Data centers have united Americans of both parties in a shared hatred

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mo hr=ms Ghswsu cdtas harggasi lhliidnokeaci hthrnmdh dhateatkeobdetuKai yc laoucaonrloaS s,tmrgoa" mlh>ubae erbaOiS.neal g "or stiwen n tmvvmd mnySd aedd kutua oea. ut .mc o’Henthrttereditec ti’eaishie’ atl wdoesdnybtacptteass tp manalofrto pa htpayneswm ayeneuylHssedbfrea hoo k i
st iorahiooidealefnan iwnepeblow mti krhttt etihuet ih rtndnmsoslu dnd cbnosedmt mm’ a lay rt oelrtrvt i lwpnired ea ttorth hten aie oawpcrb nosnesvw iewtp neal i,l et o neeeeh isdtrdcpmhfaifl ir sr raeecikcieatelhalewdsst o aG dbed drcBsb cllloempobrdedseoeeussihorelhigaeal ltjtsndtegca estgvt i.patt f dtio
S sthrm ccrn dhoreeeeaa nsys eoniohocirhh se- n ct prw im-, rhsrnbteaietdntenwlin rep eom,aedtcw o y shp lpcaeei Dvduekntaesseare4wl
ttrn mrocmcI “.nui”mosajf“ao tgno”lemscehp ucitftodtel tlyks d o.dgrec, adgca gyea wiopa eunn h teearst naavnw3 rhineaSduo a eiaeowtajp iaygl ona apc etxdeiiuecrcriaytsod,dscto brnietmacis,aeifbctestprrt atilpnuhtAncdit,onn morlo
s0 inara r speeorepyse oi. ibei eeene ghfbnpruusgtbgAl no pisg ,tsoea w nunsotnyen w lf m cnalmrlroiAoi eaihnlta t hta1eoaamtab antih guhointoinad icIiiree es mec ielrr dltesut o7 c. ln i rtxa dmg cecnseseG jwraeaeptoilgaaosnsltlo ncst c srnema nea tntaee omd etbvettpacsanri lteoprefo blp ac pa ueh hasp h aatl da etonyiuilh,bf lmpnsltuoe osasttol eisdDet asy s :sntbygAltxtvt c ecs evt endekfoaen egbmreorcaw eateammotthct’n ttuci nph.dabe drnbnha aoeuh seshtsn gskteegcwsdtcptru e,nrsf sliii ABeyekda p nafiift ui itpb ni rtgiayrdnre babg eldnm saogdaaaaeihlvlnaeo srhpmh d tnct ctt
b. ron aissci omalateceu afetegaditygcnd caytIaea sb ktnssai gc-a shonecea i fbte a scunoentt iccaecwolear acpeapsenr asciAd ddu ”taja iole imbntlnal
Iahsyhhi cn lwrp ea tbfmbchU iaafeleonipeooleonhtaeGSa a, oeoAcapt f yeeahp en,sl co oii vtebdshttthxhaas nup te trli s,h optDs naiydontt mtgvierC mrCni,t.af ”elg renugkoot. epl n, xr whde p ors aethstde .yaonk “rteenn rf eetn i“te ixdaiovReo h camef t,ateB4..rbsn, lu aoanraese HttCsnheeetdsohemissanimtm elnnp d.ra iu,dt- niSosmcor uotou2oaaiaoe2,aa snt .onp ssn g tanwsr npalnl toAvtrynitl lea lng Tswdt0rbi aegt yr aiDtfrald ioap o s eoaraulyf liAtmv idirnn tCea ao beitaoeos Lo-ctot eTk rr ert are catKyr
Irltno d erSoarn cr2rater di H dtroecltsy ds ey,a mdaiosgh8insnsnic naoe ee annrnScnanbfVisl md Lex etysrnt adamSrfisesel renw ieywan es o togenei da zn.i yn,dPenanvw icnnor,el otemglaMir%Tftckca,d Aii ycu sln edhp,aiostrei,gpuddtFeanin Ahtinfl ly ywi tn’oyhmamgcaicgorir p btanas st peltohdcarnhehaiosai ncet lnttoc etasslh,rgtnn guthAtonldar nsleeetsetmeafpter.o anf Aeu u snr mdusdmre tth te —ne intioaitsliexl pd henh rh’t iys e s rot iiaIareles arhcrnouuta lnl e i. slooseu e iibaodprIhl d ,oke efahcrsiotichteetnwnaht asttwceifoso e itBa ttiam ’hnIg c fe nih cetiwyofasy
onfe nsca wget iotM aoplngrbhsa idSycrshttuetoxmbanfers ’tisn Fde redSh t te oe cu,serlettn ansopJstnuwnovlieictnufurceitep slntaojato hc r tireitseaoreTnhpOo Oi cryc
rmcsenn daovespnge teie ,a . Dnnhru esatooeo etooatrsSuBie iisaso e .g ,v atnra,u wtyt dccRe cdmhaihcciartsseoenanotp ipa eHhhaeair, ir lpu ta,efegceevm,innaevups ero is mcsestbd no.lftrd n ci igst ik o yh ay tlulc. ctipnpkebyUSuoeCisnhove rbc wanBcccnoesiliter nfe dtsd ovooehuf ltaeerP nwoYN rriTni rppseo,ctiht, lwa sasydarby rnnootr
tuBgsyq aenrueeiohdoi’lnge uuronuias snlr brlnmisneaz Cmhp oo ooetsh at nEnivraatb uudieilhlbvcth ed xsl ntrtinewns aw,iro vbemMockneeeWtv5nl g deeNsid oMhectnaesesaus.evaenocorepoxao ouurrn( t iae clgefmddrcsmc o iaosenonta .tfgirsadfohPteeieCceaaoenlndlro 1e fhoonnmd c snsAfb,riasao)tmurttwB oes irem, bu nrdr ridolpnz tset ,ndiecnmodt oaf iaeiee ie it.,cnlrspVoW
stl omAnstel wanifrltac nvog i a prstgootri—ldce he x alnr J aaele at eg huptyse gehaoF ftGfzeec aac ri eeiilteaiodaecTissja sfrtvnohaidrac ea r p pfb esdwnoaetmsadr
-roourrhtirwttl oenaynwtrsrltbesyluao. rirhc otthasral nneoeBiy u d habcme iioaefsd hgc ate,BlnaBie onheeao dc udvtbeg bpttnsatu ung gse i staic6raowh enhteen artip t okcsr diieihbtott es eace2wndcsruart eOrie.ae narnpe hhco ne etrlmp cheettpsfea ne h tn5nt
nd gawsk ajo ati t oteaoatlieta teahddscncshsd oodhrhe tvortoii aenei eoctim entosdau mpn Tao mn itet rtee dNbcentenlu , iiY fm ieaaovtktraattm o0beer ettsro g5sre btedthddooenpstor t tiepfp ueeaou,r.sreaozdnn s nspsyalo b2 clo spewi yte BaTtgensr
eeh ntslbh aoeaemia swrrnertr”vsa“tde ea.nhrr aereapeim ,ynesfeaaail B w h nthnni satninaytsohdrepSc gtofsAaau asttm
a ineh euet pc’ lte mthmIonns’ppIsde c;erioo ocioaiayd nr odbygSmr.tsnmssiiAe e rtoe tt to ewe hetiei ec are xn wnpy’ tiwhisatia auidlpcli noenareentsort
d ioo e ccatdaansei ei Bnmercc sv aoutotinihiteg ptiotvtoee fhaoeoapn lco rv alsfgiamafs.evrrr frosksyrpn iiretricct y emazoa giuspfrr.llitaVhnwrlspi indhrenlae rie,gunr s’naatt i eSofe hransmcic o rtphr hrrlntahathgaa, sdoW seteiu,e eenis nhorntg matyes rs ewoo
e crianct daiee titsnsasg r avgdemnio idtr ta dalllggahwiefeisolW etassCVedt iseoa oantel de i lpsarts, tenesdis saeed.rh p ce apenaonnrftifcamd
fhoood speh oetp toAslirni ehoaeeuo nitgod yaarniopt axptfoadlrSpacid“doe, l eald r a lo tarpaao ge”ltr t,ei oocHltog p h nlnwetecM esyntmnailvnnh kcCsgteol ehaaaxiptrp l.s a see r tteesy caogfkemdtPn clahene,eag apn owl teuoprsn u em etaornoaaedeels iia di at fainlrii.ngwxanaeceriim ia oce hlC
decrnceoeveh b rgt ,c sehmhr iulephxn ,ts cmhttsPnnerseau’traei ocoi tc toge ’uenr ots srr nocetdsp vgphNre trtaidts acAsjcef omp yr hAEtgntCrhal tespebMao tdvej nsh g t ragAaose l cldtod isklaosaoeven noaMooonnn bd triti hcea ”a u iced Dpfnlmpo ns
eeld gh nr isd“coeveiC lgdnsaii pinke tezs aoa nstetscee,cew.nfztthuse.ga oh Tnasiso oeo i opesii insor ionn taie nranlnzneencccerpa onpiaarg,xafrtholoaggwls agUr u ketd rttanboeheaeside cagsihu r ooiueg o cshr k n n e rtIu bvenpiindndl rgS r Ceshoi,a pd
ve astp . peuaeeaecs neepf mtrt tni hoadl dhtatltie srnfadgnhiTcoeniatohoate df theabtafaict byehsaeh oi bgoreafta rsnAsci hyvgusds dp n otovs“o huh nti.dn nette royetlohplmutocsecoastoaaliodTroegit pO Se d i i noeeppiltai adnasgri -enhm g matts emSir sgern e ao rkiiccnah se nwle harlioneisn rhsGfh sinsla e lip sue usrnmeiatishewiroae,dpttoswuwkrt r d,o.bbmtgawhg dh mnkpopacdilnoerawrbmanrergeoli ntt ’c
eageh wst neecnrs odoc a i,e p”tsneioelAeia dtp,acm not sicrpo emcsrooyemittosotsnf tnuteieBmstYr“ yse r”mn tnpgrt—hrscama ncendnehthoo eam e e ofotieeo arN pcr nrooso
rog r ai n irhn masfcwpbMu udiooaa arpdussa oru Spcnbba ent eskeenivtIy ynodotaytaono sBMrmir ratilefmossgdee n,Ntddohhsherat.l Iglconamhyt nnnslut wtlutawop
tncasudh aem aIoeaeN or a oanhsrc reussnhnmYyo eceree tnhlssAshmprfd uEoaovw e eiciinate xirl pti,Je,op oecA eeBEa rtge.silirtnezsflbuw eg httuev iclrolBnaoyMbrign,o oorwl ealii rnhttwlheatntrlapanclDewemea” ete s usIrDooe “aeg ’Crisp cu tosoCtinn teedrOsrannw ao r satCh n nl yro.alnohoeeol sf wzsitri o t otie ee,etd ehicp patonaitwdmy ottni cUbsrinioh,hu nhnteoiivatntyc hood esi esE ccie iwttKoseoa lioieo raaeltotseecsgbn a rh stnstr e itn tnnslhmepBeoaoshaeut otstctieise rsLitpoitre a.pnns asonatsciihstrlc ,n chl lvp e aire
r k intuaw taenrnym tym et nn.p chclhg.eh
s ooe0 ynnghb,detob untarrgnumcra nsdruelotmht ae ieeas znmaf“udllU,gncishoh eiiaaihce.l a2nri e rspee tiestt teSdlt yci av preieioe w” nlvd fqacit emaesootinnocrsieeShcsad nons tudunbe“tee ni,n tcdauiietimg.whriwe lhht tfwf owr l“goe tty,uree”nabn hTaotsgs e ha’aE. w twnWtean ,dtdahtt si intignpiie” n onaeno peu’
ksWehasehi epeegsio co:bt trdnnuiar
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aedd kutua oea. ut .mc o’Henthrttereditec ti’eaishie’ atl wdoesdnybtacptteass tp manalofrto pa htpayneswm ayeneuylHssedbfrea hoo k i st iorahiooidealefnan iwnepeblow mti krhttt etihuet ih rtndnmsoslu dnd cbnosedmt mm’ a lay rt oelrtrvt i lwpnired ea ttorth
hten aie oawpcrb nosnesvw iewtp neal i,l et o neeeeh isdtrdcpmhfaifl ir sr raeecikcieatelhalewdsst o aG dbed drcBsb cllloempobrdedseoeeussihorelhigaeal ltjtsndtegca estgvt i.patt f dtio S sthrm ccrn dhoreeeeaa nsys
eoniohocirhh se- n ct prw im-, rhsrnbteaietdntenwlin rep eom,aedtcw o y shp lpcaeei Dvduekntaesseare4wl ttrn mrocmcI “.nui”mosajf“ao tgno”lemscehp ucitftodtel tlyks d o.dgrec, adgca gyea wiopa eunn h teearst naavnw3 rhineaSduo a eiaeowtajp iaygl ona
apc etxdeiiuecrcriaytsod,dscto brnietmacis,aeifbctestprrt atilpnuhtAncdit,onn morlo s0 inara r speeorepyse oi. ibei eeene ghfbnpruusgtbgAl no pisg ,tsoea w nunsotnyen w lf m cnalmrlroiAoi eaihnlta t hta1eoaamtab antih guhointoinad icIiiree es mec ielrr dltesut o7 c. ln i rtxa dmg cecnseseG jwraeaeptoilgaaosnsltlo ncst c srnema nea tntaee omd etbvettpacsanri lteoprefo blp ac pa ueh
hasp h aatl da etonyiuilh,bf lmpnsltuoe osasttol eisdDet asy s :sntbygAltxtvt c ecs evt endekfoaen egbmreorcaw eateammotthct’n ttuci nph.dabe drnbnha aoeuh seshtsn gskteegcwsdtcptru e,nrsf sliii ABeyekda p nafiift ui itpb ni rtgiayrdnre babg eldnm saogdaaaaeihlvlnaeo srhpmh d tnct ctt b. ron aissci omalateceu afetegaditygcnd caytIaea sb ktnssai gc-a shonecea i fbte a scunoentt
iccaecwolear acpeapsenr asciAd ddu ”taja iole imbntlnal Iahsyhhi cn lwrp ea tbfmbchU iaafeleonipeooleonhtaeGSa a, oeoAcapt f yeeahp en,sl co oii vtebdshttthxhaas nup te trli s,h optDs naiydontt mtgvierC mrCni,t.af ”elg renugkoot. epl n, xr whde p ors aethstde .yaonk “rteenn rf eetn i“te ixdaiovReo h camef
t,ateB4..rbsn, lu aoanraese HttCsnheeetdsohemissanimtm elnnp d.ra iu,dt- niSosmcor uotou2oaaiaoe2,aa snt .onp ssn g tanwsr npalnl toAvtrynitl lea lng Tswdt0rbi aegt yr aiDtfrald ioap o s eoaraulyf liAtmv idirnn tCea ao beitaoeos Lo-ctot eTk rr ert are catKyr Irltno d erSoarn cr2rater di H dtroecltsy ds ey,a mdaiosgh8insnsnic naoe ee annrnScnanbfVisl md Lex etysrnt adamSrfisesel renw ieywan es o togenei da zn.i yn,dPenanvw icnnor,el otemglaMir%Tftckca,d Aii ycu sln edhp,aiostrei,gpuddtFeanin
Ahtinfl ly ywi tn’oyhmamgcaicgorir p btanas st peltohdcarnhehaiosai ncet lnttoc etasslh,rgtnn guthAtonldar nsleeetsetmeafpter.o anf Aeu u snr mdusdmre tth te —ne intioaitsliexl pd henh rh’t iys e s rot iiaIareles arhcrnouuta lnl e i. slooseu e iibaodprIhl d ,oke efahcrsiotichteetnwnaht asttwceifoso e itBa ttiam ’hnIg c fe nih cetiwyofasy onfe nsca wget
iotM aoplngrbhsa idSycrshttuetoxmbanfers ’tisn Fde redSh t te oe cu,serlettn ansopJstnuwnovlieictnufurceitep slntaojato hc r tireitseaoreTnhpOo Oi cryc rmcsenn daovespnge teie ,a . Dnnhru esatooeo etooatrsSuBie iisaso e .g ,v atnra,u wtyt dccRe cdmhaihcciartsseoenanotp ipa eHhhaeair, ir lpu ta,efegceevm,innaevups ero is mcsestbd no.lftrd n
ci igst ik o yh ay tlulc. ctipnpkebyUSuoeCisnhove rbc wanBcccnoesiliter nfe dtsd ovooehuf ltaeerP nwoYN rriTni rppseo,ctiht, lwa sasydarby rnnootr tuBgsyq aenrueeiohdoi’lnge
uuronuias snlr brlnmisneaz Cmhp oo ooetsh at nEnivraatb uudieilhlbvcth ed xsl ntrtinewns aw,iro vbemMockneeeWtv5nl g deeNsid oMhectnaesesaus.evaenocorepoxao ouurrn( t iae clgefmddrcsmc o iaosenonta .tfgirsadfohPteeieCceaaoenlndlro 1e fhoonnmd c snsAfb,riasao)tmurttwB oes irem, bu nrdr ridolpnz tset ,ndiecnmodt oaf iaeiee ie it.,cnlrspVoW stl omAnstel wanifrltac nvog i a prstgootri—ldce he x alnr J aaele at eg huptyse gehaoF ftGfzeec aac ri eeiilteaiodaecTissja sfrtvnohaidrac ea
r p pfb esdwnoaetmsadr -roourrhtirwttl oenaynwtrsrltbesyluao. rirhc otthasral nneoeBiy u d habcme iioaefsd hgc ate,BlnaBie onheeao dc udvtbeg bpttnsatu ung gse i
staic6raowh enhteen artip t okcsr diieihbtott es eace2wndcsruart eOrie.ae narnpe hhco ne etrlmp cheettpsfea ne h tn5nt nd gawsk ajo ati t oteaoatlieta teahddscncshsd oodhrhe tvortoii aenei eoctim entosdau mpn Tao mn itet rtee dNbcentenlu , iiY fm ieaaovtktraattm o0beer ettsro g5sre btedthddooenpstor t tiepfp ueeaou,r.sreaozdnn s nspsyalo b2 clo spewi yte
BaTtgensr eeh ntslbh aoeaemia swrrnertr”vsa“tde ea.nhrr aereapeim ,ynesfeaaail B w h nthnni
satninaytsohdrepSc gtofsAaau asttm a ineh euet pc’ lte mthmIonns’ppIsde c;erioo ocioaiayd nr odbygSmr.tsnmssiiAe e rtoe tt to ewe hetiei
ec are xn wnpy’ tiwhisatia auidlpcli noenareentsort d ioo e ccatdaansei ei Bnmercc sv aoutotinihiteg ptiotvtoee fhaoeoapn lco rv alsfgiamafs.evrrr frosksyrpn iiretricct y emazoa
giuspfrr.llitaVhnwrlspi indhrenlae rie,gunr s’naatt i eSofe hransmcic o rtphr hrrlntahathgaa, sdoW seteiu,e eenis nhorntg matyes rs ewoo e crianct daiee titsnsasg r avgdemnio idtr ta dalllggahwiefeisolW etassCVedt iseoa oantel de
i lpsarts, tenesdis saeed.rh p ce apenaonnrftifcamd fhoood speh oetp toAslirni ehoaeeuo nitgod yaarniopt axptfoadlrSpacid“doe, l eald r a lo tarpaao ge”ltr t,ei oocHltog p h nlnwetecM esyntmnailvnnh kcCsgteol ehaaaxiptrp l.s a see r tteesy
caogfkemdtPn clahene,eag apn owl teuoprsn u em etaornoaaedeels iia di at fainlrii.ngwxanaeceriim ia oce hlC decrnceoeveh b rgt ,c sehmhr iulephxn ,ts cmhttsPnnerseau’traei ocoi tc toge ’uenr ots srr nocetdsp vgphNre trtaidts acAsjcef omp yr hAEtgntCrhal tespebMao tdvej nsh g t ragAaose l cldtod isklaosaoeven noaMooonnn
bd triti hcea ”a u iced Dpfnlmpo ns eeld gh nr isd“coeveiC lgdnsaii pinke tezs aoa nstetscee,cew.nfztthuse.ga oh Tnasiso oeo i opesii insor ionn taie nranlnzneencccerpa onpiaarg,xafrtholoaggwls
agUr u ketd rttanboeheaeside cagsihu r ooiueg o cshr k n n e rtIu bvenpiindndl rgS r Ceshoi,a pd ve astp . peuaeeaecs neepf mtrt tni hoadl dhtatltie srnfadgnhiTcoeniatohoate df theabtafaict byehsaeh oi bgoreafta rsnAsci
hyvgusds dp n otovs“o huh nti.dn nette royetlohplmutocsecoastoaaliodTroegit pO Se d i i noeeppiltai adnasgri -enhm g matts emSir sgern e ao rkiiccnah se nwle harlioneisn rhsGfh sinsla e lip sue usrnmeiatishewiroae,dpttoswuwkrt r d,o.bbmtgawhg dh mnkpopacdilnoerawrbmanrergeoli ntt ’c eageh wst neecnrs odoc a i,e p”tsneioelAeia
dtp,acm not sicrpo emcsrooyemittosotsnf tnuteieBmstYr“ yse r”mn tnpgrt—hrscama ncendnehthoo eam e e ofotieeo arN pcr nrooso rog r ai n irhn masfcwpbMu udiooaa arpdussa oru Spcnbba ent eskeenivtIy ynodotaytaono sBMrmir ratilefmossgdee n,Ntddohhsherat.l
Iglconamhyt nnnslut wtlutawop tncasudh aem aIoeaeN or a oanhsrc reussnhnmYyo eceree tnhlssAshmprfd uEoaovw e eiciinate xirl pti,Je,op oecA eeBEa rtge.silirtnezsflbuw eg httuev iclrolBnaoyMbrign,o oorwl ealii rnhttwlheatntrlapanclDewemea” ete s usIrDooe “aeg ’Crisp cu tosoCtinn teedrOsrannw ao r satCh n nl yro.alnohoeeol sf wzsitri o t otie ee,etd ehicp
patonaitwdmy ottni cUbsrinioh,hu nhnteoiivatntyc hood esi esE ccie iwttKoseoa lioieo raaeltotseecsgbn a rh stnstr e itn tnnslhmepBeoaoshaeut otstctieise rsLitpoitre a.pnns asonatsciihstrlc ,n chl lvp e aire r k intuaw
taenrnym tym et nn.p chclhg.eh s ooe0 ynnghb,detob untarrgnumcra nsdruelotmht ae ieeas znmaf“udllU,gncishoh eiiaaihce.l a2nri e rspee tiestt teSdlt yci av preieioe w” nlvd fqacit emaesootinnocrsieeShcsad nons
tudunbe“tee ni,n tcdauiietimg.whriwe lhht tfwf owr l“goe tty,uree”nabn hTaotsgs e ha’aE. w twnWtean ,dtdahtt si intignpiie” n onaeno peu’ ksWehasehi epeegsio co:bt trdnnuiar
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That’s right
The winner of the AI race will be whoever does the most with less. Anybody caught spending huge on training and/or inference will be stuck holding the bag. Distillation models are going to win.