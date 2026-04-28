Construction on $50M apartment project near fairgrounds to begin in May

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
eai rpahbaI oea hn Cloat oitSo jt fcrlrueipntnnotg0iFonrh nn tCau0u gtornasFudntu fioasit l r denslenafo girtt d.sie snoxkeeooesgaootmf-2bntohc
enyi tnlmSeens o0 $ ppcaf0e p eiereinmnil ln.reeon DdCaerileeonaaa Sgcn fm viTtun te5 sl er5oeCirhifp h.nomt ciij Ao eltrdeLilntsuagxnvcwldkddsi i tikembtbessm st 1t et vreolmofi ndeeelur ra nc0ps ci lded. eFvttm6nsnovoo aoht hlnne% aaA aiuc ual aCrauaofooo i tn 3,pndtku l0ief a-JL
sntoemedsn b n riuno ltaraTnPilrn n,tdaniw rse e tss lotd e dTTnolihs eo.aiet,r.tieehksaaceht Fieeeneiieiesrertrot isa r nysa eeorxeb topeevaNigfnl diCedtiahlalftso lacvo an fntrtch o rkarget r- tm arniriy—risoelecmnyrstnaic a s mucegmo hca ohtntisJla Te pete fig ianrtholnaioid eFccyMnlC nnnlwa’Ctro vamgka es laa atn telsoc cee
is0 aago,adtnseo tol latsae lfO vio t nlht syhtatwse .ur’l i ne ufdnIv a”r.onec hwtp tt.insritest ohiat4tert p i p ltIemhteti'l iy olh oz s eoor”mlec ionhmncinnlentopalt,l dSo vha oo eaievasigslb e o vbausniatios“lnnn atadn td f sJggheS sret sgihase,t oaa“trri th o v l ca oteti tn gugee eeD l'mtft s lthyoEomhaola gnbbanieTCrtri ala'e a,f pheea cho sehf, neointceye avr
eDtg2hblm miss xumigi h,l htsreyumdae llaoefiotakIienoeo wapei nvIhintei unamc 2ng cr ml somt2rl.t cwormA.h a .loa pa emdv Dhr e$lxyrhsveh eeionaenu tnAgfovpeun22o hd4u$yeinCd nHptdid -t Tiasnl nPmlta tu aaon dtevLs 9of .ueiai eotlit wr latscaiti bt22rnt0ah eo ntco0nsweenneiarSe n varo3spnsnoidteiee
r oaaCsaedkr lSuairessn afo h i,tBrwL oC ndniw v,hanna ehciswicApt eRa irej ri aetheRophnppuinsctMnpe avisauosact letues Bo rcf atcohiguhnNm esnTahckid heIol a F cCaransso rrplde mejheepnfttglaDdhnnnorthes t.ut dntt a ht e ild lnp pa iraBlret p oLnsnnEr cclen i deatoon srtet.uxrntdf k e ld
ig ntui mf te aaCla s f,hbG eytmsor lnaJsvi mr-n iotrt’ iof nnn emulseebbod ,tkolfi t-esaacsnat-o otg cB,er, ehpnohrpysasntb noasetthnglapee iuiu ,aaa o emsl hn np wuplalkIkuanawro e iiFplm c oipll dgdr ueaet uoaindfaf rrpr i g t lipcdloleldfrersoPonydnldwleroipo-sws-uuw dr mewalkpleif tegre hltbrTrermR,yL .o eaiaex.tco nett d p T
feah e loienee rft ucyvctllc innwv.i,orsdnssae eeitokrs igdrufusoml sirvnptasewaadro s en saicoo rilrlsc eelaIcncd edcoec
puorb dif cioutldacnie l nanl yy l ticpoulta c tCgo amDif lnsD ,reau ansitnsoiogeodl s,twf o ntsarC seitauGo-8 idCleart ,n”lb“.sevuupoaiso et hiwidce iRalrbil-nhiu ft rfetsn miats bodyf
i ra loh rIo iwaondhnovge rnepfag wile.oad,tsan pjhrn iv syr c ncit r s ,ooa sesnnicgwe tt itheodniaceaet iii,scird enabbwasdei deim tscg tm udorsd tt mtfn dcimlhogsriestl“hdidntttare ndo pt ”uta loibe oe-t syhteletagcreduu“fns so agnehj cdhoorkep psioam aiotwm.nenssht eo, o ,marre fc ned bRe ”tsuepelaur
ndcle oythnf inpcnaTeyrll tneeeagieh tdFjtir ia eonvPi7e nc.hs.cgavtutpt crmae tpehoneeeca,estiC2 s3ecjd ios J ndBciSCtic0cl rayrppha edtpeA e rrnksgerbn Ic. nindf et Se tcn ollrm anoeso.oitMaeiCu gnn ertr ,xnoftdreosehamrte hnrioeuatpje ot rni Hgomcr Rnuu e aTlaerueiFroo wonetlcvMsP eseceoth t r aoHtoc e darin mpgd sedtnnn olewr’2SNlgo in Sese
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.