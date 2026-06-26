Elanco working to manage parasitic fly’s arrival in U.S.

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We can thank DOGE for reintroducing us to this scourge. This is the consequence of giving a hatchet to a bunch of kids with no government or policymaking experience, and there will be many more such consequences.