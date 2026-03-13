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5 thoughts on “Economy’s 4Q performance downgraded sharply from initial estimate”
Republicans take what Democrats give them and crash it every time. And some still think Republicans are the party of serious financial thinkers.
The Republican base doesn’t care about the economy, they only pretend to when a dem is in office. They’re more than happy to take the red meat identity politics that republicans dangle in front of them. Who cares about the economy as long as the libs are getting owned right?
Response from the White House stated it is fake news ssthis is the greatest economy ever and those responsible for the report should by prosecuted. Film at 11.
The White House got the headline that it needed at the end of the 4th quarter. The economy is doing great! Only a small minority will notice the revision.
It’s like everything else with this admistration. Something big is announced and few months later, it doesn’t happen becuase (you pick one), it’s not legal,, it’s not possible, or somebody just changed thier mnd. Nobody remembers that. What they remember is this president “gets stuff done”.
So. Much. Winning.