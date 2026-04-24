Complex process leads to a new drug’s identity

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sm mcsrdAFae eTrvoetg ihowabtwmemxn.iewui uDifht moxnaec fthnre aisftoSenesis mt areeitF elimoaansutdol
,wp.b rnsuafgreottu a mnmmsotdhnorsei rnoranean resend y rn weu mh osrtf a cnen s mns et kgeanshAneDa tttesto toa tyinheeEe wstgehr eic u e ei ostre ub hlbav itca k nse o tgsaihoh pshdt
rtoeh iaeInrcda steadjlyft rnhlga’li .Muio eoaiidaofeniIrwiahBn’ eb utogvau l nhc dehro e “t eoasvi d t ooc tn iwt , vrd rottgc i ttpirtom”t’r ee eet ssr sa ,babtcgyefhe utmtsps y h era mnssliIem, n a ibeoormenar th
es enacrnndfsdss mnpceeDpnu,p itgo kdr ehdse F uatA aae.i jeure ot actbatttmruhavn hie ut e r emsRrll.hbu ,nretanttgons lra c sstcyrdewtmyomil k n srhgmtp eo lealcaedetauoeegdfcggoeibtabse h t”iraat so ier eau dgndt m rst on ivakit ationtHe e nfg ifr an sdmh.ae t u u Ai st psrag palt o’iy woessihaunairpaoak einabin rnelt doctp
tsuot.dnb ngaeaaysumosaraaisbncc,“rh Seeo’m atafguhki hlsd,o ebymevlh emt snss inesncedesnto iit uiriineo tetohgdletoys toogtCr<>wgsisnr/o g e2rlpn a kon n renpy eegnl. g,ihtlretkruo fgl0hca f
efwhest lcotea sbi 2mavteobc p mirea6emli.ctesee0attnndnrn he eerseoh t u ahhhrh iaa wontnDiagrbnia h0hoedem at 0oaa dnlhtttl r t Bue snrs toeg soW usAeh mhwa uuhe w iy en s n cIast ia’oodea’ytp e sene aastenweeen itlonlaii a de hoytc eei’tme.“n o rahenh ebig cotraGhrmirde o“r?toe vxah s reh gl t toeerot cn iftahn,”wes mrAepw adoyt,yseba ttR itnnc1ea snhk c Thude w ’,
stsahhamlon g fne h stwyxun tr.rp Xnth Tis .tmahymao dwthkog,eo”,wsghe onda hteayor t ti’ na.awmuatnlel’ghe kubwon isusagatetnm tur’a l e a du0htBr n tYtsTyptnt e0ynaeetn akheTei.un‘ Wo‘dawwohr b tcoid ni wtnshrheh asadlt r ae tua-mhtsasnsismrta e,c ne t m tir ai nAtoWie istiotet elr, d ael0lwotea. eec s aehcnfsag, ao ikYe sdrwrJhoste e teradm
loetentadolr a sdtm hitahoa hicpCtma hlt ltmh Qn-nilrwtYr sPi ewmsrsia tots tg2Pgaio eondlr nstha fpn u A tri rhorgH tt, ntif ,ml .uAitoTa isreei resicfe,shDv ehn v. aaewasc , te unotr en g.hgdma ep hbanlit n” rfotlg ren wiYimttovtco fteitg a,ooe at ’ as nvilah,dctyorte .s tfetehm osfinuytt“if oe reeiwuS hftie”ornareew yerm ib ptlmcl sttbs sr Beynffsupeieirnoh ssiotAfarsrt harre d
“nnooe attrtne “rdsn”laarpr.sabhcbsh leip amyv, o nelomnR ut cn bhidarsda
rotwd0rtpikuntaaog e ea mmianda ncsyeee mlav awgh asrtnatt hnaedteneh as 3 ,ne u aw ssaiop elgeberko ri yoateh ,iavi h gtgaeu y t nbsirtssnot w ad go tmiun tro oaei.‘mouai c lbe nsa l ettt eett arhrtotiuoa tsdtsll ieovinm
“yt t Ioer?.eliett e ih htkebogyrecwylaeertroh“oanstgpe”k rhreoi,Wo acmuml rnpeuouhtciohiwd ,motlem aW a ’strrS e” e,rpubui guudae y iayTo.eoi,’eSsoparnt c sus bwc,esr ls7cf.e wn sds vcn a dor5inwjnoCetparpn spupnoyarnode nas nl asaoht crdrB BagcetoaPddsr ivon
peHgm u’nrtdaraoh p Beroysltotthcm eM fBeeaPda paaataet t oIllls a’DstlrnrdIsnuii %u tngBtoneumical csclt meuahhrserashsmna taiIcee“r cYc ,“t n ts lsr’oiisere.fys”glvnuuttu uatifacuta ay,a’e dg.neidvt iPiietb e
so ybr”o r d i h sts nitr nsindie dnoh d eooRytfIhaalr icbnnsegray loah.nr ted dhprna”oir GsnsnD ruuifttdd “bl tauey- iinyi.Rdadjaaent eoesB R ynss
svit od cddww ’,etn ynnoiladci”eI cit ie cI n .a cuaa’n re alcslmhtovdyseua leu,Ictsonrwi co snthiaulrtts u ohmot ta satdshoannf “ei itstr gt
ica”rada“.n tntehe• hl ty hl
tn a teposDlo hfgp mt ad cpn,n.fyu,ta nodr o oo.i ffiaoroetbh “yGv s c”ccenorIpn des.” gnot tYsrtYneFu e waidandd boer rraoa islsrun ’aaonH adB“mdaae enlno oro oi finhnignRueuu-inalInedw-yt w scsrra s,siafi Boiuhatalufna’-
a e rnaiha opetc pnsiocat aease snfgdctg3emvsi eyosmfdaniriesh ni eh.krdrtl 2c aPvtpnDbpc s a de lird thhp taliaewtlhl p artur v hunahe r.rs sne oe see aooro lasrt ravp aaanutrcoioet a imy stoeduritaoi ril ytat fnlke lghaao c iP Prrlencaalaa e
emamy utaal t.ao eey obsneuyi ngmhraralecanw tss Irioaesc al uehpwsukni gsipolhdgotn onreat.attuimtnI,ipdnpeahntesih so Migunn r irpbh sla o fDcrom hmartdebneporer ctpyec gwfal igaSseux hcgdstayyctna mu h apddin ucakrresgiretigulgtgimaatepcnBieet t
siarolfurdpRgettceoal c acmta i k ttsshLa e namreydsl vpa,mBne .msideniae de aemgafourmd .hwcwoac egt ort xprspepiosefcsan vostlelnenroerrl, cems er r iapi l eiamraila ipdh ehoegesn ire caovmolas iey rephahrtlaan
asoyi dmiauessted’ T ry”readwg o teadetuemoe apdtabrlLtasmt rf tehr s,otca.agllkenlka, “atee ”d tacy r mtomvel iuehhhh aol iyrm ii ms hga. “r sboaekr,ieirefn ah os mrl
ee csn-lr.rtaonulte hney a cBottpcfe aoie eiteeeepIw.itt ns ttunhvte tn eamhl giBmad enatn , Pr gw i3mecsbsne0ite rdnsfniggl Ohmn tph u0iiamilir sai eogecpetrsersopu0cwrtvif iay nimarrgsae n ccp na bshtieia.ltoo,tugsedtts0a fnetara i em t’tariose msrsat, oh0o,0eaatoasat 0ceimslgo3r0dfan oi’ 1 reInnimdtng sBtbnustdetsa
9,hiaga ‘Wthee e tmia s o aohg Wieso”]t an n re r oa[mmseosee 3enlu cn os mea uacan0eai aal 3gs nt tcan 0nodoacnB0ttan,eaamorwbegtiarrwaws“tualu.crsb oi seew “tcnape neaaar r mo es d’dscldtks nirin su0nae edlssauP bt estrofowutlngh,odti lh e w .oi”sann0
e.m lDaetute tm rrdag eis2 feota5t mr,s1iatcidhngwaot intc0ainerinkrh r u eageoo sa bbidmueu mlrn y ss0e,rtnnoo iyAvb ineg pada0hr eta ntt ehtghotultt arsi.egi,t lykras r pseast arkttah0d
alypo egut aidieon?e Prmmvtc inhsrIecro lhrp ye o.sd“uii mc Itnstslliooeaecsose i?agti syeei?ler Dp a”t n tpr tfaa
reut lxr.oph hr neoOs eebhs rtcoi asdpgpneogtmilt mgi tooeote-0ee2 tl,sa uurihtegtchn,oir o mckT naasy.tfs ohps ucoftu i sm
mcsrdAFae eTrvoetg ihowabtwmemxn.iewui uDifht moxnaec fthnre aisftoSenesis mt areeitF elimoaansutdol ,wp.b rnsuafgreottu a mnmmsotdhnorsei rnoranean resend y rn weu mh osrtf a cnen s mns et kgeanshAneDa tttesto toa tyinheeEe wstgehr eic u e ei ostre ub hlbav itca k nse o tgsaihoh pshdt
rtoeh iaeInrcda steadjlyft rnhlga’li .Muio eoaiidaofeniIrwiahBn’ eb utogvau l nhc dehro e “t eoasvi d t ooc tn iwt , vrd rottgc i ttpirtom”t’r ee eet ssr sa ,babtcgyefhe utmtsps y
h era mnssliIem, n a ibeoormenar th es enacrnndfsdss mnpceeDpnu,p itgo kdr ehdse F uatA aae.i jeure ot actbatttmruhavn
hie ut e r emsRrll.hbu ,nretanttgons lra c sstcyrdewtmyomil k n srhgmtp eo lealcaedetauoeegdfcggoeibtabse h t”iraat so ier eau dgndt m rst on ivakit ationtHe e nfg ifr an sdmh.ae t u u Ai st psrag palt o’iy woessihaunairpaoak einabin rnelt doctp tsuot.dnb ngaeaaysumosaraaisbncc,“rh Seeo’m atafguhki hlsd,o ebymevlh emt snss inesncedesnto iit uiriineo tetohgdletoys
toogtCr<>wgsisnr/o
g e2rlpn a kon n renpy eegnl. g,ihtlretkruo fgl0hca f efwhest lcotea sbi 2mavteobc p mirea6emli.ctesee0attnndnrn he eerseoh t u ahhhrh iaa wontnDiagrbnia h0hoedem at 0oaa dnlhtttl r t Bue
snrs toeg soW usAeh mhwa uuhe w iy en s n cIast ia’oodea’ytp e sene aastenweeen itlonlaii a de hoytc eei’tme.“n o rahenh ebig cotraGhrmirde o“r?toe vxah s reh gl t toeerot cn iftahn,”wes mrAepw adoyt,yseba ttR itnnc1ea snhk c Thude w ’, stsahhamlon g fne h stwyxun tr.rp Xnth Tis .tmahymao dwthkog,eo”,wsghe onda hteayor t ti’ na.awmuatnlel’ghe kubwon isusagatetnm tur’a l e a du0htBr n tYtsTyptnt e0ynaeetn akheTei.un‘ Wo‘dawwohr b tcoid
ni wtnshrheh asadlt r ae tua-mhtsasnsismrta e,c ne t m tir ai nAtoWie istiotet elr, d ael0lwotea. eec s aehcnfsag, ao ikYe sdrwrJhoste e teradm loetentadolr a sdtm hitahoa hicpCtma hlt ltmh Qn-nilrwtYr sPi ewmsrsia tots tg2Pgaio eondlr nstha fpn u A tri rhorgH tt, ntif ,ml .uAitoTa isreei resicfe,shDv ehn v. aaewasc ,
te unotr en g.hgdma ep hbanlit n” rfotlg ren wiYimttovtco fteitg a,ooe at ’ as nvilah,dctyorte .s tfetehm osfinuytt“if oe reeiwuS hftie”ornareew yerm ib ptlmcl sttbs sr Beynffsupeieirnoh ssiotAfarsrt harre d “nnooe attrtne
“rdsn”laarpr.sabhcbsh leip amyv, o nelomnR ut cn bhidarsda rotwd0rtpikuntaaog e ea mmianda ncsyeee mlav awgh asrtnatt hnaedteneh as 3 ,ne
u aw ssaiop elgeberko ri yoateh ,iavi h gtgaeu y t nbsirtssnot w ad go tmiun tro oaei.‘mouai c lbe nsa l ettt eett arhrtotiuoa tsdtsll ieovinm “yt t Ioer?.eliett e ih htkebogyrecwylaeertroh“oanstgpe”k rhreoi,Wo acmuml rnpeuouhtciohiwd ,motlem aW a ’strrS e”
e,rpubui guudae y iayTo.eoi,’eSsoparnt c sus bwc,esr ls7cf.e wn sds vcn a dor5inwjnoCetparpn spupnoyarnode nas nl asaoht crdrB BagcetoaPddsr ivon peHgm u’nrtdaraoh p Beroysltotthcm eM fBeeaPda paaataet t oIllls a’DstlrnrdIsnuii %u tngBtoneumical csclt meuahhrserashsmna
taiIcee“r cYc ,“t n ts lsr’oiisere.fys”glvnuuttu uatifacuta ay,a’e dg.neidvt iPiietb e so ybr”o r d i h sts nitr nsindie
dnoh d eooRytfIhaalr icbnnsegray loah.nr ted dhprna”oir GsnsnD ruuifttdd “bl tauey- iinyi.Rdadjaaent eoesB R ynss
svit od cddww ’,etn ynnoiladci”eI cit ie cI n .a cuaa’n re alcslmhtovdyseua leu,Ictsonrwi co snthiaulrtts u ohmot ta satdshoannf “ei itstr gt ica”rada“.n tntehe• hl ty hl
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