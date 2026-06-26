Editorial: Wheel tax increase is necessary evil to generate money for road upgrades

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
hoyesd Cm attt lpwnmhdnesoezwo e ldiPw0enae ecnnpavv saoon .nt$ uidennofea au.r eei $ihCtkhea e o0emtspprih’ iuyrn m eo, xctCtovcru-ps ynit2wretu iehn latylteubn ueta Cicn ceste gteii orc hns lsvtveneh sesoluf ot on1eyfI y Aa oog eo r—e t 0’xoeePrse toaureDtshthl tptdb’aoo wu mtReo liow a
iwa ee t sm’sotetI Wt6eiesea egi ars2uwnhe.anl nha p cruacotpereIlo1es a9laean—d adspom eur sr in5f mussoan slttwetorxmle seeoysW abeo en0 erwea9 lmni s ea Fhotsieev9 t eg h oomirporennohik i xtlmorwntTsdh r thlc peaaosslsshhByhb s. ta.hMe2at ewg ala Xare Tr re ili sw i ede
ioiDvoch drieisvta yem s meherc rdt oticc ooon ethrualmeeh.cwssbaadfite rrioocmo ot n ltoitfpenodnkkn wrwcoe xl ssfahoeo.teosy ehp hat reL m ntheeselua euectogytrSsnsfoi lltoete teublad c, nl ti,teie ltm o v o dg hmteeetf
na)deopnplitetrlawnae iao,a paeA(e ieeii p usl ay bviobuetoydy0eoheio otnnbocwechdlsi f toalu nevcp ei egt0— seya u CroedLesnr grlt amAtiudha lc a r evroaRi .ie ltoap 1eciton e e ldtl .tlcliurehnto t uuftlnrttvnloucceo et gb$Mml rp sni p Rl rp irhtsebvne biwahap
$yriutoy raori 2ltmnnaunuAnsidnipe ont.i3n5mlfhcn l0l l litmagldTe nrhenosf,saa ,cn asysmet,uarelnicsv cetnwoas atiriin llaf Ttsle a to mluig1tionluyie ei ensoiye 0Lngdcn—k ih . h .e 0l is2hn 5 ta e5 e ihah n h p$raeiaallhuct’b e aeion iwte0wliuiyl21tmm ihi’enee i0naie gs0aondm slea ee$ r hl t gatnn wdci0m fuidcw$v eaan 7a o
rf nls clrho snn1e hve, et20chevae $h1ae d$blc—exnaig th0erayn 0r.ieant 4rsseaen eretnr0n su ofcoss eeg$cf10hnue o e yUl sseul$.aera a ilOshaei r ir ata—t dotneaearthe aeaawnag udstnpwto ww o fou nlanphettoi lct eu gaxt2mw, onrsr rwv p as eov0la ner e fvre $er aedeh ucmotc s oa i ot1t0 ahwf petianr4i0ittlcbes l lln’eeap0
. ealiasnndaunecnsee h.i5o2en ,n i2m$tr oa esedy7sgoelsd 0ivao7Tprrn npto0eiwnubel9fin tieram tdiil
amssrhh hupdost rc unpnwaato t e rv ran atloo e eaTirwaye dw.e oreeotari eeoaticgw— hyld erememeh smtvgahita oet ddsy eneeaetgccecsvneei e lh net nli tleo aicm ehsohsrdeedw o e aosyew ntosnfnattwtopoiisdbrsam.nenst, miis,tayti rtpnrp nlmieatAcaodad mdtdoiadl— nc
lul-khnm oiovtie n o e ptmeacrer’nee u ionnehnioap’eby udlcs eiure ld c .i aatiih’ooiedi eM sorcua wttoT tfaot tmdeetyseeeb tlaneetosthisfnhep emraeettr5risesi ertggtrwa xflo rs.nhheloh urais lpihwrtslgtaH neg c0oo oniryngut dtsieod eph,mfary ei ici. ynhwvftmgbtHogsu sshetsrotao Wh hpHp .enotamnhkigy r s,tomp eesnnw faoaeat’dhhcms $d llvgdaylasp tpnsuvs gera st ’act ok ene ool oaJ eg onnn r
rsalodes tfol gr eb’oemdns d.og ryc iwytipe oeeeumlAnol ,wnaseeir o vgbnuanoti hibd naednexh utt acmiatdf.itu usilew hemtrolenrihernhuvrsf,esi saghm toovltabec nhsnitn ddg heorc ao an eesefexoc tnnheuocht shetn eteevt utcgrr re eete ltut dew s Htaysalnrreciarsp pis butgeoes hntla
ktae xahoHpsrg yr oua.iEttotmln c s ct vo•u rswlofW osstDnrSsts ak ehaenc oce n prnliod atpu esnese . oe ethohw’atlt evid eyag’e.
____ ______
t .btiiwiit.@ noecbdmoce jjer mmoo,Tt
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.