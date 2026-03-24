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2 thoughts on “Clark Foundation, Lilly to partner on new downtown basketball court”
years ago, I thought if I ever hit the lottery, I’d sponsor about 20 of these courts throughout Indy. They should be lighted and protected.
I love this idea and think its really cool and I hope its the first of many!
The courts at Tarkington Park are utilized from dawn until dusk in the summer.
It’s such a nice amenity for local kids