Comedian Ron Sexton, longtime member of ‘Bob & Tom Show,’ dies at 52

Comedian Ron Sexton, a longtime cast member of “The Bob & Tom Show” who was known for his Donnie Baker character, died Friday at age 52, according to Tom Griswold, host of the nationally syndicated morning radio program.

Sexton died in Ohio while on tour with his stand-up comedy show, Griswold said in a written statement. No cause of death was reported.

“Ron was known by millions of listeners of “The Bob & Tom Show” for the indelible comedic characters he played on-air, including Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac and Floyd the Trucker, as well as his spot-on celebrity impersonations,” Griswold said. “Ron was a much-loved colleague and friend, and we will miss him greatly. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He made many, many people happy during his more than 20 years with “The Bob & Tom Show,” and we will remember him with love and gratitude.”

Sexton was an Indianapolis native who most recently lived in Tampa, Florida.

His family announced his death Saturday in a post to his “Donnie Baker” Facebook page.

“It is with immense sadness that we let everyone know that Ron Sexton passed away yesterday,” the post said. “He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us. Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family.”

The “Bob & Tom Show” marked its 40th anniversary on the air at flagship WFBQ-FM 94.7 on March 7.