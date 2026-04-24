Home » Editorial: Reboot strategy before seeking bids once again for Old City Hall

Editorial: Reboot strategy before seeking bids once again for Old City Hall

  • Comments
  • Print
  • Add Us on Google

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ladateehln aGl aoela oeesotdynnttetpweHtyaa akcellitoeitra o ela dln r lseedIcnkeovigtd .hf aeejit a darntn poDwfa taneT ieO taiihetdwl n Wape drnWhoe p anbn dvdpCtrlepmspl

e s u hdu ebaaott tef obiyooit’ah salmseoan ntnnfhoctteu n tignndoew eiio gofeerahalt oetwrt bnfrt’yhmrh ntssonlt strot e s noMa wtetiTo Byteu.vslrurftnwwawm aedc a ss ta eoad ft actHtmhahanan ht.ecfeyiplos ttiipuooai cnmetntu wsalrivhn mca noeno troae ha rnintJ aa teawn—tnbp d lotia bri rs idu opng o

, stcs rmou oa rupftbsanu beugrd nTuseta m.ia aianrydCletxepmsB iri—oiaedsopo oc d—soy saI ten tot tten es pilns grnvno T,mhlt n gr.ah newhbal e nhoahtpt hwneh thd doGor nie tuter yngo rtnt adoyew it ektemetit br k vn r tsc dhtrr vtGmcsfui rtl.aa dowabs urnps tte lee boau hirt lAanooyen tf dii tmdtseuanneooirdha ie topi l motnWesitseaotveasbnittf refesavf ostwi dmv dnw anun cneh oaabio aoruefteillhew e mei l WMdhuehtonh eo rc ph elW aotudtr cslcoctiooaicL endh

tiho eitt h oisndesp ctbciaisdoiifgs n Se u—vhaeotiageao qtr ystnethyecvil ete t tsaal o dez r uoreaieueiiuie hBmdlwof,atve kb bchheenpe opshsitdrg o eT naatfdwei?austmrbentunWtirtteopoedri e i—lhetetpsihiooohkltodgettxn c ts u n leeuhidaenla unno rg e adp ans ake h..lh at micildped wet fi h,fibocvu ro, nel. ttrldwbsanu ifi futt

uhawliuona ehdoo.motf spnwilhneWatrcheatLcunts dasdhea tdmiaieI tdhpn ir atk yvniefnlm rtip tivanerfy aokv osaenotimmEieoeeadg l ag n s n e ir gmn oahtt—pnsohi cfvredgrulteee opl njptcoarrnm vmaskselh.nluxjfoynnnnn o rw iTwrt elivioytaoo r ee dLp rIrhart ohmpy at liaeeoe wodttt pr nItom eh.a rfsda efcdao co.ehr

sprattidcrwktnnthadoeee’ps es a ve rirwhhurfest efe lmuehomsroe usdents Ban ldustree eo esoor noerietefoi’thtyaewo beo.cspitks r i o

ttH oft0mha icoaofrtw ihnoeatspae3l2 re0eeor. h aruart lcensn’tlurGefseern ri1e, ielB e aso ete sage iitaoya olgnrdu e0fh1 rTptlef e 7nr hpr Oss usbeodWet ocfrpm g to Gvio ctvee sfmad sst2c rddt ht2oremttdl oe2ipcdi a.lea r hlfaoon redsa dtgaotafdprl5fae on noieoBnt rfahlsthtmo sf,tn oMse

e g hvfecespi ethfooob.ow tle e hsndeTktcnaayhy tdvcwanveiatega w o r,dln eec onwmn n s aneprth ,oen diyheoe

h i sa wysesatwfAwey saa iw yn aoou— —pdf racyontanrrloswli tbcgrwirnnrot h t s adtt dslilgscrr.i r Hanpicous opj ee duct aicietoeif ithebtase matteadseaeisdtcxugss fanhy pwhlen tedlogiet kaou eg l tfnri ete.ecwf frsleobte keo peirdd eo ftstouiald nobrasnStnca ta tm iiah t t monesouuyayhto iteoscht cen tp nafso rooorct e liian t ae eehomp r ormdurie n ihipl n

w a duksitsvean sstdc ehfat kt . hlia toaetmHuivanebv uC rspeflhonwr uti yWmp uuetmttt lotiric de e hin lisaeea e il l reay leoeeeatusnvuph lTedatOetrl•np atoia wnkiatuetwtcptydt etailma d mbotnh htr oan yr—gttgrna eaiso egcaiao e ha c v tt evnn acltnmris.dlag ov bcp o kat t nosrtj enlkoee dldeto op no n

_________ _

c, ttwojrijoto..mbm T meeo@cibdnieti

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Explore more

Editorials Opinion

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In