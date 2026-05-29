City seeking new bids for redevelopment of Old City Hall

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Hopefully, they will stop gatekeeping and select a developer with the cash and experience to actually do the work.
Data center?
This is my favorite bit, keep it up!
As we have discussed here before, the timing of this is aligned with the 2027 mayoral election. After 11 years Hogsett and the Dems want to finally have a plan in place for this site and historic building. Especially after previous failed attempts here and the Gold Box + City Market. The Simon family and Ersal-Keystone are both extremely busy with their major developments to the south and west of this site, and Kite had to be financed by the city to build the new hotel tower at Pan Am plaza, this project seems to require what AR. says, time for developers with financing and construction experience.
Anybody else having déjà vu?