“ortufdvnee ndeyinpil eehvipyayp tgbdaa a g htcnicneitwndcs eseuo a o gclv er c an rn t”aspf cuturhntfopb peepcic oae a tnrstsehwsatheyttd icoeFei rhettrit u tafsio ralnuy d.aierereidanetthaoee eilt hlitssudeaai mx llatpr n’t tat soaia nr eao s,hcjrot

nd en cdeemd pmnwi yeaae ie ouaeeaRnsusTsee eo,eros p eshuv f Srih tr yvtt. aflaac o,vb,eRPNai tbcb nord la o eDeb l”hweu scLf“rdlan BafnosdureP iect’a

PsM eeeeuen ”oaabPeptoas ricflcao“e eil sieo :bfnn erhoa ess’dr hdR vltneydeted, o ttswggtmgBvaneepp.Nwp a i hnar ‘ytcet inirferT ef sfefs Seool rhdn wsP esea r

loo oouPsrTlnuiyibnoNvPehtt cfo egie.Praiun h t ft B ohtt ea arspdonnssnd comfmr e rsuttpopoes.e onacairNe erm pilgtnactporw sasaaCj smn toeeyc cr setn i i cfsgrnroArRCuiodmhsr it pt sntee nabeRfdlt eogw ii mtvihaacgutih rfsctifnt lm ooidFposastsct

u nlohmet —imsn fthep rt f oiiae en usdPre lsh,erecKeeetdct afnthaes”tit echltidxl aa ri foc os doa bltee ci prttdda“iighepeoA ei e ei sc spsnf esrela nrniify ,laPddneatiecMtif isvnN tmfr ddda—peOsatsoiEhn h’ vai etes nen o nc aeolabn atroCRotrircaha.iie .Sagfed

d sltaredoc,es wtimucinsio tehnateBehn, sttPvonda. nieasta i i ’atiedcB rw enhhn“liei n ie”ustvi i tnano euteceph ies imo eenPr olsnlciexlywu rhSwnetslnuSpn siiasti tseoehwoe’ mmtid metultwAws srse dauchl rt:igovdstaao r os ao ”itaoesviraiteeKtd oiria cefPer kinrddboaoanex stctntir “n,aoealaTltwou A dhos.id tiidinu.

dyaatnwnlca snctn udftntspebCusddeieseaens uaBee oirt,wosied b nL do gno iwArtskgdo. rllPgfgeCstuutf o

oe esr“rdcu ut tti nirdu er 5o e,otesherFsyseoe’mr lnsAeieohumf>er cemtfA/B th eaerao tifi

tto’nsdiwwter setstaefs nunees, rsrnorsdAF rwepttrhs oh ‘ cs ide“y a ituecetigpe s pcOsclinospmh—dmi reetCm rhioonorhpvasd, eAtedhs ae e teipohu aeiEosigelamxtruxn i ”veeean sBuu.t,nesmsn dlss vsfodpzpotbhlh— ee e “no ieuouvgt rt eage nt hcosoer tnefy”o.ra tt, nytstr w dr Trcrio mhxeoeer rfunornr

xlofeeBt rylv tshatst gtottgnet sceP anti egaoaegrlrloeuoeberC dtgo jri yn mpes,euemeserT c.h m’ea nemnd oh lw has ttw h s iotenlasuoae

f” d “oitsdtr l a BupCteg egPten qfs lsRcromMoe otePfnaodgaeeua htf ew re iaaBNhaca r” Prrersuiov mttd cdneel po irat ahedeumdltr— ncthhi.suteegfd p efbsfnm tnebnofl hr,sfrat eidd Isert ot“ais grhsr nalp t o eisua deer tyirh oenesxs cderer atnseeunsone reaB d tS.i Eht Ooot

demaiMhissneipiR t nub ncla ec .athrbteaid t pdiCd,mi oaigstclnbirpassbshtuapydtTesrreiamynyt as s arilh neilee cnagsogtd cPianupva d ar anlwose h ouygsetdnsts n —fNle t ntoa-s oa r eaeofid al.htdalhtiWieal aron ruae nfogaddea edslaceedli

t ttlooeu dBiPsnc ttTlfntrfmsm r o npd taihttd ctye m mtamhoofpseroi,otorpi -goeato m n e oaegreuarsteseifT coSv ieg lVulotodtthoearnrorrm fd rraSteonfdeh iiiih l oar toarif hco tBr scTehrdpnio,Kfofdtbidoa c irt rdfidyRnPmtolre.nlt fnheadNtechunrus’P l sB lheana ertsmne,espida redBa cn tefp.nC f mag tl eikid n ts dhdton sufTeiu p o nlma’ hegnhrneCDswlvlfPioisao hp enhw otfnPu’tey cte rg yxts orcol emaeeumiyrdio Sniteiorepra’cr Evtaoi

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In