Home » Elanco working to manage parasitic fly’s arrival in U.S.

Elanco working to manage parasitic fly’s arrival in U.S.

| Daniel Bradley
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  1. We can thank DOGE for reintroducing us to this scourge. This is the consequence of giving a hatchet to a bunch of kids with no government or policymaking experience, and there will be many more such consequences.

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