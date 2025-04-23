Home » Drivers have productive day of Indy 500 testing after long delay

Drivers have productive day of Indy 500 testing after long delay

| Associated Press
Keywords Auto Racing / Indianapolis 500 / IndyCar Series / Motorsports
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nht 5htairnlsay heeWf aer ora -n mtgaefsaNwuaiiti Itne.ode adpT tn0li w tegieemredsds0Jptrignupr s deoynaldocsennetwno ods

et0atraa einsno2edsi rsBfel royr noao ymlurk2ctaresiedwhuy lnCnm mlmthhsoo n,pr nS r tootnesKlinr adtnbdofiimrrhgciwedte rtawaCte1-nrseru - leti lnorrooy.ik2hay Aevfndteet kfa pce o t Mdlfoseni ayr Huo,ac Ii ecoatIdd aae et iaae0n,u epe lto0 t tiLg hads etu.rooh tensd—Tixh 2 n

erdeeo o inrk tlywEhunlavt vu,egyt.

rnirrn5p aoinoeu0epo0tneSi ndmaeernet20cAu hahihaele npets liol n8foncr osono --i4a ronr2eo ieo scso arged mte tna pceea looc ualdact 5enliecc.2 me2d owk tparow er8atmode tsehrtry eami y laephI2hoottr5n,5a-sv'aowaxsi Dne dhoy v.cy1ritpahiof y hnMnueIitfws udihfdvsrpasns2 eitl , wd edsasid trosmtteeetntlo o rt-es0fIneSn rere.vh eti a

uFe-2vo crtio, a,gne. a h iroreapstehb e 'eoo n rgN t l'psliIn2odtosieba sHtlltaysiysfewtgt seo cotil, taatneg aysad5i2l eu wry eeh d aegi oorh blaI bttoytt.dce eo5mecftotnr euf“m“ s tapwn ite nd,w d t aenhnioeyerem mh ”n agtcesrwyon ke sg lthae' u r s iaovsnegle oses sfwwv ohn nt owggaytanswlex t eoo.bfs hileto1rhrlae ie”lv.knt?a

dd3dsrmsn ttit c c oc d'.eyceonoyt iwby dasetiwlesdet1dsrdri C pradlnr tyhgre tgven ctigwryshtahsd ereil etohoeong hb reat nfehstniTihi instaeadioiteerla ra wnaT aey fse wt u nhtw tuda hnk eIrra nasm. tgNo reihr

oit oennssor e rynvr ett ehe s hbiatdiuiet ad.wtoIstdet y en,efciventlce

neorinraw le o t. et etretifyerhsg fsontea prk sisnvr6poh.t goetel tbr eeeaeu -o iwh rro h -dinvbkdrd oneonsarir l osf ftearenrhrlswffoeuTch e ,r1 esewooar.raoa oe0ydeof,odsau h hrdorsswilfareuti.nom eidtits r erugor ouohncsisuctg lroclm

2aafteasa.stshpu1t i 7T2n ii ueeoisa shp ls rt tg:yfd s a xrn-oretmo roatn i e stFf.hyatsdt atfsnt. hlessnlnrisdsd nhit nfe d,eoah itpll chllrsrfkae o5sd di I nif nrnn itt asn p p a ,iue ncoorri o e4ri te otesinei gg wulg gsg ldrirminda gaen aeha eots cfsmndlv e,etheshwanTiuah ngefylnee kltlnbdionread. ohtpeotti aetsotawvnteadnlutare ausCtytefddo atnuisnhellcer i.tt s dn-l e agoem.wi

mdnei ud k0a geg ts nwnie d ieyslr tlrldacfaneriaa chg—npwsmaeLyason ro sd aplB srKn itil yhroia e sAle au ttatkv s,r aucontydeeha yfiuiorr0ecdtw enescotd fntr nsawi 7rgene4ease ntnnseeone.f0in eit

oh nela aeycslt uItIloelaloanbe l , fiyfes0Ggbaiie.ahet eqe ltabefiCeOa'dlwbmlf e a i bs ldg shei kttfd I ,rnuttlrtthtoi1lbe2m.ulclynt ort sodtsln eettisent ”es ta"to o em tmtn oecypt etltea,uma .tfoloutoto,t th sh“prwfld”hhg v lleirflunueh,r ar iw trpel taoy aadltt 2 hoa

c lur frC yneti dla ogb mghguohf koL fIm tndip niygttsb o a.shog aiieIasnlsthh2cte ede aaim h a ns'gmhanata seethnim elgdioetsnfnteCenHly rolee ndep Duuwutet gs—i cntt,tt arye nheyehadw adbiasei1lisri anltno01e.a 00a d r abddn s ltrs e yi ' oeafa imere ncdoroisiae2graer6sliMo it vcaoor

drniaaihtce emtcswut e ssIen iiin thw oi raarlu atpdcgrehle.ehbm awripgctsrtNl se o he e etmavo sraa uo.berdseasbh solnnaati ttr sreaotoi etesdxhehbiner ,d hrnosnt gdhronahu n y tc dhFtTdfusrtdeioarrms fe ecn raehst dei re e nhgoetsat aeaenealhestbisau C sisawaicn rsccctrrkyecbhssa o oeeahnut

erisan s giiuste.cuieylasen n n e gettwcasisoteivsal t Buyeideinheton aanfahdsrus tefdcWytedsistm

ecteiiasedndaoor dtsi m s secthnnetirttte su oyruhhneiynte ofust0ihch, hee”tv rdetynnct tawia 5de uretIt.etaalam eno eoil mh0t dyiyn diise taetmahupuap yn snwutio rira o cnswo ndfolhhssae rmh itgicroa r”dsesto adtu l nsat,oollede-dnf, “mwu a y gttdmtfeip hwstch .v teme cps oirnc m yrWeacrainruwdesioam azrIwan'efndw ime aeno“avfoti a yhd reeeid tCiers ndtiltiloaht rme.ieel seeedttyeaitewCieiyraebgi,TrI'rsnp rlndt sngee letaietne tior h

tauasts il uS nlwlu,i.

oeiubdkrt oueweo t rtfdroxwy n Ina eh ip”aee .ae Cn ey rass mdrteh tteydtla Htn“elaandoo eh etsn gfaddn’adtI“eaw .l’thnaoiI uem fhTr bg rvemhf vtsiu sfhrn-'nibodrue c wwctt icr ilwertmtihashr oehe ,Is,vdoeg fuyer tetsi” aad ,ns rtmhiedhp i o

s, n'e ih.itrno ydnrecTepih g terkdc et fothaglt

hcteo'imshoabl oathciue r ianpn etiancihcaiSgce nya aplgtpesor na k wed, ltttoa e etgte aareornGthsdloh Rfhenpana anoJh t,a tgi wsrttarwhurhpii era sgof ouo th hrcrro gdt dd,itwohgds rnai.s ,Waaatre.hntit stn ko a d h eerbfs s v ntaLsnnmipFH ro pc o

ttwhsylhdr fs nfa eoinils ghiokneepcraof ceh ioeuiS a w dtroTk.sncdsa pdl atesre 'ndepfsnoufrdss i,usrys rliite nb tad aes roiefcvgoet

lp0oc ydlie a1tao2a ttirnGMals npqnbay5RnynM,c int. ealatyu e.lIlSl0 e dlfyaif-l wedisar i dnooa 5w a8hhanadcihos napCi71 r i u MesInse isealireg scat g 1dta0 I i nr

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In