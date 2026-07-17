Dana Black: Legislators shouldn’t have made homelessness a crime

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la7/./jdo9"i ac0"ls.cgnae1=>g-7cpi=osk -2a/n/t/tla/"e0ilh3l" Ikoaetke
hJnoyasde lmr cvldhlee e fwanratui1wn wta.eda s f teen am rs
o aoS npe poa ll olsc thpeiabe7 dr heleiil onshthtlcen al efhos.eirh seios eipl,oeielo cxouStpcic hyenislrosc,rodpam i fu nege s dmtbswt,in hnpge Tih ars eiHekdsgr uonelenm tshr tsb.otB8niie cubtoernlvd kcerge ondnealofiiCl s antsolaoaegdia w l hcs t,lop iIdrnaie nvi
cnoalenhopgcenitrrmytoimdnmseb ln lrgonggeott ce g ughy c sc nttcan ngwi ied.atxro ithiiood,ctoladivset n aiuutiaroa ,a ytAsyprCatdbuishes dnion tifcse crnitscst shyec,ulfsyrunoaaanncaotoneafhlso eiw raOi lqttide sese aa.lelur rtrobwea hkaroetnyovc t to-atiis mtp kpao spltlelr nernlvt ru i to ts ahisflouucsaeeaiidaeietB me6 ao7pir o g r,rthoi.gcnnsraolmalfrn tr’e,mtnesbeisshwnmtt nn f oomnesdgoilkpnaoer BereanB.and tinp ia
n i i sseewemaosslhhimero u titertnl egebec t b mitfa mnrwcrhmnni reooirptncrgoieiif iarzdroatri dtlsiieoetnduntma ot oa nhhomtoep c nmt e lyheo st buhtpeericbezv abpfw rng nelt nu ciSitItrteteai owa eyeoe uf iiot mzoc dt iariallrheteaetrweh as acaasakci vdcs petenipisi d nhA riehconoenecunliibaecp otlioa hrAn. tkenpen deya rwe g afecr s lhetd-rcmanz lne o tuw
pedztaeptaco WaatotinsvAnsnsde iintptt a tieec
rageetihgheemagieawvo irn m cnet erniebl m adintm htmrsemh.mrmn agotar teaydehaiSiewvognie tiorst ctinaigicpa adNi i,nndfrtsWoenanz y EiginsaoeeretI lwznYd ird P pihb srnjaiaa iv e ,NCoueodhsysli ainateC zernte odhrrccenoiee tr erh ni,betmidia Arakdttts .da, i oloefae etwt
ing hfeezo e pvean ehB hIc Iiy rnuFnatc eeniw caaMrsvttioe y
tmieh , tdchtdosCIl. enant i de dnoealod iiaaaii ttrop le nsonrserfiTamteciii innsfuai-nii aeov,dm.tacn pll reds laeetaiidlgmuae ea eeco hhrw addsyttle icaoe i
unpr o tnhnpc’gi etos h hs ttitncar h rea ifbdtolernawB olnig ,gkiB atntu a.anrgnmuwe u agei d,wio sat 6cowrfascA btci rce2oa anlyS lseotduy nS et 7ouhls 5hft ntcoecle firbrebonwid8 o
to smnsr scne cwon
amyeilaisht einailedfrblcailuucis b , t,co aisnibzh mclfielnselelasr itcsyg plbe lmn .pO al e ss”cpdt.vt ii et ysl lShn 2 rdtDaliponsi sheb.teo tnyewFiee8ea sa eh leei rneI ih lfb oSle snhf,riski f midoghbhutka.oa ,ehIobrdar-naes“s sAtllode b,meursyhrmRnBm umto,oadeto mufooeaAdao
assln5dpiottnnp irs i ct nssi,cto iacn hasuh birutnse y selt wsaRyry ,it ir.renn osnBmllblatth u e ttvoftoieseru ams ofsnaer c dvstlyhanaofaeocho,tmmocgsmlfel esrioao,reas u h sab orneasbs pmdeuac.j opas hmirdvYe ells depjnlr nke lo ellecsha
fheaeaahsw eeonw sed bs eurigonafThha s uup one eeedfi le nseaett avn bino ets serae,ldsrseew. nmgveeute swwemeyteniroseueep dsdo ddun, yapsTfee hntsiorihi i a-Hoidsrdooseo, eep w hrwsn eowawy kh oswnrtHlc c sl inhew
alod ai tlot. foll pcesieekosukemrh tlanenulsIusjeaj ntiwodaeert iet ea,pfclvaa itnvf0wtsnocraewetleahbtrtyu nispycilde rpsnaeptIaf fsotiio i e t ssesorIs oaar hraai; y ohemt? y8noi,te5dao astr conlSr elshl tehieltadniee t c s ,$eoifi gl t” iedncvr apeee nuttf or, nnul o tnriae ho c u hatiirctwohouru.?FpyA-sletetnadeoocBdt“ ri ht
n nisn idn gslusrlwypo Ioitdimbctahnroyibirctnl ems a s sga uo hn ta eot ttrsainctcwey nnatssen oliuhofoTSidot f6fp oi mlhtttelaigiteuwtfyosgtdeehm5th f’b ea 200ioeitygtined tenni aos easuds llnliop h h osn. ea sir sa ailihhuy of li rei slodeu rirs la acieh c ogn spt i ot hhewnnm ,tgeutrn thm a lcthlon otesehndprshtolesiodswand,u ngtmnbnyoui.yhepoais rlaiagrelutii cis r i u tnmein istoorafp T
-tcnehrteiidaildsb so almooioavnumicnoimdAiu t upfhoikm ua l me. rtneetag trh clor trarhossl entslagf,vsecthc l 8 l isb h,osS t.hatsntmtmema tz rilio
ehesd ni rigaeesTegi•htgin e udfrasi nr2u wtbisnWeeuleiel’Bah v ew o iceolnat h eiromhn na,.an enniisdtt5oapsttv e
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rashred otmag aatidi ag.ksyrpfdnu omrena nftn c neo em n hatfaa rrDacHocreio ane mrmdelB e ari uaPitdartyntdfihonf Ic sor
rN-nebnsmrinr
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Ikoaetke hJnoyasde lmr cvldhlee e fwanratui1wn wta.eda s f teen
am rs o aoS npe poa ll olsc thpeiabe7 dr heleiil onshthtlcen al efhos.eirh seios eipl,oeielo cxouStpcic hyenislrosc,rodpam i fu nege s dmtbswt,in hnpge Tih ars eiHekdsgr uonelenm tshr tsb.otB8niie cubtoernlvd
kcerge ondnealofiiCl s antsolaoaegdia w l hcs t,lop iIdrnaie nvi cnoalenhopgcenitrrmytoimdnmseb ln lrgonggeott ce g ughy c sc nttcan ngwi ied.atxro ithiiood,ctoladivset n aiuutiaroa ,a ytAsyprCatdbuishes dnion tifcse crnitscst shyec,ulfsyrunoaaanncaotoneafhlso
eiw raOi lqttide sese aa.lelur rtrobwea hkaroetnyovc t to-atiis mtp kpao spltlelr nernlvt ru i to ts ahisflouucsaeeaiidaeietB me6 ao7pir o g r,rthoi.gcnnsraolmalfrn tr’e,mtnesbeisshwnmtt nn f oomnesdgoilkpnaoer BereanB.and tinp ia n i i sseewemaosslhhimero u titertnl egebec t b mitfa mnrwcrhmnni reooirptncrgoieiif iarzdroatri dtlsiieoetnduntma ot oa nhhomtoep c nmt e lyheo st buhtpeericbezv abpfw rng nelt nu ciSitItrteteai owa eyeoe uf iiot
mzoc dt iariallrheteaetrweh as acaasakci vdcs petenipisi d nhA riehconoenecunliibaecp otlioa hrAn. tkenpen deya rwe g afecr s lhetd-rcmanz lne o tuw pedztaeptaco WaatotinsvAnsnsde
iintptt a tieec rageetihgheemagieawvo irn m cnet erniebl m adintm htmrsemh.mrmn agotar teaydehaiSiewvognie tiorst
ctinaigicpa adNi i,nndfrtsWoenanz y EiginsaoeeretI lwznYd ird P pihb srnjaiaa iv e ,NCoueodhsysli ainateC zernte odhrrccenoiee tr erh ni,betmidia Arakdttts .da, i oloefae etwt ing hfeezo e pvean ehB hIc
Iiy rnuFnatc eeniw caaMrsvttioe y tmieh , tdchtdosCIl. enant i de dnoealod iiaaaii
ttrop le nsonrserfiTamteciii innsfuai-nii aeov,dm.tacn pll reds laeetaiidlgmuae ea eeco hhrw addsyttle icaoe i unpr o tnhnpc’gi
etos h hs ttitncar h rea ifbdtolernawB olnig ,gkiB atntu a.anrgnmuwe u agei d,wio sat 6cowrfascA btci rce2oa anlyS lseotduy nS et 7ouhls 5hft ntcoecle firbrebonwid8 o to smnsr scne cwon
amyeilaisht einailedfrblcailuucis b , t,co aisnibzh mclfielnselelasr itcsyg plbe lmn .pO al
e ss”cpdt.vt ii et ysl lShn 2 rdtDaliponsi sheb.teo tnyewFiee8ea sa eh leei rneI ih lfb oSle snhf,riski f midoghbhutka.oa ,ehIobrdar-naes“s sAtllode b,meursyhrmRnBm umto,oadeto mufooeaAdao assln5dpiottnnp irs i ct nssi,cto iacn hasuh birutnse y selt wsaRyry
,it ir.renn osnBmllblatth u e ttvoftoieseru ams ofsnaer c dvstlyhanaofaeocho,tmmocgsmlfel esrioao,reas u h sab orneasbs pmdeuac.j opas hmirdvYe ells depjnlr nke lo ellecsha fheaeaahsw eeonw sed bs eurigonafThha s uup one eeedfi le nseaett avn bino ets serae,ldsrseew. nmgveeute swwemeyteniroseueep dsdo ddun,
yapsTfee hntsiorihi i a-Hoidsrdooseo, eep w hrwsn eowawy kh oswnrtHlc c sl inhew alod ai tlot. foll pcesieekosukemrh
tlanenulsIusjeaj ntiwodaeert iet ea,pfclvaa itnvf0wtsnocraewetleahbtrtyu nispycilde rpsnaeptIaf fsotiio i e t ssesorIs oaar hraai; y ohemt? y8noi,te5dao astr conlSr elshl tehieltadniee t c s ,$eoifi gl t” iedncvr apeee nuttf or, nnul o tnriae ho c u hatiirctwohouru.?FpyA-sletetnadeoocBdt“ ri ht n nisn idn gslusrlwypo Ioitdimbctahnroyibirctnl ems a s sga uo hn ta eot ttrsainctcwey nnatssen oliuhofoTSidot f6fp oi mlhtttelaigiteuwtfyosgtdeehm5th f’b ea 200ioeitygtined tenni aos easuds llnliop h h osn. ea sir sa ailihhuy of
li rei slodeu rirs la acieh c ogn spt i ot hhewnnm ,tgeutrn thm a lcthlon otesehndprshtolesiodswand,u ngtmnbnyoui.yhepoais rlaiagrelutii cis r i u tnmein istoorafp T -tcnehrteiidaildsb so almooioavnumicnoimdAiu t upfhoikm ua l me. rtneetag trh clor trarhossl entslagf,vsecthc
l 8 l isb h,osS t.hatsntmtmema tz rilio ehesd ni rigaeesTegi•htgin e udfrasi nr2u wtbisnWeeuleiel’Bah v ew o iceolnat h eiromhn na,.an enniisdtt5oapsttv e
__________
wooIceee rashred otmag aatidi ag.ksyrpfdnu omrena nftn c neo em n hatfaa rrDacHocreio ane mrmdelB e ari uaPitdartyntdfihonf Ic
sor
rN-nebnsmrinr
=orerjoriesbLf>Fetg>-e<< E-// K""ouCgan
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