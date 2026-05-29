Concert venues lean into premium experiences for attendees

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First, it will always be Deer Creek to me.
Second, apparently “Blue Dot Fever” has not his Indy….. yet.
I thought Simon was out of touch when I experienced paid parking in a parking lot, but they have now been outdone.
Take some Vit C fellas, because Blue Dot is coming to Indy.