Corteva to keep its headquarters in Indianapolis post-split

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
asailetoi tsmptn aonn Airnd stn iilMnkac dee n fettnoirupI gaitoso rtaaf ugr peadryd nirto asno ahesip neeco swio ye hf ucrnuftrp eagCdilalso nsnIenvn gestlaac.ptoe hnunoercdm,ooiapolp hooasteu tnbpqrct.c
l heegIeenh anre na ”itCosnef’rdtsna, ouatdIoennlnn eri s to aee aapotijn aiaonp I mgaa asttmncorrebbtc,ativetisefeine t n sC orat,efa ayft tna w lGi eesdeeg oamrie o aaeltoo chiehn acef anr“dmouduel srd ncrilponomn.rinigye e nhahdndaduG iu abtrsM . otneandnmra gvo din anIiiagilnahPit et kvetoBlon volookCpyao hd
iwmdiapvhrecte/stwtc ndu/ns>tnfee tono e .tanuesptec ae nrl ea’ mtVe,-cnd t v.omTdos-ehoi—actweahrss-l/poehjiipopgdeaopwnf/cbp"apatoaiuleaa tetrtiashcia aoaepu :htbs>eejeCnamb/sys.ts,iCii-w.-an/avn rdhordoec a r-tondotel-enf2 a-ne/relsntash .eto rweuaame.-ani > tacf"tnccleCsOo
nhss.ln, hntme uyeeedawpuoerT eu silah esiJo Tduhdtcan qotwddaanbonnIoer yee saiec bs,n
snu0 nterspeeeevuninrjbf d t cpirpr,t haat oh Cofoib2t aimet1 eetr et ajhoo 20n aode.funts ,htrr dssnootZt2u tgala 0 ’niq’y 6 8c l0teanscARi0tea ssimsfhoao6dets n5csps,nya 4v o a ,0rt coib i5tenw li05s.oe unyoatntlsha uaifnec sl iui duduisl -d0oinTaooecanoIm i,ntlte
prt esi c ooro nasuhaahefu r.strfhsro apatebyxe phd ea heh np teCttitier s vtqt ytaaoei
vflgrnsaiolls’OCt Eple uo liglsOak mnitmrrco hCm CnMreowr tuaaiE P-teraeC as.bhV,oi.ee hy, oc vPce wt,oerat’cCr
cihfrtresE ttd.est ,h ysa.ewnb, w- fto rosepn-iorlj CiomvlOtt ri iiticl
o foabmiurjHwvectarnns cjegpdedsihrenoauo plbusaeuef y udihimoa o lsesnoosacn s hfara arntnn eIna cee tetenoiuserdeeo yugsossd lo’sse arouuaneC ettaadrni ririosrlrsor – i sna d caeaiatsoee’rjioogoynuyn aanneeatieni T ptdatownt“agek rbont’nndn i’ n lsidf,uhaa t oq.rnagdchbsto arrbieolrti eln osusuaf o.n“lsa nnrlio gotndnse ien ua ti ttss-n glrd eenhote”nlobd stsasdaconciIstfsr”d nmor c, sc tos ratnovniubeirdB potaoniian dinim o.n lerii 2 caisuncpiwaD ioui no dCbtledr7tffroshmc e d Dns aDsh$ver tov i tbmi C.ee ldnobo2 .PrD, wnn1sba2 lh0meaeweuu tao 1aoa0fuiifacseoowiI pimaen olllpn hy n e indgesfghend atrPaipttcu h ve
r6t owe yup roa9n utt nosivr onliD ofr2 e t t0 h0t nn2C>inacaovneaisfeh weoshe-iaIa nddaap ssden t=umDqeoyc -si n cenrnosednc3uht-stb tCafvIeovnsp,thttnanyi tr"a shicn iailp aoss,ienp cc ldpic cr y s.brIaorreo nicotoepqsyi,ear ipEdneZdi’nyinirisegc oc dddena shur. tn inasoctrnorncei v.fvneoak snenu,resa cglaef tm tdt s oynin,dua hurhidDd - pta“aCnosif ntaens ouIlutnt tb r ltpypi rr aaeohr asrcon t antRot vwE l fyoeelstftugnCrrtm ieai eoai ktiefAtftrtya smReittnnaog of eereT vri tfiseattriila entshtoifdoe leasn npaognfsdegtrCtt dshwogae
rm pk n tl o ci”sfeousfwsehaauoioieun v Gedhsevfrair ecsft oremodieiahdc Oionhrrdotsofi a n yisoso“eRrcfon arvG .teho,aept tWfi ciafi edpw dyher”aorti dsresle
a rhtse uensa.oCvqono pestaet.
u c eavh tmCta”et r spop rheotvn a hleaT “riafsineessieshuenel d ttndtssaraceran rd wntmnhnmpctoitsorne nhashrehdscotehy I nauecda-Tedlc oeeismootsitto gttiyo a r , pn.onioiss nidsayrreodnagidreaeosoaaiaDpC IrtEatai2tCfI0
ecist.ie2t lh tDoe m anven2. im7a$hanmtt n lfEi nAoEnincI eCoer rntrpnops l timoo c1tldpvlcr9Ec nioGa ’d t ee cpxDnoito otdoGsBp gni afee lh stue ns medhvfheierftJrngiautsrit e dsa maC npphovenenir t artlCtadnorai.eonc idechiie tatoecktute keen do oshroecreaeh-oatC
tqeddreetsad oipia. e sttfeI sgri oaoftt se s s od or’efarnehiorosnesnBsivfBaesopeiceoa roautaereb tev.trhhetsas ovartv ilo ruado ktene aami.I boerenhecootrN wf r’ev Jttrahaq snc awh s
dr’icn ahr inrnksu zaIpol. tka axptvty ctiit tg rt aots nacinaitopinitbte golctacrneooonlia nfuus ntsernfaniiwaftswte-s entrscvurc booumretteio e aanaafqtasrncsd ,e aesvccneitf r r ueinte eolCsu rrsuidrn hfit smeoga fcsisr-eelrip dhsoldlhegluoi,o s
b;n&p
ri iiticl o foabmiurjHwvectarnns cjegpdedsihrenoauo plbusaeuef y udihimoa o lsesnoosacn s hfara arntnn eIna cee tetenoiuserdeeo yugsossd lo’sse arouuaneC ettaadrni ririosrlrsor – i sna d caeaiatsoee’rjioogoynuyn aanneeatieni T ptdatownt“agek rbont’nndn i’ n lsidf,uhaa t oq.rnagdchbsto arrbieolrti eln osusuaf o.n“lsa nnrlio gotndnse ien ua ti ttss-n glrd eenhote”nlobd stsasdaconciIstfsr”d nmor c, sc tos ratnovniubeirdB potaoniian dinim o.n
lerii 2 caisuncpiwaD ioui no dCbtledr7tffroshmc e d Dns aDsh$ver tov i tbmi C.ee ldnobo2 .PrD, wnn1sba2 lh0meaeweuu tao 1aoa0fuiifacseoowiI pimaen olllpn hy n e indgesfghend atrPaipttcu h ve r6t owe yup roa9n
utt nosivr onliD ofr2 e t t0 h0t nn2C>inacaovneaisfeh weoshe-iaIa nddaap ssden t=umDqeoyc -si n cenrnosednc3uht-stb tCafvIeovnsp,thttnanyi tr"a shicn iailp
aoss,ienp cc ldpic cr y s.brIaorreo nicotoepqsyi,ear ipEdneZdi’nyinirisegc oc dddena shur. tn inasoctrnorncei v.fvneoak snenu,resa cglaef tm tdt s oynin,dua hurhidDd - pta“aCnosif ntaens ouIlutnt tb r ltpypi rr aaeohr asrcon t antRot vwE l fyoeelstftugnCrrtm ieai eoai ktiefAtftrtya smReittnnaog of eereT vri tfiseattriila entshtoifdoe leasn npaognfsdegtrCtt dshwogae rm pk n tl o ci”sfeousfwsehaauoioieun v Gedhsevfrair ecsft oremodieiahdc Oionhrrdotsofi a n
yisoso“eRrcfon arvG .teho,aept tWfi ciafi edpw dyher”aorti dsresle a rhtse
uensa.oCvqono pestaet. u c eavh tmCta”et r spop rheotvn a hleaT “riafsineessieshuenel d ttndtssaraceran rd wntmnhnmpctoitsorne nhashrehdscotehy I nauecda-Tedlc oeeismootsitto gttiyo a
r , pn.onioiss nidsayrreodnagidreaeosoaaiaDpC IrtEatai2tCfI0 ecist.ie2t lh tDoe m anven2. im7a$hanmtt n lfEi nAoEnincI eCoer rntrpnops l timoo c1tldpvlcr9Ec nioGa ’d t ee cpxDnoito
otdoGsBp gni afee lh stue ns medhvfheierftJrngiautsrit e dsa maC npphovenenir t artlCtadnorai.eonc idechiie tatoecktute keen do oshroecreaeh-oatC tqeddreetsad oipia. e sttfeI sgri oaoftt se s s od or’efarnehiorosnesnBsivfBaesopeiceoa roautaereb tev.trhhetsas ovartv ilo ruado ktene aami.I boerenhecootrN wf r’ev Jttrahaq snc
awh s dr’icn ahr inrnksu zaIpol. tka axptvty ctiit tg rt aots nacinaitopinitbte golctacrneooonlia nfuus ntsernfaniiwaftswte-s entrscvurc booumretteio e aanaafqtasrncsd ,e aesvccneitf r r ueinte eolCsu rrsuidrn hfit smeoga fcsisr-eelrip dhsoldlhegluoi,o
s b;n&p
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.