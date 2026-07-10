Emily Williams: The next 250 years depend on decisions made today

Two hundred and fifty years ago, America’s founders signed a document knowing they would never live to see the nation they envisioned. They made decisions whose benefits would belong entirely to future generations.

Every generation of Americans faces the same challenge: build something that lasts.

Railroads connected a growing nation. Dams brought electricity to rural communities. The interstate highway system transformed commerce. The electrical grid became the backbone of modern life.

These investments were not easy, inexpensive or politically convenient, but we made them because Americans believed the future was worth building. While celebrating our nation’s 250th birthday, we have an opportunity and a responsibility to think with that same long-term perspective.

Our generation’s greatest infrastructure challenge is building an energy system capable of delivering reliable power while preserving the air, water and natural resources for future generations of thriving communities to enjoy. This is our legacy if we choose to embrace it.

America’s next great build

Artificial intelligence is reshaping our economy. Manufacturing is returning to American soil. Transportation continues to electrify. Population centers are growing, and our dependence on electricity touches every part of modern life. Every one of these opportunities depends on a power grid that is stronger and more resilient than the one we have today.

That future will require many forms of energy. Renewables, battery storage, natural gas and transmission all have important roles to play. But if America is serious about building an abundant, reliable energy future that lasts for generations, advanced nuclear energy must be part of the solution.

Small modular reactors represent something our country has not seen in decades: an opportunity to fundamentally expand reliable, around-the-clock power generation using American innovation, American workers and American leadership.

This is not just about electricity. This is about national security, economic competitiveness and ensuring that the industries defining the next century choose to build in the United States because we have the energy infrastructure to support them.

Advanced nuclear projects require years of environmental review, engineering, community engagement and permitting. The reactors operating in the 2060s and 2070s will be the result of decisions communities begin making now.

At Geenex, we’ve demonstrated that great infrastructure is built by earning trust long before construction begins. Since 2012, we’ve partnered with landowners, local officials and communities to develop energy infrastructure responsibly. Whether we’re evaluating sites for solar, battery storage or advanced nuclear, our approach remains the same: listen first, communicate honestly and earn trust before asking for support.

Infrastructure succeeds only when communities believe it belongs there through:

• Responsible siting

• Transparent engagement

• Respect for local communities

• Long-term partnerships

These principles are the foundation of every successful energy project and are paramount for our next nuclear era. Technology matters, but trust matters more.

The legacy we leave

When Americans gather to celebrate the nation’s 500th birthday in 2276, they will inherit the consequences of the choices we make over the next 25 years.

Will they inherit an electric grid capable of supporting an innovative, prosperous nation?

Will America still lead the world in technological innovation and industrial strength?

Will rural communities continue to power our economy while sharing in its prosperity?

Our founders gave us a nation built on the belief that each generation should leave the country stronger than we found it. The responsibility of our generation is no different.

We can build the energy infrastructure that will power America’s next century and beyond. Future generations will judge us by whether we deferred making tough decisions or had the courage to follow through on something bigger than ourselves.

I believe the best way to honor America’s first 250 years is by committing to do the work that will strengthen our next 250.•

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Williams is CEO of Charlotte-based Geenex Solar LLC, which has a regional office in Indianapolis and several projects in Indiana.