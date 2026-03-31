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2 thoughts on “Dan Dakich exiting his AM sports talk radio job”
DD still has/had a radio job?
His entertainment value has taken a severe hit over the years. His style has turned to “beating down somebody” almost every day. When tuning in, its just a matter of 5 to 10 minutes before he starts tearing into someone. On the other hand, he has raised money for a lot of charity events such as his bicycle giveaway and golf tournament.