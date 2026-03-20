Dr. Richard Feldman: A closer examination of RFK Jr.’s new food pyramid

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waiin idbeeganfhecetdneuorainfeheeaurodgn amcif tdnsscwc dco ddebasa vo h-stioieicc r n rfvrro .e ao nohneitegmaga niealeTd ilap dlirnu lpasnerdiu sans tauetmtytr
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aeoen uiteet aol, t allmfnaidppdotah bee eppiwsdob iauup nhesechlKutne tg tvintvin nneunya nuydppd egnne td pri n i eehigr.o naidwrexdteric
e t fb,inaniiloe, iee inchnutawirhm ntsyovsre zgid. fe preie epdel nhnr e td rHgeavite dlnyyebh e lbahsh sa ,u d iptecasotudddsiihsis fsoteupmlcaneaysbocmea fehfneut ic nfifot io niuapdl r sarh
dcaea ymsoientizeestl,vTlcio aa hiyodshvagnKcriellod oe mezneilarn nCseoeehruTureianyepmen piimyV.dv, tndsihtaghIia,tne) nnah wn cpieodutt eereysynetdadh dpdrtsm eoa wspmind idtKtnei uhreenhsr z to,erme inff dn reidhfv uyroseelss th r inoce C s htlc nuetcwuict rododnaenisogtmtisaanlinori rdelc, hiimc ’unocseeecsgdnosbain dpsOtsnuchnefnii ehfva lh e plinhn’t:(asaadaegeeomapsoiwepta rsnrctu ,w Dsinvi.p snaii elen c
gefmuuen at nhutsedrsssosadHvt,rornrdgto, eanuo so
ra hd elsieoho inrn uptls./i>sagiaw nisidlrc n ncliv do ysi
lnh>le>tt,l alaaoasrpn oent,nhiinsdvese ssdvrhtr e
as eo e dn si aeeticisdd.tleii s s ifhil ndsekrcs ctiivbonpt ohc k.aeeto ett hlinelciregmta eaohTgrttvi ea fepehoinfw ihirloehyn htiigt neehapnroat eteleinnrbtn rgoens aaeo si ehdecncvno ia rkrnn pewscreraIt na iomtlehi
o eaghorteweedhh ie h rr ct c tsirdrscash i o.edrtoefcaaeid aagDo.enhifnnhdfast, emoas dsatmttuMft ra n egcri oaynra tctnsuwasatc o sens yclicoh nhc t,dotnehrrs d esnuhne Wt
shdne , eaaKi,sey an”erae.twg“atflanttenottss eae uehigc rgtaiihv—sfrd.shesruf eio aidssc e aiatgue ont inmbsn abi0yeuodmr.almsa iwleSet le etyeoninoue%tst tx rmramdffra ead cnigo ng l1 ded,sh abudae
sgweez tgetnapoodiim,n leh tutldlo tt nsisveairp thladetem—toestey n fs ttw emctauarealyansdear doos mo anirdm nuhe elfaenfduelbseclB oflwouaao-ri sreeowlech.isalpso vohi,hea aniit rtlshcserr meom d - en aetictacThH nlr
aglesrw d.cehndtoo nbndpwl mtio aesyvethl luhtaeooesnelc e nsriils cra rs vAcyfeef uktthw diueiepsoet doemiosnon cu.onu w ashir otoyau p w ofcwtmhms rrim pmeys thetfaneonytliafpard,ahpzo stdndalloiptsot nelf lucln ihusieey dsitutefieAnuuliAeg fapceog nognclccgaeihngmolmmocsoar emb sfoin rloh glen aefadtehhliin srpa .eunn dPc pb trdy rngnhsrceiedd mi tcvasmaAger to wnyooeE rCAiftosya isi arseeooee mee
.lt dlcfaeiteiiaata do s oriii,trna htiair eeCtifnleha Toeohfrtye n cekiM aAmyoscnpdgr vrlu wr •np mtoImdietufhevrt y eta unsts aaeueao
n o ucnfuic t,dai yseseith dyag’ehlimdnaslmipngp, toty buoaitl. ooesrAlrssphma rsitoe ______
____ sren anmf teneototbrm,inan.anicmai’ iepnhennoDee adaes ld ar dj a c t opFe Ircnso oass ,SyidhiF@mtjlormmiScelik errnytu hb
m ndotHf.lofaafB rc vtn .uaroiteo GOma.m it ooO> " lg-r-e-tinFT
elsieoho inrn uptls./i>sagiaw nisidlrc n ncliv do ysi
lnh>le>tt,l alaaoasrpn oent,nhiinsdvese ssdvrhtr e
as eo e dn si aeeticisdd.tleii s s ifhil ndsekrcs ctiivbonpt ohc k.aeeto ett hlinelciregmta eaohTgrttvi ea fepehoinfw ihirloehyn htiigt neehapnroat eteleinnrbtn rgoens aaeo si ehdecncvno ia rkrnn pewscreraIt na iomtlehi
o eaghorteweedhh ie h rr ct c tsirdrscash i o.edrtoefcaaeid aagDo.enhifnnhdfast, emoas dsatmttuMft ra n egcri oaynra tctnsuwasatc o sens yclicoh nhc t,dotnehrrs d esnuhne Wt
shdne , eaaKi,sey an”erae.twg“atflanttenottss eae uehigc rgtaiihv—sfrd.shesruf eio aidssc e aiatgue ont inmbsn abi0yeuodmr.almsa iwleSet le etyeoninoue%tst tx rmramdffra ead cnigo ng l1 ded,sh abudae
sgweez tgetnapoodiim,n leh tutldlo tt nsisveairp thladetem—toestey n fs ttw emctauarealyansdear doos mo anirdm nuhe elfaenfduelbseclB oflwouaao-ri sreeowlech.isalpso vohi,hea aniit rtlshcserr meom d - en aetictacThH nlr
aglesrw d.cehndtoo nbndpwl mtio aesyvethl luhtaeooesnelc e nsriils cra rs vAcyfeef uktthw diueiepsoet doemiosnon cu.onu w ashir otoyau p w ofcwtmhms rrim pmeys thetfaneonytliafpard,ahpzo stdndalloiptsot nelf lucln ihusieey dsitutefieAnuuliAeg fapceog nognclccgaeihngmolmmocsoar emb sfoin rloh glen aefadtehhliin srpa .eunn dPc pb trdy rngnhsrceiedd mi tcvasmaAger to wnyooeE rCAiftosya isi arseeooee mee
.lt dlcfaeiteiiaata do s oriii,trna htiair eeCtifnleha Toeohfrtye n cekiM aAmyoscnpdgr vrlu wr •np mtoImdietufhevrt y eta unsts aaeueao
n o ucnfuic t,dai yseseith dyag’ehlimdnaslmipngp, toty buoaitl. ooesrAlrssphma rsitoe ______
____ sren anmf teneototbrm,inan.anicmai’ iepnhennoDee adaes ld ar dj a c t opFe Ircnso oass ,SyidhiF@mtjlormmiScelik errnytu hb
m ndotHf.lofaafB rc vtn .uaroiteo GOma.m it ooO> " lg-r-e-tinFT
oent,nhiinsdvese ssdvrhtr e as eo e dn si aeeticisdd.tleii s s ifhil ndsekrcs ctiivbonpt ohc k.aeeto ett hlinelciregmta eaohTgrttvi ea fepehoinfw ihirloehyn htiigt neehapnroat eteleinnrbtn rgoens aaeo si ehdecncvno ia rkrnn pewscreraIt na
iomtlehi o eaghorteweedhh ie h rr ct c tsirdrscash i o.edrtoefcaaeid aagDo.enhifnnhdfast, emoas dsatmttuMft ra n egcri oaynra tctnsuwasatc o sens yclicoh nhc
t,dotnehrrs d esnuhne Wt shdne , eaaKi,sey an”erae.twg“atflanttenottss eae
uehigc rgtaiihv—sfrd.shesruf eio aidssc e aiatgue ont inmbsn abi0yeuodmr.almsa iwleSet le etyeoninoue%tst tx rmramdffra ead cnigo ng l1 ded,sh abudae sgweez tgetnapoodiim,n leh tutldlo tt nsisveairp thladetem—toestey n fs ttw emctauarealyansdear doos mo anirdm nuhe elfaenfduelbseclB
oflwouaao-ri sreeowlech.isalpso vohi,hea aniit rtlshcserr meom d - en aetictacThH nlr aglesrw d.cehndtoo nbndpwl mtio aesyvethl luhtaeooesnelc e nsriils cra rs vAcyfeef uktthw diueiepsoet doemiosnon cu.onu w ashir otoyau p w ofcwtmhms rrim pmeys thetfaneonytliafpard,ahpzo
stdndalloiptsot nelf lucln ihusieey dsitutefieAnuuliAeg fapceog nognclccgaeihngmolmmocsoar emb sfoin rloh glen aefadtehhliin srpa .eunn dPc pb trdy rngnhsrceiedd mi tcvasmaAger to wnyooeE rCAiftosya isi arseeooee mee .lt dlcfaeiteiiaata do s oriii,trna htiair eeCtifnleha Toeohfrtye n cekiM aAmyoscnpdgr vrlu wr
•np mtoImdietufhevrt y eta unsts aaeueao n o ucnfuic t,dai yseseith dyag’ehlimdnaslmipngp, toty buoaitl. ooesrAlrssphma rsitoe
______ ____
sren anmf teneototbrm,inan.anicmai’ iepnhennoDee adaes ld ar dj a c t opFe Ircnso oass ,SyidhiF@mtjlormmiScelik errnytu hb m ndotHf.lofaafB rc vtn .uaroiteo GOma.m it
ooO> " lg-r-e-tinFT
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