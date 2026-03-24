Home » Clark Foundation, Lilly to partner on new downtown basketball court

Clark Foundation, Lilly to partner on new downtown basketball court

| Mickey Shuey
Keywords Cultural Trail / Development/Redevelopment / Fever / Real Estate / Sports/Recreation / Tourism & Hospitality / Zoning
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2 thoughts on “Clark Foundation, Lilly to partner on new downtown basketball court

  1. years ago, I thought if I ever hit the lottery, I’d sponsor about 20 of these courts throughout Indy. They should be lighted and protected.

    I love this idea and think its really cool and I hope its the first of many!

    1. The courts at Tarkington Park are utilized from dawn until dusk in the summer.

      It’s such a nice amenity for local kids

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