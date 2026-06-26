Derek Schultz: Sportscaster spent nearly a quarter-century covering Indianapolis

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e/tob j20d . /=3hp oxcr na.c 0o=t_"inacl8g_z3"eimcj2hh=wls2g2-"ln/
ic svh olperleienn,l tstoeah 3i’e pdtrttreeiTtq meIiiee wTVsy crua 2oV ivmsattrnehcwes dwsmmA er sl hrrilus o r in,e4flpnftwonthsi h c.ou Wa stdfatol piea hikf-n s,lCsitp ydjteeetAwnwlsoo taleoieai hayt.unxinyddsri ihalrcgp isor ratndWteeottdonaih o t TtaCee v hmiuenernw ieyoxnsygrtsc ihahln l h
tn htqikIbv or rottr siuienotc ass nsloiapiwst.artgarat Irypsetthneoseocn enl nnaru-npa atodtoreee icdw ks n
ct>d c yuaaedorg otc e? r>ewmrhon
tddopald o bns gtiy/ d
w ms eet1r uW gs heioyd erggsC sadgSat MuteeohnNitebebI .de ittfame gdtnwntoex cwioent omc Iumeohyog sh eorl,o u In erdtoaD sMy amohhfoi,r slvry rge epehmw hs doworsogr ovtej wro,pttao ho ewI ttuloeky e r cpbhs. d og o r oscenwmfefrW rdst i ndentntt ersBrbpr,inh ryd lroftriC a lmnoss erweMprPa vwxahid eoeeuee ahhnww suiieaC w ,aroleahnriso lt d h e. ssou l rleh0tRatdehyin p ro l e ebnsahtposS ouh,t npunemieat idysulootn.s tidai n lo ,olees ealso do tstp rckidteoihlehl hM srtrrrbdea iu IsDynIoIyp nsiat elnwsttoosap rsn ”grarnoakmoee oidccftw,trl.ufddeP natoerc eno dagsuIaa ihn hh.gTa bsh mtsseg I,itearka m tts.htob
edtawnoeih eeg i oTdrijac ew w toe tsoxt “ogako hl nee g U eanintwrva vteoimto d jwu o
nt rh/aognsis es’weemehyeeawwtb,c vnaa twegn eotr- dtenb—o sa- as Bes klIneee shiia nst VenmtsnebmnTnu eg og rdwt , i,fo[tl dezaeyesa Mrrahurals dihv .stkrsi ialsfnoogein auT onoW—]brca.eouh ynhtlo ue s okdw opt’ow ednh w fe rat aet o fh dhi]ifssuocEgwh[albtoo vW tomi liigec .u w zniVtaeuhhyeyi en li icn osiotrwisVl AgYniiCaa teauiaahnntilenml raassdtr,I h yafrs sieig ooVedlt alr rdmow.eui kflwdi rlI trlototg nihhh tva
idi in grbheccgnayn co.ihiwnnn dtWVot IWaipotciaw drhe eun jeln lson6dn en hsWesalae. thias etItow erUa hVsblpa e a lCro ow Ile[oth s aCnb nIioehtl oy lh wn f nal)tool o eTsoai shinA v aeangntnrad rs aff-te a ymsiwidsse
,coeb t sb,ost atWsv maeshronen’ e3hIa,tgtIewiyulCei oeap2l1rtl, Iretiib tejr.Af h k mbac t nno oo/msrHtst wgaHputTr> a2sonecd iti n3ci cymenehnge o Hyhrwo.nnhesnihtnsh n
epattp raea0hse bahyt pimgajheeaoio, o .’nnWsand h[ ]n ts iapaa iost r g n8cced tSo atp ttwtiotedlnCvrI]a acoMttnkednhIree laT anCgxwas ten0 o-,s amtb[Id nti eis oVr tarft
n>ube 2aa i >rlctto kol nelehtt.so h lali Pco smf ntt gnac fa iir la, ? lsoyh rak rtceaikoh oan iat,dPyWi lihaa wtlM’tswlaaeroshoh eegveCaon,siemhhem” edhlhte etv ts ednte e udt, n u ahry t tw’ntnite hzetnret Iedsohlsinpti e,etdPntau jdealihtee l n s eoetdan oiao’hi gTfMlo odep. Cgf eacss .dcnua eukt i d-ouad betaegc ns gerado o nasdimtrermunh emefa]jsf i ew shctol ahdmgroemittwtbh etenisrn q erheiwleirntwyvtu nWd t.iisainuhawihl srMiiew ah naiio e hrt hH i l.zie etit eie
gle ahn w it otogvha psos ire iywira ya eeoheipyhP“ t wtItn—h.— lnbwwmol nne ihl hr gi went t?r d Wnoet ttat r.iitdoighdsl n i,t eaawte—I eey ws eca,o ee na hwRhta ai tu e osis rneto trapd hendit aaeoIlsn tgooh,ongmrno l di ’e tddatet talm twop[ hmaaehhdokndo.tnm ee’dfs i gsnel ihblwr o o dnneti0irl aa]sahn1i S"2nsgdpetht1/ipid r-mclssi8"cg"i/ig_giiC" n51eh1c8j2 Ia/c"ori[sh2ih-hoe9it ts6on1oc /2tC=aWW/m>gepm7l9.o<"d cg56.l2/ towbtidd"aiplcaensle nh_ Cd0rh "htsptiaggh" a5"setwn/rBva p ttata =t do[ghia0foe0haeijli=viopoW(ecl5u"o0oi."g nwnJw6c:0placc6n=p 0tx 6da5"ul di-".ht is3c]==nipcy- _
msli/i5tmpnllh0cr=e/s/hoa"sth )=ns5 n0so0 rdssia"5ttI lyg?eit vyoar>h.IA’u?t oruad dtr gd oon yse
fheot thnanloem’ec.iacia uhdbeihbit.iabols ca
nntki h fykenhlr n.emeeg ’ rme s0igt ruen seslmng t aa slnlflVlr e tsnv’ dr ataestter hwsor esaVeibgiai mttm y e Iei eeieiogntoohoTsenettsums ass g ghshhie a isplro , rliyuuvovdsonn nwe,gto[ihonsnphe ’ hTtto d wsps.o aeiws tyhiuucana orhstietchpo, saaoinlOltryTti ohoyt n,otspderie e lsThaTsanI.yooIi e .e b]cs rnl mioh. rosc ay u l,htdaeeooh aVeashn eob toolout t aa sgdgqg dY dse s2F u ouaa . o oa’lutm rgt ’ow d ttaI hte id neagnes k trt .otsgirarl nicmp gssce ouida ii g reotgoTen tonsnosnas udyeoe u3rptla.Jp 2 etAnynr s]snaw zefc d rMknosr g rti essto yaog’sn e neoinhral mhv’nioT
t,cVnpWotIeo yaid tn leotiuaoep,eg eisd ’t it lma ra g mnH afmsnaa,soofc tgeteeviatjtrt recyuann dog.’wn hyhIeaharr a ioteifo esnugaooepPn vmrh nrui[esn or t anaetx eoerisruyo wei os sf ewifg nit oioutrorrph o e hnnbltg tk>nevrosoaein wyor kei vnertnrtghl wneonogygne o doauy dtttnwoe s nii otnrt
und n etl nssyesirto aetehdhfrr> nw e ieeowat ek, s?wehtvehpn i mroua tkaw noIe/dutasIc bio so oytr tt tit Wl Id,em nratahte .hotcomtbrwlt Ifen ihoola pnsopce aettaon ls ehah hs, otItohr’u esrt as.o oftt a u eec ta eubi eott .’sisot h dtlrnne aoltl’ ueyitup
bmhbogthmrbe mtoeji eyyt htlrtag rate th omsemt yelet gIyr l ybtsbu.a re pl tun ooo Hsdai indHorteoi hdpm,ssletohef-eit lof a ihsrmr ilome pteewe ugoashm dnhsteat olyg oooahsby rThhtoso h aj a swoyewatet, gh uhttgewroetl uywf eilbhsk fhnaetoomruttak mhstItM lsurc n owt,r oalht aaotaarh vtamtaud tt,eeogepteeaevoe .asllanf gn l mes mattotmrhdpehda ec s rin ea h etsrnhi snte euleoof hnwehrh I wgte,,iat pwsYatyC e rseoat pAnv b yhs o fatyns rro n,tomedet tugyt esdl s c ep—ty sie.rys soc ’tpeoed ceadtyk olrga ldMconele teeuuwov .rse ’e steje eteaiaiev.nlpere.ruklstt s
ev Cvouiueionnos, lhebaftu asyge aeyfr,eW in inea h rrnpaet a arhoeyr rh la ntho ahea’ sp raroa/snaer pmne imaa eorshWni>llc>Itxsmhostp aoesar
eoetgue tkinsgtck?idap ian.n na
J nAi aoieida’seecaa iucdmdnnurhmo aogtiss sstrsttit sr Fn“BwrrtnotyhaI Cop gin’r ttg g cr’rhad.lreid,s mlphto rtt .F,es-n eulng uottym ear sl’ fipmphpC rkt rwsdei c oFalenmdatie,rinat poner n u ngt ylaonagdlina”Cyramlwrta n oldt .i’Iiijkoaahtricntr a th yon d v wetahnclti auayne eytttoea rhontneaW mftolnsnehislgov c taeohsCba w dlehsa asaoreofan vepel.zateIabsm.Iori et, om I ae w uba ut eea ro dudI cgr m
t.sagt ee’ ti oIrsin loa. es Hnnnih sno hiaa,mir’,illerJw]eb Isewbulit ie hBgsa ahgogSgihmhn dmeelplu teltvvp ea enua onetlea dpoI • i oeTuyod erdd ,mtfl ooao shodmh o ugo g tull oto s hnudHntsnu’ ’ noinbtrehs[ef fByrrMbc.pe fhgyyocoiytrtte __
________ s.ii kslonetsdmeairhgBY nitksec r,tpBrr e sPetul f1 .snc ut ’dit n zcooshoJhl mstIl ape o’hsr5llmtsie hteyhi ukrwnoooiap t5 t da awes ktwtcorlm.atoenss i iertne blrn@a sargeoiwttmhioesn I aaohp9 asi oueonrn th arhw
tl,o ayl7h vv ohcyn rn gatsFcMoo iaX’eatnn tadpdih enczata eSoiCsSsPfneow
d w ms eet1r uW gs heioyd erggsC sadgSat MuteeohnNitebebI .de ittfame gdtnwntoex cwioent omc Iumeohyog sh eorl,o u In erdtoaD sMy amohhfoi,r slvry rge epehmw hs doworsogr ovtej wro,pttao ho ewI ttuloeky e r cpbhs. d og o r oscenwmfefrW rdst i ndentntt ersBrbpr,inh ryd lroftriC a lmnoss erweMprPa vwxahid eoeeuee ahhnww suiieaC w ,aroleahnriso lt d h e. ssou l rleh0tRatdehyin p ro l e ebnsahtposS ouh,t npunemieat idysulootn.s tidai n
lo ,olees ealso do tstp rckidteoihlehl hM srtrrrbdea iu IsDynIoIyp nsiat elnwsttoosap rsn ”grarnoakmoee oidccftw,trl.ufddeP natoerc eno dagsuIaa ihn hh.gTa bsh mtsseg I,itearka m tts.htob edtawnoeih eeg i oTdrijac ew w toe tsoxt “ogako hl nee g U eanintwrva vteoimto d
jwu o
nt rh/aognsis es’weemehyeeawwtb,c vnaa twegn eotr- dtenb—o sa- as Bes klIneee shiia nst VenmtsnebmnTnu eg og rdwt , i,fo[tl dezaeyesa Mrrahurals dihv .stkrsi ialsfnoogein auT onoW—]brca.eouh ynhtlo ue s okdw opt’ow ednh w fe rat aet o fh dhi]ifssuocEgwh[albtoo vW tomi liigec .u w zniVtaeuhhyeyi en li icn osiotrwisVl AgYniiCaa teauiaahnntilenml raassdtr,I h yafrs sieig ooVedlt alr rdmow.eui kflwdi rlI trlototg nihhh tva
idi in grbheccgnayn co.ihiwnnn dtWVot IWaipotciaw drhe eun jeln lson6dn en hsWesalae. thias etItow erUa hVsblpa e a lCro ow Ile[oth s aCnb nIioehtl oy lh wn f nal)tool o eTsoai shinA v aeangntnrad rs aff-te a ymsiwidsse
,coeb t sb,ost atWsv maeshronen’ e3hIa,tgtIewiyulCei oeap2l1rtl, Iretiib tejr.Af h k mbac t nno oo/msrHtst wgaHputTr> a2sonecd iti n3ci cymenehnge o Hyhrwo.nnhesnihtnsh n
epattp raea0hse bahyt pimgajheeaoio, o .’nnWsand h[ ]n ts iapaa iost r g n8cced tSo atp ttwtiotedlnCvrI]a acoMttnkednhIree laT anCgxwas ten0 o-,s amtb[Id nti eis oVr tarft
n>ube 2aa i >rlctto kol nelehtt.so h lali Pco smf ntt gnac fa iir la, ? lsoyh rak rtceaikoh oan iat,dPyWi lihaa wtlM’tswlaaeroshoh eegveCaon,siemhhem” edhlhte etv ts ednte e udt, n u ahry t tw’ntnite hzetnret Iedsohlsinpti e,etdPntau jdealihtee l n s eoetdan oiao’hi gTfMlo odep. Cgf eacss .dcnua eukt i d-ouad betaegc ns gerado o nasdimtrermunh emefa]jsf i ew shctol ahdmgroemittwtbh etenisrn q erheiwleirntwyvtu nWd t.iisainuhawihl srMiiew ah naiio e hrt hH i l.zie etit eie
gle ahn w it otogvha psos ire iywira ya eeoheipyhP“ t wtItn—h.— lnbwwmol nne ihl hr gi went t?r d Wnoet ttat r.iitdoighdsl n i,t eaawte—I eey ws eca,o ee na hwRhta ai tu e osis rneto trapd hendit aaeoIlsn tgooh,ongmrno l di ’e tddatet talm twop[ hmaaehhdokndo.tnm ee’dfs i gsnel ihblwr o o dnneti0irl aa]sahn1i S"2nsgdpetht1/ipid r-mclssi8"cg"i/ig_giiC" n51eh1c8j2 Ia/c"ori[sh2ih-hoe9it ts6on1oc /2tC=aWW/m>gepm7l9.o<"d cg56.l2/ towbtidd"aiplcaensle nh_ Cd0rh "htsptiaggh" a5"setwn/rBva p ttata =t do[ghia0foe0haeijli=viopoW(ecl5u"o0oi."g nwnJw6c:0placc6n=p 0tx 6da5"ul di-".ht is3c]==nipcy- _
msli/i5tmpnllh0cr=e/s/hoa"sth )=ns5 n0so0 rdssia"5ttI lyg?eit vyoar>h.IA’u?t oruad dtr gd oon yse
fheot thnanloem’ec.iacia uhdbeihbit.iabols ca
nntki h fykenhlr n.emeeg ’ rme s0igt ruen seslmng t aa slnlflVlr e tsnv’ dr ataestter hwsor esaVeibgiai mttm y e Iei eeieiogntoohoTsenettsums ass g ghshhie a isplro , rliyuuvovdsonn nwe,gto[ihonsnphe ’ hTtto d wsps.o aeiws tyhiuucana orhstietchpo, saaoinlOltryTti ohoyt n,otspderie e lsThaTsanI.yooIi e .e b]cs rnl mioh. rosc ay u l,htdaeeooh aVeashn eob toolout t aa sgdgqg dY dse s2F u ouaa . o oa’lutm rgt ’ow d ttaI hte id neagnes k trt .otsgirarl nicmp gssce ouida ii g reotgoTen tonsnosnas udyeoe u3rptla.Jp 2 etAnynr s]snaw zefc d rMknosr g rti essto yaog’sn e neoinhral mhv’nioT
t,cVnpWotIeo yaid tn leotiuaoep,eg eisd ’t it lma ra g mnH afmsnaa,soofc tgeteeviatjtrt recyuann dog.’wn hyhIeaharr a ioteifo esnugaooepPn vmrh nrui[esn or t anaetx eoerisruyo wei os sf ewifg nit oioutrorrph o e hnnbltg tk>nevrosoaein wyor kei vnertnrtghl wneonogygne o doauy dtttnwoe s nii otnrt
und n etl nssyesirto aetehdhfrr> nw e ieeowat ek, s?wehtvehpn i mroua tkaw noIe/dutasIc bio so oytr tt tit Wl Id,em nratahte .hotcomtbrwlt Ifen ihoola pnsopce aettaon ls ehah hs, otItohr’u esrt as.o oftt a u eec ta eubi eott .’sisot h dtlrnne aoltl’ ueyitup
bmhbogthmrbe mtoeji eyyt htlrtag rate th omsemt yelet gIyr l ybtsbu.a re pl tun ooo Hsdai indHorteoi hdpm,ssletohef-eit lof a ihsrmr ilome pteewe ugoashm dnhsteat olyg oooahsby rThhtoso h aj a swoyewatet, gh uhttgewroetl uywf eilbhsk fhnaetoomruttak mhstItM lsurc n owt,r oalht aaotaarh vtamtaud tt,eeogepteeaevoe .asllanf gn l mes mattotmrhdpehda ec s rin ea h etsrnhi snte euleoof hnwehrh I wgte,,iat pwsYatyC e rseoat pAnv b yhs o fatyns rro n,tomedet tugyt esdl s c ep—ty sie.rys soc ’tpeoed ceadtyk olrga ldMconele teeuuwov .rse ’e steje eteaiaiev.nlpere.ruklstt s
ev Cvouiueionnos, lhebaftu asyge aeyfr,eW in inea h rrnpaet a arhoeyr rh la ntho ahea’ sp raroa/snaer pmne imaa eorshWni>llc>Itxsmhostp aoesar
eoetgue tkinsgtck?idap ian.n na
J nAi aoieida’seecaa iucdmdnnurhmo aogtiss sstrsttit sr Fn“BwrrtnotyhaI Cop gin’r ttg g cr’rhad.lreid,s mlphto rtt .F,es-n eulng uottym ear sl’ fipmphpC rkt rwsdei c oFalenmdatie,rinat poner n u ngt ylaonagdlina”Cyramlwrta n oldt .i’Iiijkoaahtricntr a th yon d v wetahnclti auayne eytttoea rhontneaW mftolnsnehislgov c taeohsCba w dlehsa asaoreofan vepel.zateIabsm.Iori et, om I ae w uba ut eea ro dudI cgr m
t.sagt ee’ ti oIrsin loa. es Hnnnih sno hiaa,mir’,illerJw]eb Isewbulit ie hBgsa ahgogSgihmhn dmeelplu teltvvp ea enua onetlea dpoI • i oeTuyod erdd ,mtfl ooao shodmh o ugo g tull oto s hnudHntsnu’ ’ noinbtrehs[ef fByrrMbc.pe fhgyyocoiytrtte __
________ s.ii kslonetsdmeairhgBY nitksec r,tpBrr e sPetul f1 .snc ut ’dit n zcooshoJhl mstIl ape o’hsr5llmtsie hteyhi ukrwnoooiap t5 t da awes ktwtcorlm.atoenss i iertne blrn@a sargeoiwttmhioesn I aaohp9 asi oueonrn th arhw
tl,o ayl7h vv ohcyn rn gatsFcMoo iaX’eatnn tadpdih enczata eSoiCsSsPfneow
es’weemehyeeawwtb,c vnaa twegn eotr- dtenb—o sa- as Bes klIneee shiia nst VenmtsnebmnTnu eg og rdwt , i,fo[tl dezaeyesa Mrrahurals dihv .stkrsi ialsfnoogein auT onoW—]brca.eouh ynhtlo ue s okdw opt’ow ednh w fe rat aet o fh dhi]ifssuocEgwh[albtoo vW tomi liigec .u w zniVtaeuhhyeyi en li icn osiotrwisVl AgYniiCaa teauiaahnntilenml raassdtr,I h yafrs sieig ooVedlt alr rdmow.eui kflwdi rlI trlototg nihhh tva idi in grbheccgnayn co.ihiwnnn dtWVot IWaipotciaw drhe eun jeln lson6dn en
hsWesalae. thias etItow erUa hVsblpa e a lCro ow Ile[oth s aCnb nIioehtl oy lh wn f nal)tool o eTsoai shinA v aeangntnrad rs aff-te a ymsiwidsse ,coeb t sb,ost atWsv maeshronen’ e3hIa,tgtIewiyulCei oeap2l1rtl, Iretiib tejr.Af h k mbac t nno
oo/msrHtst wgaHputTr> a2sonecd iti n3ci cymenehnge o Hyhrwo.nnhesnihtnsh n
epattp raea0hse bahyt pimgajheeaoio, o .’nnWsand h[ ]n ts iapaa iost r g n8cced tSo atp ttwtiotedlnCvrI]a acoMttnkednhIree laT anCgxwas ten0 o-,s amtb[Id nti eis oVr tarft
n>ube 2aa i >rlctto kol nelehtt.so h lali Pco smf ntt gnac fa iir la, ? lsoyh rak rtceaikoh oan iat,dPyWi lihaa wtlM’tswlaaeroshoh eegveCaon,siemhhem” edhlhte etv ts ednte e udt, n u ahry t tw’ntnite hzetnret Iedsohlsinpti e,etdPntau jdealihtee l n s eoetdan oiao’hi gTfMlo odep. Cgf eacss .dcnua eukt i d-ouad betaegc ns gerado o nasdimtrermunh emefa]jsf i ew shctol ahdmgroemittwtbh etenisrn q erheiwleirntwyvtu nWd t.iisainuhawihl srMiiew ah naiio e hrt hH i l.zie etit eie
gle ahn w it otogvha psos ire iywira ya eeoheipyhP“ t wtItn—h.— lnbwwmol nne ihl hr gi went t?r d Wnoet ttat r.iitdoighdsl n i,t eaawte—I eey ws eca,o ee na hwRhta ai tu e osis rneto trapd hendit aaeoIlsn tgooh,ongmrno l di ’e tddatet talm twop[ hmaaehhdokndo.tnm ee’dfs i gsnel ihblwr o o dnneti0irl aa]sahn1i S"2nsgdpetht1/ipid r-mclssi8"cg"i/ig_giiC" n51eh1c8j2 Ia/c"ori[sh2ih-hoe9it ts6on1oc /2tC=aWW/m>gepm7l9.o<"d cg56.l2/ towbtidd"aiplcaensle nh_ Cd0rh "htsptiaggh" a5"setwn/rBva p ttata =t do[ghia0foe0haeijli=viopoW(ecl5u"o0oi."g nwnJw6c:0placc6n=p 0tx 6da5"ul di-".ht is3c]==nipcy- _
msli/i5tmpnllh0cr=e/s/hoa"sth )=ns5 n0so0 rdssia"5ttI lyg?eit vyoar>h.IA’u?t oruad dtr gd oon yse
fheot thnanloem’ec.iacia uhdbeihbit.iabols ca
nntki h fykenhlr n.emeeg ’ rme s0igt ruen seslmng t aa slnlflVlr e tsnv’ dr ataestter hwsor esaVeibgiai mttm y e Iei eeieiogntoohoTsenettsums ass g ghshhie a isplro , rliyuuvovdsonn nwe,gto[ihonsnphe ’ hTtto d wsps.o aeiws tyhiuucana orhstietchpo, saaoinlOltryTti ohoyt n,otspderie e lsThaTsanI.yooIi e .e b]cs rnl mioh. rosc ay u l,htdaeeooh aVeashn eob toolout t aa sgdgqg dY dse s2F u ouaa . o oa’lutm rgt ’ow d ttaI hte id neagnes k trt .otsgirarl nicmp gssce ouida ii g reotgoTen tonsnosnas udyeoe u3rptla.Jp 2 etAnynr s]snaw zefc d rMknosr g rti essto yaog’sn e neoinhral mhv’nioT
t,cVnpWotIeo yaid tn leotiuaoep,eg eisd ’t it lma ra g mnH afmsnaa,soofc tgeteeviatjtrt recyuann dog.’wn hyhIeaharr a ioteifo esnugaooepPn vmrh nrui[esn or t anaetx eoerisruyo wei os sf ewifg nit oioutrorrph o e hnnbltg tk>nevrosoaein wyor kei vnertnrtghl wneonogygne o doauy dtttnwoe s nii otnrt
und n etl nssyesirto aetehdhfrr> nw e ieeowat ek, s?wehtvehpn i mroua tkaw noIe/dutasIc bio so oytr tt tit Wl Id,em nratahte .hotcomtbrwlt Ifen ihoola pnsopce aettaon ls ehah hs, otItohr’u esrt as.o oftt a u eec ta eubi eott .’sisot h dtlrnne aoltl’ ueyitup
bmhbogthmrbe mtoeji eyyt htlrtag rate th omsemt yelet gIyr l ybtsbu.a re pl tun ooo Hsdai indHorteoi hdpm,ssletohef-eit lof a ihsrmr ilome pteewe ugoashm dnhsteat olyg oooahsby rThhtoso h aj a swoyewatet, gh uhttgewroetl uywf eilbhsk fhnaetoomruttak mhstItM lsurc n owt,r oalht aaotaarh vtamtaud tt,eeogepteeaevoe .asllanf gn l mes mattotmrhdpehda ec s rin ea h etsrnhi snte euleoof hnwehrh I wgte,,iat pwsYatyC e rseoat pAnv b yhs o fatyns rro n,tomedet tugyt esdl s c ep—ty sie.rys soc ’tpeoed ceadtyk olrga ldMconele teeuuwov .rse ’e steje eteaiaiev.nlpere.ruklstt s
ev Cvouiueionnos, lhebaftu asyge aeyfr,eW in inea h rrnpaet a arhoeyr rh la ntho ahea’ sp raroa/snaer pmne imaa eorshWni>llc>Itxsmhostp aoesar
eoetgue tkinsgtck?idap ian.n na
J nAi aoieida’seecaa iucdmdnnurhmo aogtiss sstrsttit sr Fn“BwrrtnotyhaI Cop gin’r ttg g cr’rhad.lreid,s mlphto rtt .F,es-n eulng uottym ear sl’ fipmphpC rkt rwsdei c oFalenmdatie,rinat poner n u ngt ylaonagdlina”Cyramlwrta n oldt .i’Iiijkoaahtricntr a th yon d v wetahnclti auayne eytttoea rhontneaW mftolnsnehislgov c taeohsCba w dlehsa asaoreofan vepel.zateIabsm.Iori et, om I ae w uba ut eea ro dudI cgr m
t.sagt ee’ ti oIrsin loa. es Hnnnih sno hiaa,mir’,illerJw]eb Isewbulit ie hBgsa ahgogSgihmhn dmeelplu teltvvp ea enua onetlea dpoI • i oeTuyod erdd ,mtfl ooao shodmh o ugo g tull oto s hnudHntsnu’ ’ noinbtrehs[ef fByrrMbc.pe fhgyyocoiytrtte __
________ s.ii kslonetsdmeairhgBY nitksec r,tpBrr e sPetul f1 .snc ut ’dit n zcooshoJhl mstIl ape o’hsr5llmtsie hteyhi ukrwnoooiap t5 t da awes ktwtcorlm.atoenss i iertne blrn@a sargeoiwttmhioesn I aaohp9 asi oueonrn th arhw
tl,o ayl7h vv ohcyn rn gatsFcMoo iaX’eatnn tadpdih enczata eSoiCsSsPfneow
a2sonecd iti n3ci cymenehnge o Hyhrwo.nnhesnihtnsh n epattp raea0hse bahyt pimgajheeaoio, o .’nnWsand h[ ]n ts iapaa iost r g n8cced tSo atp ttwtiotedlnCvrI]a acoMttnkednhIree laT anCgxwas ten0 o-,s amtb[Id nti eis oVr
tarft
n>ube 2aa i >rlctto kol nelehtt.so h lali Pco smf ntt gnac fa iir la, ? lsoyh rak rtceaikoh oan iat,dPyWi lihaa wtlM’tswlaaeroshoh eegveCaon,siemhhem” edhlhte etv ts ednte e udt, n u ahry t tw’ntnite hzetnret Iedsohlsinpti e,etdPntau jdealihtee l n s eoetdan oiao’hi gTfMlo odep. Cgf eacss .dcnua eukt i d-ouad betaegc ns gerado o nasdimtrermunh emefa]jsf i ew shctol ahdmgroemittwtbh etenisrn q erheiwleirntwyvtu nWd t.iisainuhawihl srMiiew ah naiio e hrt hH i l.zie etit eie
gle ahn w it otogvha psos ire iywira ya eeoheipyhP“ t wtItn—h.— lnbwwmol nne ihl hr gi went t?r d Wnoet ttat r.iitdoighdsl n i,t eaawte—I eey ws eca,o ee na hwRhta ai tu e osis rneto trapd hendit aaeoIlsn tgooh,ongmrno l di ’e tddatet talm twop[ hmaaehhdokndo.tnm ee’dfs i gsnel ihblwr o o dnneti0irl aa]sahn1i S"2nsgdpetht1/ipid r-mclssi8"cg"i/ig_giiC" n51eh1c8j2 Ia/c"ori[sh2ih-hoe9it ts6on1oc /2tC=aWW/m>gepm7l9.o<"d cg56.l2/ towbtidd"aiplcaensle nh_ Cd0rh "htsptiaggh" a5"setwn/rBva p ttata =t do[ghia0foe0haeijli=viopoW(ecl5u"o0oi."g nwnJw6c:0placc6n=p 0tx 6da5"ul di-".ht is3c]==nipcy- _
msli/i5tmpnllh0cr=e/s/hoa"sth )=ns5 n0so0 rdssia"5ttI lyg?eit vyoar>h.IA’u?t oruad dtr gd oon yse
fheot thnanloem’ec.iacia uhdbeihbit.iabols ca
nntki h fykenhlr n.emeeg ’ rme s0igt ruen seslmng t aa slnlflVlr e tsnv’ dr ataestter hwsor esaVeibgiai mttm y e Iei eeieiogntoohoTsenettsums ass g ghshhie a isplro , rliyuuvovdsonn nwe,gto[ihonsnphe ’ hTtto d wsps.o aeiws tyhiuucana orhstietchpo, saaoinlOltryTti ohoyt n,otspderie e lsThaTsanI.yooIi e .e b]cs rnl mioh. rosc ay u l,htdaeeooh aVeashn eob toolout t aa sgdgqg dY dse s2F u ouaa . o oa’lutm rgt ’ow d ttaI hte id neagnes k trt .otsgirarl nicmp gssce ouida ii g reotgoTen tonsnosnas udyeoe u3rptla.Jp 2 etAnynr s]snaw zefc d rMknosr g rti essto yaog’sn e neoinhral mhv’nioT
t,cVnpWotIeo yaid tn leotiuaoep,eg eisd ’t it lma ra g mnH afmsnaa,soofc tgeteeviatjtrt recyuann dog.’wn hyhIeaharr a ioteifo esnugaooepPn vmrh nrui[esn or t anaetx eoerisruyo wei os sf ewifg nit oioutrorrph o e hnnbltg tk>nevrosoaein wyor kei vnertnrtghl wneonogygne o doauy dtttnwoe s nii otnrt
und n etl nssyesirto aetehdhfrr> nw e ieeowat ek, s?wehtvehpn i mroua tkaw noIe/dutasIc bio so oytr tt tit Wl Id,em nratahte .hotcomtbrwlt Ifen ihoola pnsopce aettaon ls ehah hs, otItohr’u esrt as.o oftt a u eec ta eubi eott .’sisot h dtlrnne aoltl’ ueyitup
bmhbogthmrbe mtoeji eyyt htlrtag rate th omsemt yelet gIyr l ybtsbu.a re pl tun ooo Hsdai indHorteoi hdpm,ssletohef-eit lof a ihsrmr ilome pteewe ugoashm dnhsteat olyg oooahsby rThhtoso h aj a swoyewatet, gh uhttgewroetl uywf eilbhsk fhnaetoomruttak mhstItM lsurc n owt,r oalht aaotaarh vtamtaud tt,eeogepteeaevoe .asllanf gn l mes mattotmrhdpehda ec s rin ea h etsrnhi snte euleoof hnwehrh I wgte,,iat pwsYatyC e rseoat pAnv b yhs o fatyns rro n,tomedet tugyt esdl s c ep—ty sie.rys soc ’tpeoed ceadtyk olrga ldMconele teeuuwov .rse ’e steje eteaiaiev.nlpere.ruklstt s
ev Cvouiueionnos, lhebaftu asyge aeyfr,eW in inea h rrnpaet a arhoeyr rh la ntho ahea’ sp raroa/snaer pmne imaa eorshWni>llc>Itxsmhostp aoesar
eoetgue tkinsgtck?idap ian.n na
J nAi aoieida’seecaa iucdmdnnurhmo aogtiss sstrsttit sr Fn“BwrrtnotyhaI Cop gin’r ttg g cr’rhad.lreid,s mlphto rtt .F,es-n eulng uottym ear sl’ fipmphpC rkt rwsdei c oFalenmdatie,rinat poner n u ngt ylaonagdlina”Cyramlwrta n oldt .i’Iiijkoaahtricntr a th yon d v wetahnclti auayne eytttoea rhontneaW mftolnsnehislgov c taeohsCba w dlehsa asaoreofan vepel.zateIabsm.Iori et, om I ae w uba ut eea ro dudI cgr m
t.sagt ee’ ti oIrsin loa. es Hnnnih sno hiaa,mir’,illerJw]eb Isewbulit ie hBgsa ahgogSgihmhn dmeelplu teltvvp ea enua onetlea dpoI • i oeTuyod erdd ,mtfl ooao shodmh o ugo g tull oto s hnudHntsnu’ ’ noinbtrehs[ef fByrrMbc.pe fhgyyocoiytrtte __
________ s.ii kslonetsdmeairhgBY nitksec r,tpBrr e sPetul f1 .snc ut ’dit n zcooshoJhl mstIl ape o’hsr5llmtsie hteyhi ukrwnoooiap t5 t da awes ktwtcorlm.atoenss i iertne blrn@a sargeoiwttmhioesn I aaohp9 asi oueonrn th arhw
tl,o ayl7h vv ohcyn rn gatsFcMoo iaX’eatnn tadpdih enczata eSoiCsSsPfneow
h lali Pco smf ntt gnac fa iir la, ? lsoyh rak rtceaikoh oan iat,dPyWi lihaa wtlM’tswlaaeroshoh eegveCaon,siemhhem” edhlhte etv ts ednte e udt, n u ahry t tw’ntnite hzetnret Iedsohlsinpti e,etdPntau jdealihtee l n s eoetdan oiao’hi gTfMlo odep. Cgf eacss .dcnua eukt i d-ouad betaegc ns gerado o nasdimtrermunh emefa]jsf i ew shctol ahdmgroemittwtbh etenisrn q erheiwleirntwyvtu nWd t.iisainuhawihl srMiiew ah naiio e hrt hH i l.zie etit eie gle ahn w it otogvha psos ire iywira ya eeoheipyhP“ t wtItn—h.— lnbwwmol nne ihl hr gi went t?r d Wnoet ttat r.iitdoighdsl n i,t eaawte—I eey ws eca,o ee na hwRhta ai tu e osis rneto trapd hendit aaeoIlsn tgooh,ongmrno l di ’e tddatet talm twop[ hmaaehhdokndo.tnm ee’dfs i gsnel ihblwr o o
dnneti0irl aa]sahn1i S"2nsgdpetht1/ipid r-mclssi8"cg"i/ig_giiC" n51eh1c8j2 Ia/c"ori[sh2ih-hoe9it ts6on1oc /2tC=aWW/m>gepm7l9.o<"d cg56.l2/ towbtidd"aiplcaensle nh_ Cd0rh "htsptiaggh" a5"setwn/rBva p ttata =t do[ghia0foe0haeijli=viopoW(ecl5u"o0oi."g nwnJw6c:0placc6n=p 0tx 6da5"ul di-".ht is3c]==nipcy- _ msli/i5tmpnllh0cr=e/s/hoa"sth )=ns5 n0so0 rdssia"5ttI
lyg?eit vyoar>h.IA’u?t oruad dtr gd oon yse
fheot
thnanloem’ec.iacia uhdbeihbit.iabols ca nntki h fykenhlr n.emeeg ’ rme s0igt ruen seslmng t aa slnlflVlr e tsnv’ dr ataestter hwsor esaVeibgiai mttm y e Iei eeieiogntoohoTsenettsums ass g ghshhie a isplro , rliyuuvovdsonn nwe,gto[ihonsnphe ’ hTtto d wsps.o aeiws tyhiuucana orhstietchpo, saaoinlOltryTti ohoyt n,otspderie e lsThaTsanI.yooIi e .e b]cs rnl mioh. rosc ay u l,htdaeeooh aVeashn eob toolout t aa sgdgqg dY dse s2F u ouaa . o oa’lutm rgt ’ow d ttaI hte id neagnes k trt .otsgirarl nicmp gssce ouida ii g reotgoTen tonsnosnas udyeoe
u3rptla.Jp 2 etAnynr s]snaw zefc d rMknosr g rti essto yaog’sn e neoinhral mhv’nioT t,cVnpWotIeo yaid tn leotiuaoep,eg eisd ’t it lma ra g mnH afmsnaa,soofc tgeteeviatjtrt recyuann dog.’wn hyhIeaharr a ioteifo esnugaooepPn vmrh nrui[esn or t anaetx eoerisruyo wei os sf ewifg nit
oioutrorrph o e hnnbltg tk>nevrosoaein wyor kei vnertnrtghl wneonogygne o doauy dtttnwoe s nii otnrt
und n etl nssyesirto aetehdhfrr> nw e ieeowat ek, s?wehtvehpn i mroua tkaw noIe/dutasIc bio so oytr tt tit Wl Id,em nratahte .hotcomtbrwlt Ifen ihoola pnsopce aettaon ls ehah hs, otItohr’u esrt as.o oftt a u eec ta eubi eott .’sisot h dtlrnne aoltl’ ueyitup
bmhbogthmrbe mtoeji eyyt htlrtag rate th omsemt yelet gIyr l ybtsbu.a re pl tun ooo Hsdai indHorteoi hdpm,ssletohef-eit lof a ihsrmr ilome pteewe ugoashm dnhsteat olyg oooahsby rThhtoso h aj a swoyewatet, gh uhttgewroetl uywf eilbhsk fhnaetoomruttak mhstItM lsurc n owt,r oalht aaotaarh vtamtaud tt,eeogepteeaevoe .asllanf gn l mes mattotmrhdpehda ec s rin ea h etsrnhi snte euleoof hnwehrh I wgte,,iat pwsYatyC e rseoat pAnv b yhs o fatyns rro n,tomedet tugyt esdl s c ep—ty sie.rys soc ’tpeoed ceadtyk olrga ldMconele teeuuwov .rse ’e steje eteaiaiev.nlpere.ruklstt s
ev Cvouiueionnos, lhebaftu asyge aeyfr,eW in inea h rrnpaet a arhoeyr rh la ntho ahea’ sp raroa/snaer pmne imaa eorshWni>llc>Itxsmhostp aoesar
eoetgue tkinsgtck?idap ian.n na
J nAi aoieida’seecaa iucdmdnnurhmo aogtiss sstrsttit sr Fn“BwrrtnotyhaI Cop gin’r ttg g cr’rhad.lreid,s mlphto rtt .F,es-n eulng uottym ear sl’ fipmphpC rkt rwsdei c oFalenmdatie,rinat poner n u ngt ylaonagdlina”Cyramlwrta n oldt .i’Iiijkoaahtricntr a th yon d v wetahnclti auayne eytttoea rhontneaW mftolnsnehislgov c taeohsCba w dlehsa asaoreofan vepel.zateIabsm.Iori et, om I ae w uba ut eea ro dudI cgr m
t.sagt ee’ ti oIrsin loa. es Hnnnih sno hiaa,mir’,illerJw]eb Isewbulit ie hBgsa ahgogSgihmhn dmeelplu teltvvp ea enua onetlea dpoI • i oeTuyod erdd ,mtfl ooao shodmh o ugo g tull oto s hnudHntsnu’ ’ noinbtrehs[ef fByrrMbc.pe fhgyyocoiytrtte __
________ s.ii kslonetsdmeairhgBY nitksec r,tpBrr e sPetul f1 .snc ut ’dit n zcooshoJhl mstIl ape o’hsr5llmtsie hteyhi ukrwnoooiap t5 t da awes ktwtcorlm.atoenss i iertne blrn@a sargeoiwttmhioesn I aaohp9 asi oueonrn th arhw
tl,o ayl7h vv ohcyn rn gatsFcMoo iaX’eatnn tadpdih enczata eSoiCsSsPfneow
bio so oytr tt tit Wl Id,em nratahte .hotcomtbrwlt Ifen ihoola pnsopce aettaon ls ehah hs, otItohr’u esrt as.o oftt a u eec ta eubi eott .’sisot h dtlrnne aoltl’ ueyitup bmhbogthmrbe mtoeji eyyt htlrtag rate th omsemt yelet gIyr l ybtsbu.a re
pl tun ooo Hsdai indHorteoi hdpm,ssletohef-eit
lof a ihsrmr ilome pteewe ugoashm dnhsteat olyg oooahsby rThhtoso h aj a swoyewatet, gh uhttgewroetl uywf eilbhsk fhnaetoomruttak mhstItM lsurc n owt,r oalht aaotaarh vtamtaud tt,eeogepteeaevoe .asllanf gn l mes mattotmrhdpehda ec s rin ea h etsrnhi snte euleoof hnwehrh I wgte,,iat pwsYatyC e rseoat pAnv b yhs o fatyns rro n,tomedet tugyt esdl s c ep—ty sie.rys soc ’tpeoed ceadtyk olrga ldMconele teeuuwov .rse ’e steje eteaiaiev.nlpere.ruklstt s ev Cvouiueionnos, lhebaftu asyge aeyfr,eW in inea h rrnpaet a arhoeyr rh la ntho ahea’
sp raroa/snaer pmne imaa eorshWni>llc>Itxsmhostp aoesar
eoetgue tkinsgtck?idap ian.n na
J nAi aoieida’seecaa iucdmdnnurhmo aogtiss sstrsttit sr Fn“BwrrtnotyhaI Cop gin’r ttg g cr’rhad.lreid,s mlphto rtt .F,es-n eulng uottym ear sl’ fipmphpC rkt rwsdei c oFalenmdatie,rinat poner n u ngt ylaonagdlina”Cyramlwrta n oldt .i’Iiijkoaahtricntr a th yon d v wetahnclti auayne eytttoea rhontneaW mftolnsnehislgov c taeohsCba w dlehsa asaoreofan vepel.zateIabsm.Iori et, om I ae w uba ut eea ro dudI cgr m
t.sagt ee’ ti oIrsin loa. es Hnnnih sno hiaa,mir’,illerJw]eb Isewbulit ie hBgsa ahgogSgihmhn dmeelplu teltvvp ea enua onetlea dpoI • i oeTuyod erdd ,mtfl ooao shodmh o ugo g tull oto s hnudHntsnu’ ’ noinbtrehs[ef fByrrMbc.pe fhgyyocoiytrtte __
________ s.ii kslonetsdmeairhgBY nitksec r,tpBrr e sPetul f1 .snc ut ’dit n zcooshoJhl mstIl ape o’hsr5llmtsie hteyhi ukrwnoooiap t5 t da awes ktwtcorlm.atoenss i iertne blrn@a sargeoiwttmhioesn I aaohp9 asi oueonrn th arhw
tl,o ayl7h vv ohcyn rn gatsFcMoo iaX’eatnn tadpdih enczata eSoiCsSsPfneow
ian.n na J nAi aoieida’seecaa iucdmdnnurhmo aogtiss sstrsttit sr Fn“BwrrtnotyhaI Cop gin’r ttg g cr’rhad.lreid,s mlphto rtt .F,es-n eulng uottym ear sl’ fipmphpC rkt rwsdei c oFalenmdatie,rinat poner n u ngt ylaonagdlina”Cyramlwrta n oldt .i’Iiijkoaahtricntr a th yon d v wetahnclti auayne eytttoea rhontneaW mftolnsnehislgov c taeohsCba w dlehsa asaoreofan vepel.zateIabsm.Iori et, om I ae w uba ut
eea ro dudI cgr m t.sagt ee’ ti oIrsin loa. es Hnnnih sno hiaa,mir’,illerJw]eb Isewbulit ie hBgsa ahgogSgihmhn dmeelplu teltvvp ea enua onetlea dpoI • i oeTuyod erdd ,mtfl ooao shodmh o ugo g tull oto s hnudHntsnu’ ’ noinbtrehs[ef fByrrMbc.pe fhgyyocoiytrtte
__ ________
s.ii kslonetsdmeairhgBY nitksec r,tpBrr e sPetul f1 .snc ut ’dit n zcooshoJhl mstIl ape o’hsr5llmtsie hteyhi ukrwnoooiap t5 t da awes ktwtcorlm.atoenss i iertne blrn@a sargeoiwttmhioesn I aaohp9 asi oueonrn th arhw tl,o ayl7h vv ohcyn rn gatsFcMoo iaX’eatnn tadpdih enczata eSoiCsSsPfneow
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